Bolts sign World Juniors star Taylor Raddysh to ELC

This Wednesday at midnight ET, NBCSN will debut NHL Game Changers | All-Time Greats, a 30-minute roundtable discussion featuring Stanley Cup champions and NHL legends Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews.

The show will be hosted by NHL on NBC play-by-play man Mike “Doc” Emrick.

“I thought it would take the mythological hockey gods and a handful of thunderbolts to get these five together in one room, and for me to have a seat among them,” Emrick said. “I was wrong about the gods and thunderbolts. We just needed our Executive Producer, the very much alive Sam Flood.

“As we walked onto the set, I mentioned to Bobby… ‘If I’d never done a Stanley Cup Final before, this would be it!’ This experience is one of my all-time hockey memories. I hope it is for the viewers as well.”

Filmed in Los Angeles during NHL All-Star Weekend, Gretzky, Orr, Lemieux, Crosby, and Toews discuss a wide range of topics including the current state of the sport, playing in the Olympics, winning the Stanley Cup, Connor McDavid and other up-and-coming NHL stars, what it would have been like to play against each other, and Orr’s famous 1970 Stanley Cup winning goal.

The show will air following NBCSN’s coverage of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, as Crosby’s Penguins travel to Ottawa to take on the Senators.

Future airings will occur throughout the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs.