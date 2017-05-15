WATCH LIVE: Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Game 2

The Ottawa Senators clogged up the fast lane for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1, opening up the door for Bobby Ryan to zoom his way to an OT game-winner.
The Penguins hope to echo the Ducks in winning their second contest at home in this third round, but they’ll need to avoid Ottawa’s traps on Monday to do so. Game 2 airs on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET tonight.
You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App. Here’s the rundown:
Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Sens lead 1-0)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Watch the highlights from Ottawa’s 2-1 OT win in Game 1
If you want a quick summation of how other members of the Nashville Predators reacted to Ryan Johansen bashing Ryan Kesler, consider head coach Peter Laviolette essentially pleading the fifth.
Following Game 2, the Predators generally took that approach to addressing Kesler, who reacted to such comments in a predictable manner himself. Perhaps, then, the more interesting thing is: will Laviolette try to avoid the Johansen vs. Kesler matchup as the series shifts to Nashville for Games 3 and 4?
In vaguer terms, Laviolette addressed that question – and the questions about physicality – on Monday.
“There’s no question they play a physical game. Our team’s been able to do it different ways, play different styles,” Laviolette said. “We have home ice, so we’ll be able to find matchups we want or don’t want a little bit easier. But I think, like I said, our guys, I think they’re accustomed to playing different types of game. To get through Chicago we had to play one way. To get through St. Louis you had to play a different way. So I think the guys will be fine.”
The any style sentiment echoes James Neal‘s thoughts after a Game 1 win.
Now, having the last change is great, but it may often boil down to one difficult Ryan vs. Ryan matchup (Johansen vs. Kesler) to another one that might benefit Anaheim (Johansen vs. Ryan Getzlaf). So, to some extent, the Predators are just going to need to dig deep here.
Colton Sissons probably said it best in considering what’s to come for the Western Conference Final.
“That’s playoffs written all over it,” Sissons said. “Obviously there’s some bad blood there and they’ve been competing hard and battling all series. And it’s only going to get escalated from here.”
*Rubs hands together in excitement.*
Game 3 airs on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream link.
Brian MacLellan isn’t quite ready to get interrogated by reporters.
Per Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, the Capitals’ general manager wants to complete a “thorough evaluation” of the team first. He plans to meet with the media later this month to discuss what happened in the playoffs — and, more importantly, what happens now.
The Caps, as everyone knows, have a number of big decisions to make this offseason. Unrestricted free agents include T.J. Oshie and Justin Williams, while the restricted types include Evgeny Kuznetsov and Andre Burakovsky.
MacLellan may also need to address the status of head coach Barry Trotz, who did speak to reporters last week.
Per CapFriendly, Trotz only has one year left on his contract, and some teams don’t like to go into a season with a lame duck head coach.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Taylor Raddysh to a three-year, entry-level contract.
A 19-year-old forward, Raddysh was drafted last year in the second round, 58th overall. He really rose to prominence at the World Juniors just a few months ago, when he had five goals in seven games for Team Canada.
Raddysh’s Erie Otters will represent the OHL in the 2017 Memorial Cup, which begins Friday in Windsor. He has 12 goals and 19 assists in 22 playoff games this year.
Taylor’s older brother, Darren, is also on the Otters. An undrafted 21-year-old defenseman, Darren Raddysh has drawn interest from a number of NHL teams, including the Vancouver Canucks.
This Wednesday at midnight ET, NBCSN will debut NHL Game Changers | All-Time Greats, a 30-minute roundtable discussion featuring Stanley Cup champions and NHL legends Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews.
The show will be hosted by NHL on NBC play-by-play man Mike “Doc” Emrick.
“I thought it would take the mythological hockey gods and a handful of thunderbolts to get these five together in one room, and for me to have a seat among them,” Emrick said. “I was wrong about the gods and thunderbolts. We just needed our Executive Producer, the very much alive Sam Flood.
“As we walked onto the set, I mentioned to Bobby… ‘If I’d never done a Stanley Cup Final before, this would be it!’ This experience is one of my all-time hockey memories. I hope it is for the viewers as well.”
Filmed in Los Angeles during NHL All-Star Weekend, Gretzky, Orr, Lemieux, Crosby, and Toews discuss a wide range of topics including the current state of the sport, playing in the Olympics, winning the Stanley Cup, Connor McDavid and other up-and-coming NHL stars, what it would have been like to play against each other, and Orr’s famous 1970 Stanley Cup winning goal.
The show will air following NBCSN’s coverage of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, as Crosby’s Penguins travel to Ottawa to take on the Senators.
Future airings will occur throughout the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs.