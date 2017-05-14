Getty

Senators stress ‘pack mentality’ defense is key to slowing down Penguins

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerMay 14, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT

Not only did the Ottawa Senators win Saturday, taking a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final, but they managed to hold both Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel off the score board.

Evgeni Malkin did manage to score late in the third period on a beautiful deflection in front of Craig Anderson, sending the game into overtime.

There was some luck involved for the Senators.

Armed with that scary wrist shot, Kessel rang a puck off the crossbar, and Anderson, the Senators goalie, made critical saves throughout the game.

The Senators did manage to keep Crosby to just two shots on goal — and two attempts — in just over 23 minutes of ice time. His most dangerous opportunity came in overtime, as Crosby sped up the ice and nearly split the Ottawa defense before losing control of the puck at the last second.

Senators coach Guy Boucher said Sunday that his team’s game plan in this series isn’t focused solely on Crosby. His reasoning? The Penguins simply have too many good forwards in their lineup, and planning around just one player would allow others an opportunity to take advantage.

The Penguins have the luxury of playing Crosby on their top line, and then having Malkin and Kessel on another line — presumably the second — in their lineup. In the words of Mike Sullivan from last year: “Pick your poison.”

“To be honest with you, we didn’t talk about Crosby once. We’ve always wanted our team to look at our defense — our defensive group playing not as a one-on-one but more as a pack mentality,” Boucher told reporters.

“It doesn’t matter who we play against or how good they are, we’re aware of their strengths. But if we pay special attention to Crosby, then Malkin’s going to give it to us. If we pay special attention to him, then Kessel’s going to give it to us. They’ve got too many tools and players for us to start focusing on particular guys or start worrying about them every time they’re on the ice. They’re always on the ice.”

On Sunday, Sullivan said that during the team’s film session, the Penguins’ coaching staff showed players instances where they had opportunities to shoot the puck but opted not to. That said, he later implored his team not to force something that may not be there. On that note, he said the focus should then shift to tiring out the Senators in their own end.

“They’re good in the neutral zone. I still feel like we had our chances. We hit a cross bar, had some chances around the net. It’s going to be tight. You’re going to get a handful of chances, and you’ve got to find ways to put them in,” said Crosby.

“But they’re a good defense team. They play well as a unit. We’ve got to make sure we find ways to create down low.”

Mike Sullivan has a simple request for the Penguins: Shoot the puck

Getty
4 Comments
By Adam GretzMay 14, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT

The Ottawa Senators found a way to squeeze out another win on Saturday night when Bobby Ryan scored in overtime to lift them over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

It looked an awful lot like the previous Senators’ wins this postseason. A tight, close game that saw them capitalize on a couple of mistakes while they did their best to clog up the middle of the ice and disrupt their opponents offense.

For the Penguins, it is a style of play that is going to require a bit of an adjustment after dealing with teams that aggressively forechecked in the first two rounds, putting constant pressure on their defense.

But while the Senators were successful in slowing down the Penguins’ offensive attack, coach Mike Sullivan felt his team actually had a lot of opportunities to make more things happen given how much offensive zone time they had. They just simply passed on them. In other words, he wants to see them them shoot the puck a little bit more.

After being one of the best teams in the league at generating shots in the regular season (more than 34 per game), the Penguins have been one of the worst in the playoffs, averaging just 27.7 through Game 1 on Saturday night.

On Sunday, Sullivan was asked about why that has happened.

“I wish I had an answer for you,” said Sullivan. “Part of it, I think, is just a heightened awareness and a mindset to put the puck on the net. One of the things we did this morning when we had our film session is we showed them a number of different opportunities where we felt we could have put the puck on the net and we chose not to.”

He went on to talk about how this is not something that just happened on Saturday night, and is not necessarily a new problem for them.

“I think this is something that’s crept into our game over the last few weeks, and I think we’ve got to simplify our game a little bit and just look for opportunities to put more pucks at the net, and then we’ve got to get guys that are going to go to the net and try to compete for those rebounds and those next play opportunities.

“I’ve always been a believer that nothing breaks coverage down better than a shot on goal. It forces decision making. If there’s hesitation, or sometimes there’s duplication of jobs, that’s when opportunity presents itself I just felt, or we felt as a coaching staff, that we had a number of opportunities where we chose not to put the puck at the net where we felt, if we did, then good things could possibly happen. We had significant zone time. We had significant possession time. We were pleased with those types of numbers from that regard, but there are certainly areas where we know we can get better.”

Even with the ugly shot numbers this postseason, and even without a couple of key players due to injury (which has almost certainly contributed to those shot numbers), the Penguins have still found a way to average 3.23 goals per game in the playoffs, by far the highest mark in the league. That is simply a reflection of the high-end talent on the roster and their ability to strike quickly when their opponents make a mistake. But shot volume is still an essential ingredient for scoring goals over the long haul. Plus, the Senators are an extremely disciplined and systematic team that is not going to allow some of those odd-man rush opportunities the Penguins had in the first two rounds.

Saturday’s game was a strange one for the Penguins. They looked out of sync at times, went 0-for-5 on the power play and were outshot for the 11th time in 13 games, a drastic change from what we saw from them in the playoffs a year ago. But they also fired three shots off the post (including a rocket of a Phil Kessel shot that rang off the cross bar in the final minutes) and watched as Senators goalie Craig Anderson played a fantastic game that included a couple of highlight reel saves. So it’s not like they were completely without opportunities to score. But they can clearly still do a bit more to increase their chances of breaking through Anderson and the Senators’ defense.

