Is Brian Elliott a fit for Winnipeg?

With the goalie market in full fluidity — Carolina got Scott Darling, and Dallas landed Ben Bishop — focus has turned to the clubs still in need of help between the pipes.
Like in Winnipeg, for example.
After a year in which Connor Hellebuyck, Ondrej Pavelec and Michael Hutchinson failed to provide consistent netminding, the Jets will need to add something in goal. GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said the club would “look at all the different options” for upgrading the position this summer, but two of those options — Darling and Bishop — are now off the table.
So, what about veteran Brian Elliott? From the Winnipeg Sun:
Elliott is a name that’s being tossed around as a candidate for the Jets.
He’s 32, has plenty of experience in the Central Division as both a starter and a backup and while his past season started slowly, he provided strong enough goaltending to get the Flames into the playoffs.
There’s no doubt Elliott struggled in the playoffs against the Ducks but he also helped the St. Louis Blues reach the Western Conference final the previous season.
He would also be a good mentor for Hellebuyck.
Elliott just wrapped a three-year, $7.5 million deal with a $2.5M average annual cap hit. He could, in theory, re-up with the Flames, but it’s been widely speculated his time in Calgary is done.
Brian MacLellan isn’t quite ready to get interrogated by reporters.
Per Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, the Capitals’ general manager wants to complete a “thorough evaluation” of the team first. He plans to meet with the media later this month to discuss what happened in the playoffs — and, more importantly, what happens now.
The Caps, as everyone knows, have a number of big decisions to make this offseason. Unrestricted free agents include T.J. Oshie and Justin Williams, while the restricted types include Evgeny Kuznetsov and Andre Burakovsky.
MacLellan may also need to address the status of head coach Barry Trotz, who did speak to reporters last week.
Per CapFriendly, Trotz only has one year left on his contract, and some teams don’t like to go into a season with a lame duck head coach.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Taylor Raddysh to a three-year, entry-level contract.
A 19-year-old forward, Raddysh was drafted last year in the second round, 58th overall. He really rose to prominence at the World Juniors just a few months ago, when he had five goals in seven games for Team Canada.
Raddysh’s Erie Otters will represent the OHL in the 2017 Memorial Cup, which begins Friday in Windsor. He has 12 goals and 19 assists in 22 playoff games this year.
Taylor’s older brother, Darren, is also on the Otters. An undrafted 21-year-old defenseman, Darren Raddysh has drawn interest from a number of NHL teams, including the Vancouver Canucks.
This Wednesday at midnight ET, NBCSN will debut NHL Game Changers | All-Time Greats, a 30-minute roundtable discussion featuring Stanley Cup champions and NHL legends Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews.
The show will be hosted by NHL on NBC play-by-play man Mike “Doc” Emrick.
“I thought it would take the mythological hockey gods and a handful of thunderbolts to get these five together in one room, and for me to have a seat among them,” Emrick said. “I was wrong about the gods and thunderbolts. We just needed our Executive Producer, the very much alive Sam Flood.
“As we walked onto the set, I mentioned to Bobby… ‘If I’d never done a Stanley Cup Final before, this would be it!’ This experience is one of my all-time hockey memories. I hope it is for the viewers as well.”
Filmed in Los Angeles during NHL All-Star Weekend, Gretzky, Orr, Lemieux, Crosby, and Toews discuss a wide range of topics including the current state of the sport, playing in the Olympics, winning the Stanley Cup, Connor McDavid and other up-and-coming NHL stars, what it would have been like to play against each other, and Orr’s famous 1970 Stanley Cup winning goal.
The show will air following NBCSN’s coverage of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, as Crosby’s Penguins travel to Ottawa to take on the Senators.
Future airings will occur throughout the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Stephane Da Costa’s strong showing at the World Hockey Championship could kickstart his NHL return.
Per TSN’s Darren Dreger, teams have expressed interest in Da Costa, who’s scored six goals through five games for France. That puts him tied with USA’s Johnny Gaudreau as the top goalscorer in the tourney.
Da Costa, 27, broken in with the Sens during the ’10-11 campaign, and appeared in 47 contests over a four year window. He spent most of his time in AHL Binghamton, where he was a consistent producer, scoring 58 points in 56 games in his final campaign before heading overseas.
For the last three years, Da Costa has played for KHL powerhouse CSKA Moscow. He scored 20 points in 24 regular season games this year, then another eight in 10 playoff appearances.
At the time of Da Costa’s departure, then-assistant GM Pierre Dorion said the Sens wanted to retain him, but noted there was a big payday on the table from CSKA.
“We’d like to keep him but it has to make sense for both parties,” Dorion said. “It’s no secret that the KHL is offering him big money and it’s up to Steph if he wants to pursue his NHL dream or not.
“I think we’ve made a very fair offer. (Ottawa general manager Brian Murray) feels that way, I feel that way, I think his agent feels it’s a fair offer and we’ll just see where we go from there.”