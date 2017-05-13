USA scores four unanswered goals to rally past Latvia

Team USA won its fourth consecutive game at the IIHF World Championships on Saturday with a 5-3 win over Latvia.
It was not an easy win by any stretch of the imagination.
Trailing 3-1 midway through the second period, the United States need to rally with four consecutive goals to pick up the win. The rally started with a Nick Bjugstad goal with just under seven minutes to play in the second period. Just a few minutes later Johnny Gaudreau scored the equalizer. The game would remained tied until late in the third period when Andrew Copp would score the eventual game-winner with just under four minutes to play in regulation.
Dylan Larkin added an empty net goal to put the game away, extending his point streak in the tournament to five games. He is the only team USA player to record a point in every game of the tournament.
After being upset by Germany in the opening game of the tournament, the United States has outscored its next four opponents (Denmark, Sweden, Italy and Latvia) by a 19-8 margin.
Team USA is back in action on Sunday against Slovakia then closes out the first round on Tuesday against Russia.