Report: Blue Jackets’ Bobrovsky open to seeing sports psychologist to get over playoff struggles

Getty
3 Comments
By Adam GretzMay 14, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

Sergei Bobrovsky was probably the Columbus Blue Jackets’ best player during the 2016-17 regular season. His performance was good enough to not only lead the NHL in save percentage (.931), but also make him a finalist for both the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie (something he has already won once in his career) and the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

By any measure it was a fantastic season. He was one of the single biggest reasons the Blue Jackets not only bounced back from a horribly disappointing season in 2015-16 to become one of the best teams in the NHL.

His performance in the playoffs, however, was pretty much a complete 180 from what we saw in the regular season. That is a trend we have seen throughout his career in the NHL.

According to Aaron Portzline of the Columbus-Dispatch, Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets both agreed that his struggles in the playoffs are mental and that the goalie was “receptive” to the idea of either working with a sports psychologist, or doing “other types of mental training” to help get over those struggles.

More from the Dispatch:

“Sergei is devoted to excellence,” said Paul Theofanous, Bobrovsky’s agent. “Every year he looks at himself after the season and says, ‘What can I do better? What can I do smarter? How do I make myself more effective?’ He’s an incredibly driven player and person. Incredibly devoted.”

But nobody will say what that’s going to entail, mostly because they don’t want Bobrovsky’s struggles to become a constant topic of discussion.

Bobrovsky’s performance in the Blue Jackets’ first-round series against the Penguins was a big reason that series ended in five games. He allowed at least three goals in every game, including two games where he surrendered at least five goals, and generally just looked completely off. With a better performance from Bobrovsky that series would have easily gone on longer, or perhaps even had an entirely different result as the Blue Jackets outplayed the Penguins for extended stretches in the series.

His postseason save percentage is only .887 for his career, a massive drop from the .920 mark he has in the regular season. Of the 30 goalies that have appeared in at least 15 playoff games since the start of the 2010-11 season only one of them (Ilya Bryzgalov, who is no longer in the NHL) has had a worse postseason save percentage during that stretch. That change in performance from the regular season to the playoffs is also one of the largest for any goalie in the league.

Bobrovsky certainly wouldn’t be the first goalie in the NHL that has seen a sports psychologist. Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury worked with one following the 2012-13 season following a disastrous postseason performance that saw him lose his starting job to Tomas Vokoun.

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner and a finalist again this season, referenced that he has worked with one, including during their second-round series against the Penguins this year.

USA routs Slovakia to win fifth in a row at World Championships

4 Comments
By Adam GretzMay 14, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

Just one day after needing to rally past Latvia, Team USA left little doubt on Sunday and played perhaps their most complete game of the World Championships in a 6-1 rout over Slovakia.

The win is the fifth in a row for the United States and has them sitting atop Group A with 15 points.

They have one game remaining in the opening round and that will come on Tuesday when they take on Russia. Russia, which plays Latvia on Monday, is one point back in the group standings.

Johnny Gaudreau led the way for the United States on Sunday with a pair of goals and an assist, giving him a team-leading nine points so far in the tournament.

Arizona Coyotes youngsters Clayton Keller and Christian Dvorak also each contributed a goal in the win. Keller, the the Coyotes’ first-round pick in 2016, has been one of the standings out for Team USA in the tournament and has already scored five goals.

Sunday’s game also continued what has been a miserable tournament for Slovakia. Its only win of the tournament was an overtime win against Italy in its tournament opener. In the five games (all losses) since they have been outscored 22-7.

Bowman says firing assistant coach was not a warning to Quenneville

Getty
1 Comment
By Adam GretzMay 14, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT

After the Chicago Blackhawks were swept out of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Nashville Predators, general manager Stan Bowman was brutally honest in his assessment of the team’s performance and insisted that changes were going to come this offseason.

One of the first changes to be made was the firing of  Mike Kitchen, a long-time assistant on coach Joel Quenneville’s staff. That move was perceived by some to be a warning shot directed at Quenneville. But on Saturday at the World Hockey Championships in Cologne, Germany, Bowman told Brian Hedger of the Chicago Sun-Times there is absolutely zero truth to that theory.

‘‘People think that’s the case, even though there’s no validity to it,’’Bowman told Hedger. ‘‘I learned a long time ago that you can’t control what other people are going to think or say. We know what the truth is, and none of that is accurate. But that’s OK. That’s the way it goes.’’

Bowman also said that Quenneville will work with him when it comes to hiring Kitchen’s replacement because, “he’s going to be working with that person day-to-day.’’

Kitchen’s role with the Blackhawks included working with the team’s penalty kill and defense. The penalty killing unit was a major point of concern early in the season but showed steady improvement over the course of the season and only allowed a single power play goal in the four playoff games against the Nashville Predators. The unit still only ranked 24th in the entire NHL, mostly due to the disastrous start they had to the season.

Making significant changes to the roster is going to be a challenge for Bowman this offseason given the team’s current salary cap situation and how much of that money is tied up in players that the team will either not want to move (Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith) or simply will not be able to move due to no-trade clauses or other teams not being willing to take on the money.

It’s not like the Blackhawks had a bad season, finishing as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. But it was the second year in a row they were bounced from the playoffs in the first round and this time they did not even manage to win a single game. That is always going to be disappointing and lead to some changes given the expectations the Blackhawks have set for themselves.