PHT Morning Skate: Pekka Rinne’s unlikely journey to the NHL

—Nail Yakupov has had a rough couple of years in the NHL. He’s already been traded once and now that he’s scheduled to become an RFA at the end of the season, he could find himself in a new city next fall. The Hockey News looks at five teams that could be perfect fits for the young Russian. Could a move to Washington be just what the doctor ordered for Yakupov? (The Hockey News)

–Here’s a great story about how Predators goalie Pekka Rinne went from being an unknown Finnish goalie to being the longest tenured player on Nashville’s roster. Rinne wasn’t even the starter on his own team in Finland, so the Preds’ scouts had to show up early to watch him in warmups. Elliotte Friedman did an awesome job with this. (Sportsnet)

–We know that Red Wings fans will throw an octopus on the ice every once in a while, but how about this monster catfish that someone (presumably a Preds fan) launched onto the ice during last night’s game between the Ducks and Predators. That thing was enormous. (The Score)

-The Anaheim Ducks were able to climb themselves out of an early hole to take Game 2 of their best-of-seven series against Nashville. You can check out the highlights from Game 2 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

—P.K. Subban celebrated his 28th birthday on May 13 and the kids at the Montreal Children’s Hospital sent him this really cool video to mark the occasion. As you’ve probably heard, Subban has raised a lot of money for the hospital. (CTV Montreal)

–Here’s another solid piece from The Hockey News, as they look at the five most dominant playoff runs in Stanley Cup history. There’s a couple of great dynasties that made their way onto this list. (The Hockey News)

–If you missed it, here’s the NHL’s new commercial for the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Every letter counts: