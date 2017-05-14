Video: Rinne handcuffed by Ritchie shot off the mask

Pekka Rinne entered Game 2 of the Western Conference Final with an eye-popping save percentage of .950 in these Stanley Cup playoffs.

Well, it wasn’t his night Sunday.

With the Predators up 1-0 in the series — and with only two losses all post-season — Rinne gave up four goals on 16 shots through two periods.

He was beat on a slap shot from Sami Vatanen late in the first period, and from there, the Ducks seemed to gain life after a dreadful start at home.

The Ducks scored three times in the second period, including Nick Ritchie‘s wrist shot from near the side boards that glanced off the helmet of Rinne and under the cross bar for the goal (As seen above). That gave Anaheim its first lead of the night, as the Ducks look to even the series before it shifts to Nashville.

Tough night for both goalies, including Anaheim’s John Gibson. The Ducks and Predators had combined for seven goals on 37 shots through two periods.