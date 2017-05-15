Report: Ex-Sens forward Da Costa drawing NHL interest

Stephane Da Costa’s strong showing at the World Hockey Championship could kickstart his NHL return.

Per TSN’s Darren Dreger, teams have expressed interest in Da Costa, who’s scored six goals through five games for France. That puts him tied with USA’s Johnny Gaudreau as the top goalscorer in the tourney.

Da Costa, 27, broken in with the Sens during the ’10-11 campaign, and appeared in 47 contests over a four year window. He spent most of his time in AHL Binghamton, where he was a consistent producer, scoring 58 points in 56 games in his final campaign before heading overseas.

For the last three years, Da Costa has played for KHL powerhouse CSKA Moscow. He scored 20 points in 24 regular season games this year, then another eight in 10 playoff appearances.

At the time of Da Costa’s departure, then-assistant GM Pierre Dorion said the Sens wanted to retain him, but noted there was a big payday on the table from CSKA.

“We’d like to keep him but it has to make sense for both parties,” Dorion said. “It’s no secret that the KHL is offering him big money and it’s up to Steph if he wants to pursue his NHL dream or not.

“I think we’ve made a very fair offer. (Ottawa general manager Brian Murray) feels that way, I feel that way, I think his agent feels it’s a fair offer and we’ll just see where we go from there.”