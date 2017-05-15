Guy Boucher doesn’t read Twitter, cares not for your entertainment

By James O'BrienMay 15, 2017, 11:29 PM EDT

Let’s face it: there are times when Guy Boucher’s system can be as boring as his scars are intriguing.

Long spans of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ eventual 1-0 Game 2 win qualified as much, as plenty of people went to Twitter to joke about how Boucher’s 1-3-1 trap often looked more like a system described as “0-0-5.” When asked how he handled not seeing an Ottawa Senators shot for about 15 minutes, Marc-Andre Fleury simply said that the only thing he does is “Wait.” For some hockey fans, it felt like a holding pattern of a game at times, in general.

Well, guess what? Guy Boucher doesn’t care if you’re making fun of him on Twitter; he also doesn’t care if you’re less-than-thrilled watching the Senators when they’re, erm, a little “passive.”

“I don’t read Twitter,” Boucher said. “I never read that in my life. I don’t know even how to get on it. I don’t pay attention to it.”

As a reminder, you’re not going to mock a coach toward making a change in style. It’s debatable, for one thing, how conscious the Senators’ “turtling” really was in Game 2.

Even the most dangerous offenses get hemmed in their own zone, so it will be interesting to see if the Senators go on the attack more in Ottawa. After all, there’s the potential for adrenaline from their home crowd, and Boucher may opt to take more chances in Games 3 and 4 if the Penguins continue to be tormented by injuries.

Now, if you’re in Ottawa and want to shame Boucher into change … maybe start “the wave” or a “BOR-ING” chant, because your Twitter barbs will fall on deaf digital ears.

(Note: don’t start the wave.)

Sullivan had no problem with the Malkin and Kessel bench argument

By Adam GretzMay 16, 2017, 12:29 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — Before Phil Kessel scored another huge postseason goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night he was getting plenty of attention for a very different reason.

Specifically, for what appeared to be a heated exchange on the bench with linemate Evgeni Malkin.

It was, without question, one of the biggest talking points after the game. Even more than Kessel’s goal. Even more than the Penguins’ ability to scratch out a 1-0 win while losing two more players (Justin Schultz and Bryan Rust) to injury early in the first period while already playing without Kris Letang, Patric Hornqvist and Trevor Daley. Even more than Marc-Andre Fleury‘s shutout.

It was all Kessel and Malkin, all the time.

Every member of the Penguins that was asked about it completely downplayed it as one of those things that happens during the course of an intense, emotional game.

Especially when it comes to Kessel.

Said defenseman Ron Hainsey, “I’m sure he yelled at me at one point. He wanted the puck back. I think. You can’t really hear him out there.”

Chris Kunitz, the third member of that line, seemed to be laughing on the bench as the exchange took place next to him.

He was asked about that after the game, saying “Lots of things amuse me out there,” while also adding that “Phil is always talking. He just always wants the puck.”

But there was nobody that was more vocal about shooting down the “controversy” than Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. And he seemed to get more and more annoyed with each question, at one point finally saying “I think there are too many cameras on the bench.”

“I think you guys take things out of context,” snapped Sullivan. “You have no idea what conversation goes on on the bench. It’s an emotional game out there. They are heated. They are heated for all the right reasons. It is because they are invested. They want to win.

“Phil is an emotional guy, when he comes back to the bench, and he wants a pass, and he doesn’t get it, he lets a guy know. I have no problem with that. I don’t think our team has any problem with that. I think that is how we make progress, that is how we come together as a team, I think it brings energy to our bench and for me that is a good thing. It tells me we have a bunch of guys that are invested and want to win.”

Still, the conversation did not go away and Sullivan again had to keep talking about it.

“We encourage it,” said Sullivan. “First and foremost. we are encouraging our players to talk to one another. That is a good thing. I think communication is healthy. We are playing a game that is emotional. Sometimes a conversation can get a little heated.”

Sullivan insisted that he and his coaching staff are tuned in to the conversations taking place in front of them and know when they have to step in.

“Trust me when I tell you this, our coaching staff is very well aware of what is happening,” said Sullivan. “We monitor everything. We are tuned into the conversations in front of us. We believe they are productive. If we think they are not, or a distraction, that is usually one of us steps in. And these guys are respectful. They get it. They understand it. They are a mature group. They move by it.”

