Watch: Italy’s awful own goal at Worlds

Italy lost, 2-0, to Denmark today at the World Championship in Germany, and the game did not end on a great note for the Italians.

See below for the awful own goal by defenseman Alex Egger.

The Italians finished the tournament winless in Group A, managing just one point from an overtime loss to Slovakia.

Egger is a 37-year-old who plays for Italian club Bolzano in the Austrian Hockey League.

The own goal was credited to Denmark’s Peter Regin.