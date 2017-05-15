PHT Morning Skate: Pekka Rinne’s unlikely journey to the NHL

Leave a comment
By Joey AlfieriMay 15, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

Nail Yakupov has had a rough couple of years in the NHL. He’s already been traded once and now that he’s scheduled to become an RFA at the end of the season, he could find himself in a new city next fall. The Hockey News looks at five teams that could be perfect fits for the young Russian. Could a move to Washington be just what the doctor ordered for Yakupov? (The Hockey News)

–Here’s a great story about how Predators goalie Pekka Rinne went from being an unknown Finnish goalie to being the longest tenured player on Nashville’s roster. Rinne wasn’t even the starter on his own team in Finland, so the Preds’ scouts had to show up early to watch him in warmups. Elliotte Friedman did an awesome job with this. (Sportsnet)

–We know that Red Wings fans will throw an octopus on the ice every once in a while, but how about this monster catfish that someone (presumably a Preds fan) launched onto the ice during last night’s game between the Ducks and Predators. That thing was enormous. (The Score)

-The Anaheim Ducks were able to climb themselves out of an early hole to take Game 2 of their best-of-seven series against Nashville. You can check out the highlights from Game 2 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

P.K. Subban celebrated his 28th birthday on May 13 and the kids at the Montreal Children’s Hospital sent him this really cool video to mark the occasion. As you’ve probably heard, Subban has raised a lot of money for the hospital. (CTV Montreal)

–Here’s another solid piece from The Hockey News, as they look at the five most dominant playoff runs in Stanley Cup history. There’s a couple of great dynasties that made their way onto this list. (The Hockey News)

–If you missed it, here’s the NHL’s new commercial for the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Every letter counts:

Isles prospect Barzal named MVP of WHL playoffs

Getty
Leave a comment
By Jason BroughMay 15, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

New York Islanders prospect Mathew Barzal was named MVP of the WHL playoffs after helping his Seattle Thunderbirds clinch a berth in the Memorial Cup last night in Regina.

Barzal, the 16th overall pick in the 2015 draft, finished the postseason with seven goals and 18 assists in 16 games.

Many expected the 19-year-old forward to be in the NHL this season, but he was returned to junior after just two games with the Isles.

“I’ve had a couple of ups and down this year, getting sent back, losing the World Juniors,” said Barzal. “It just feels so great, especially to win with this group of guys.”

It’s the first time the Thunderbirds have ever been WHL champs. Seattle joins the Erie Otters (OHL), Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL), and host Windsor Spitfires in the Memorial Cup, which begins Friday.

Russell wants to re-up in Edmonton

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 15, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT

A pending unrestricted free agent for the second straight summer, Kris Russell is hopeful he won’t have go through last year’s experience again.

“Obviously I’d like to come back but there is a business side to this and you never know what’s going to happen,” he said over the weekend, per the Edmonton Journal. “(The Oilers) have to make decisions too, the brass here. But I’m an Oiler and I’m not going to look past that until I’m told otherwise or come July 1 maybe (if something else happens).

“I want to be here. I’m not worried about other teams, I want to be an Oiler.”

More: Some big decisions remain for the Edmonton Oilers

Russell, 30, had quite the interesting campaign. He caught on with the Oilers just days prior to the start of the regular season, which ended a difficult summer where the big contract many figured he’d sign never came to fruition.

Instead, Russell inked a one-year, $3.1 million pact with Edmonton.

His year was classically Kris Russell — doing all the things that put him smack in the middle of the “advanced analytics vs. old school hockey men” debate. He averaged over 21 minutes per night and blocked a ton of shots (213, to be exact), but struggled in possession metrics.

Either way, he was a big part of what Edmonton did this year, helping the club snap an 11-year playoff drought and getting to within one win of the Western Conference Final. He averaged over 22 minutes a night during the postseason, scoring four points in 14 games.

What happens to Edmonton’s defense will be interesting to watch. Adam Larsson, Andrej Sekera, and Oscar Klefbom are all signed long term. Russell isn’t going to sign another one-year deal.

So, do the Oilers lock him up? Or do they let Matt Benning and Darnell Nurse step into bigger roles? At the very least, GM Peter Chiarelli can’t afford to overpay Russell. And it’s worth noting that Edmonton made a couple of nice picks in the 2015 draft, getting Caleb Jones (Seth’s brother) in the fourth round and Ethan Bear in the fifth.

Report: Ben Bishop wasn’t Dallas’ first choice

Getty
3 Comments
By Joey AlfieriMay 15, 2017, 10:07 AM EDT

The Dallas Stars made a big splash when they traded for Ben Bishop‘s rights and then signed him to a long-term deal worth nearly $30 million.

But according to a report from the Joural de Montreal’s Renaud Lavoie, Bishop wasn’t Dallas’ first choice. Instead, Stars GM Jim Nill wanted Scott Darling from the Chicago Blackhawks.

According to Lavoie, Nill wasn’t interested in giving up a third-round pick for Darling’s exclusive negotiating rights, so the ‘Hawks shipped him to Carolina instead.

Darling ended up signing a four-year, $16.6 million contract with the ‘Canes, who believed it was worth the risk to meet Chicago’s asking price.

With Darling off the market, the Stars had to move quickly to land Bishop from the Kings and that’s exactly what they did. They sent Montreal’s fourth-rounder (acquired in the Jordie Benn trade) to Los Angeles in the deal.

It’s an interesting decision by Nill. Sure, Bishop has more experience as a number one goalie, but he’s two years older than Darling, his contract is two years longer and his cap hit is $800,000 higher.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Monday, May 15

5 Comments
By Joey AlfieriMay 15, 2017, 9:07 AM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins were able to force overtime in Game 1, but they still came up short. Tonight, they’ll look to even up their series against the Senators before they head back to Ottawa for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Sens lead 1-0)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Watch the highlights from Ottawa’s 2-1 OT win in Game 1

Related:

Sens stress “pack mentality” defense is key to slowing down Pens

Mike Sullivan has a simple request for the Pens: Shoot the puck