Is Brian Elliott a fit for Winnipeg?

With the goalie market in full fluidity — Carolina got Scott Darling, and Dallas landed Ben Bishop — focus has turned to the clubs still in need of help between the pipes.

Like in Winnipeg, for example.

After a year in which Connor Hellebuyck, Ondrej Pavelec and Michael Hutchinson failed to provide consistent netminding, the Jets will need to add something in goal. GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said the club would “look at all the different options” for upgrading the position this summer, but two of those options — Darling and Bishop — are now off the table.

So, what about veteran Brian Elliott? From the Winnipeg Sun:

Elliott is a name that’s being tossed around as a candidate for the Jets.

He’s 32, has plenty of experience in the Central Division as both a starter and a backup and while his past season started slowly, he provided strong enough goaltending to get the Flames into the playoffs.

There’s no doubt Elliott struggled in the playoffs against the Ducks but he also helped the St. Louis Blues reach the Western Conference final the previous season.

He would also be a good mentor for Hellebuyck.

Elliott just wrapped a three-year, $7.5 million deal with a $2.5M average annual cap hit. He could, in theory, re-up with the Flames, but it’s been widely speculated his time in Calgary is done.