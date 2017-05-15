Caps GM not ready to meet media yet

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Brian MacLellan isn’t quite ready to get interrogated by reporters.

Per Isabelle Khurshudyan‏ of the Washington Post, the Capitals’ general manager wants to complete a “thorough evaluation” of the team first. He plans to meet with the media later this month to discuss what happened in the playoffs — and, more importantly, what happens now.

The Caps, as everyone knows, have a number of big decisions to make this offseason. Unrestricted free agents include T.J. Oshie and Justin Williams, while the restricted types include Evgeny Kuznetsov and Andre Burakovsky.

MacLellan may also need to address the status of head coach Barry Trotz, who did speak to reporters last week.

Per CapFriendly, Trotz only has one year left on his contract, and some teams don’t like to go into a season with a lame duck head coach.

