Injuries keep piling up for Penguins with Rust, Schultz hurt in Game 2

Not long after the Pittsburgh Penguins (at least temporarily) lost Bryan Rust after a huge hit by Dion Phaneuf, the team might be down another key defenseman in Justin Schultz.

Schultz seemed to favor his shoulder after awkwardly falling into the boards following a hit by Ottawa Senators forward Mike Hoffman.

The Penguins are hurting just about everywhere, even by the bruising standards of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Patric Hornqvist couldn’t gear up for Game 2, for instance.

Even so, the problem is especially worrisome for the Penguins defense. They’re already down Kris Letang and Trevor Daley, among others, so you wonder if the Sens are going to win this in part by attrition.

You can watch Game 2 on NBCSN, online and via the NBC Sports App. (Stream online here)

The Hoffman – Schultz hit can be found above. The Rust – Phaneuf collision can be seen below (more on that here).