From there, he went on to talk about how it is not only something he is willing to accept and encourage, but how that type of emotion is an essential ingredient for a winning team.

“I think it’s hard to win and be ultra competitive with the absence of emotion,” said Sullivan.

“I think emotion is the fabric of our game. I think that is part of what makes our game as great as it is. As a coaching staff we don’t want to discourage that, we want to encourage that as long as it is channeled the right way. Let’s make sure we keep it above the line and that it’s productive. But I think it gives our team personality and that is what makes our team productive.”

Kessel’s goal on Monday was his sixth of the playoffs and allowed him to maintain his point-per-game average this postseason.

Since joining the Penguins before the start of the 2015-16 he has 36 points in 38 playoff games. Malkin is the only player on the team that has recorded more during the past two postseasons.

Penguins break through against Senators, tie series with Game 2 win

By James O'BrienMay 15, 2017, 10:47 PM EDT

You can understand if the Pittsburgh Penguins were frustrated during much of Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators, and Phil Kessel certainly showed it.

But, to their credit, they just kept hammering away as the Senators seemed content to “turtle” in their own zone, failing to register a shot on goal through about a period’s worth of game time. Kessel finally beat a game Craig Anderson on an extra-effort attempt, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win as the Penguins tied the series 1-1.

The Senators might have been accused of a “rope-a-dope” technique when it came to trying to counterattack, but they weren’t just leaning on the ropes when it came to the actual physical stuff. Dion Phaneuf delivered some huge hits, including one that possibly injured Bryan Rust, while Justin Schultz may also be hurt thanks to an innocuous Mike Hoffman check.

However you dole out the credits for hits, it was a nasty one at times, including when Evgeni Malkin, Kyle Turris and others were involved in a scuffle in the dying moments.

Marc-Andre Fleury grabbed his 10th career playoff shutout, making 23 saves in uneven waves from the Senators. It will be interesting to see if Guy Boucher deploys a similar strategy against Pittsburgh as the Eastern Conference Final goes along or if he’ll try to take advantage of the growing number of injuries for the Pens’ defense corps.

The narratives could have revolved around the Senators frustrating the Penguins and getting away with a … questionable style of play. They certainly did frustrate the Pens and almost escaped with a 2-0 series lead.

Pittsburgh got that key win, however, so the series will shift tied 1-1 as Games 3 and 4 will take place in Ottawa.

Game 3 takes place on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App. (Stream online here)

Video: Phil Kessel channels anger into 1-0 goal for Penguins

By James O'BrienMay 15, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT

Much was made of Phil Kessel‘s unfiltered rage during the second period of Game 2, and how it might have been directed at Evgeni Malkin.

For a while, it felt like his anger was symbolic of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ greater feelings, as they couldn’t seem to break through against the Ottawa Senators despite controlling virtually every aspect of about 20 minutes of game time.

Kessel might bark a lot, but he showed some bite in scoring the 1-0 goal. Check out that precious, rare tally in the video above.

Penguins – Senators is getting nasty, and Phaneuf’s been a big part of it

By James O'BrienMay 15, 2017, 9:54 PM EDT

Through two periods of Game 2, Dion Phaneuf has been credited with four hits against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Whatever the number might be, the Ottawa Senators defenseman is making his presence felt.

Of course, there’s also plenty of debate regarding whether his hits have been clean or not. You’ll see plenty of discussion about Phaneuf “leaving his feet” or “headhunting,” depending upon whom you ask.

You can see his biggest hit of the night (so far?) on Bryan Rust above, which seemed to hurt Rust. There have been complaints about other checks, including one on Jake Guentzel.

But there’s no real doubt that he’s making his presence felt to the extent that it feels like a flashback to his high-impact early days with the Calgary Flames … and the Penguins would be wise to keep their heads up.

They’ve certainly revealed their nasty side at times, with Phil Kessel seen livid on the Penguins bench and plenty of Pittsburgh players throwing hits. In fact, the Penguins are credited with more checks (34-23) so far. Scott Wilson‘s really been involved, throwing seven.

The Penguins aren’t being wallflowers here, but the Senators will gladly trade hits and barbs with Pittsburgh instead of trading scoring chances.

The game enters the third period 0-0, so a lot of drama could still be on the way.

You can watch Game 2 on NBCSN, online and via the NBC Sports App. (Stream online here)