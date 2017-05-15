2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Monday, May 15

By Joey AlfieriMay 15, 2017, 9:07 AM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins were able to force overtime in Game 1, but they still came up short. Tonight, they’ll look to even up their series against the Senators before they head back to Ottawa for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Sens lead 1-0)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Watch the highlights from Ottawa’s 2-1 OT win in Game 1

Pyeongchang organizers believe NHL still considering Olympics

Associated PressMay 15, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) The president of the Pyeongchang Olympic organizing committee is still hoping for an NHL U-turn.

“I don’t think they made the final decision so far,” committee president Lee Hee-beom said Monday at a news conference. “(There is) still room to discuss and negotiate.”

Last month, the NHL announced that it will not stop its season to allow players to compete at the Feb. 9-25 Olympics for the first time in 20 years. And Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly reiterated the NHL’s stance last week, despite International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel saying that his organization was still hopeful of working out a solution to bring the sport’s biggest stars to Pyeongchang.

Lee met with Fasel in Paris on Monday morning to discuss the issue. Paris is co-hosting the hockey world championship with the German city of Cologne, with the quarterfinals later this week.

“I had a very useful breakfast meeting with Rene Fasel this morning and I also met many ice hockey leaders in Europe,” Lee said. “We totally agreed between IIHF and Pyeongchang organizing committee that we are in the same boat. We will cooperate with the IIHF to further develop the Olympic (hockey) venues.”

He said he hopes further negotiation with the NHL will prove fruitful.

“I’m ready to meet with their (the NHL) delegations wherever it is they say to do so,” Lee said. “Very recently I met their delegation in Pyeongchang, not only the athletes’ side, but also the labor union side. Not only in Pyeongchang, but also in New York. Nothing is concluded until the final conclusion is made.”

IOC President Thomas Bach is also lending his support.

“I have discussed with him over the phone last week. We are widely open to discuss this matter,” Lee said. “We are discussing not only with IIHF but also with the IOC in many channels.”

Report: Panthers to interview Reirden for head coaching gig

By Mike HalfordMay 15, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

Yet another candidate has emerged in Florida’s wide ranging search for a new bench boss.

Todd Reirden, one of Barry Trotz’s assistants in Washington, will reportedly interview for the Panthers’ vacant head coaching gig, per TSN.

TSN also notes that Reirden could be a candidate for the still-unfilled Buffalo job. That move would reunite him with new GM Jason Botterill, as the two spent a few years together in the Pittsburgh organization (Reirden was an assistant with the Pens and Baby Pens, Botterill the club’s AGM).

It makes sense that Reirden is on Florida’s radar.

As we’ve written earlier, GM Dale Tallon has cast a pretty wide net to find his new head coach. He expected to interview at least a dozen candidates and, while we don’t know them all, the likes of Denver University’s Jim Montgomery, ex-Habs boss Michel Therrien and Sharks assistant Bob Boughner have been reported as interviewees.

Reirden, 45, played nearly 200 games in the NHL before quickly transitioning to coaching post-retirement. He coached at his alma mater, Bowling Green, before spending time in the Pittsburgh organization both at the NHL and AHL levels.

In 2014, he was dumped by the Pens and quickly joined Trotz’s staff in Washington. He’s since steadily risen the head-coach-in-waiting ranks. Last summer, Reirden was reportedly a finalist for the Calgary job that went to Glen Gulutzan.

Isles prospect Barzal named MVP of WHL playoffs

By Jason BroughMay 15, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

New York Islanders prospect Mathew Barzal was named MVP of the WHL playoffs after helping his Seattle Thunderbirds clinch a berth in the Memorial Cup last night in Regina.

Barzal, the 16th overall pick in the 2015 draft, finished the postseason with seven goals and 18 assists in 16 games.

Many expected the 19-year-old forward to be in the NHL this season, but he was returned to junior after just two games with the Isles.

“I’ve had a couple of ups and down this year, getting sent back, losing the World Juniors,” said Barzal. “It just feels so great, especially to win with this group of guys.”

It’s the first time the Thunderbirds have ever been WHL champs. Seattle joins the Erie Otters (OHL), Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL), and host Windsor Spitfires in the Memorial Cup, which begins Friday.

Russell wants to re-up in Edmonton

By Mike HalfordMay 15, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT

A pending unrestricted free agent for the second straight summer, Kris Russell is hopeful he won’t have go through last year’s experience again.

“Obviously I’d like to come back but there is a business side to this and you never know what’s going to happen,” he said over the weekend, per the Edmonton Journal. “(The Oilers) have to make decisions too, the brass here. But I’m an Oiler and I’m not going to look past that until I’m told otherwise or come July 1 maybe (if something else happens).

“I want to be here. I’m not worried about other teams, I want to be an Oiler.”

More: Some big decisions remain for the Edmonton Oilers

Russell, 30, had quite the interesting campaign. He caught on with the Oilers just days prior to the start of the regular season, which ended a difficult summer where the big contract many figured he’d sign never came to fruition.

Instead, Russell inked a one-year, $3.1 million pact with Edmonton.

His year was classically Kris Russell — doing all the things that put him smack in the middle of the “advanced analytics vs. old school hockey men” debate. He averaged over 21 minutes per night and blocked a ton of shots (213, to be exact), but struggled in possession metrics.

Either way, he was a big part of what Edmonton did this year, helping the club snap an 11-year playoff drought and getting to within one win of the Western Conference Final. He averaged over 22 minutes a night during the postseason, scoring four points in 14 games.

What happens to Edmonton’s defense will be interesting to watch. Adam Larsson, Andrej Sekera, and Oscar Klefbom are all signed long term. Russell isn’t going to sign another one-year deal.

So, do the Oilers lock him up? Or do they let Matt Benning and Darnell Nurse step into bigger roles? At the very least, GM Peter Chiarelli can’t afford to overpay Russell. And it’s worth noting that Edmonton made a couple of nice picks in the 2015 draft, getting Caleb Jones (Seth’s brother) in the fourth round and Ethan Bear in the fifth.