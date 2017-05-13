USA scores four unanswered goals to rally past Latvia

2 Comments
By Adam GretzMay 13, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

Team USA won its fourth consecutive game at the IIHF World Championships on Saturday with a 5-3 win over Latvia.

It was not an easy win by any stretch of the imagination.

Trailing 3-1 midway through the second period, the United States need to rally with four consecutive goals to pick up the win. The rally started with a Nick Bjugstad goal with just under seven minutes to play in the second period. Just a few minutes later Johnny Gaudreau scored the equalizer. The game would remained tied until late in the third period when Andrew Copp would score the eventual game-winner with just under four minutes to play in regulation.

Dylan Larkin added an empty net goal to put the game away, extending his point streak in the tournament to five games. He is the only team USA player to record a point in every game of the tournament.

You can see all of the highlights from the game in the video above.

After being upset by Germany in the opening game of the tournament, the United States has outscored its next four opponents (Denmark, Sweden, Italy and Latvia) by a 19-8 margin.

Team USA is back in action on Sunday against Slovakia then closes out the first round on Tuesday against Russia.

It looks like Carl Hagelin could miss another game for Penguins

Getty
Leave a comment
By Adam GretzMay 13, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

After sitting out the Penguins’ Game 7 win over the Washington Capitals, it seems likely that forward Carl Hagelin will remain out of the lineup on Saturday night when they open the Eastern Conference Finals against the Ottawa Senators.

Even though Hagelin took part in the team’s optional morning skate, he remained on the ice after it ended for extra work along with Tom Kuhnhackl, Cameron Gaunce and Derrick Pouliot, seemingly indicating that he will be among the team’s scratches. Hagelin and Kuhnhackl, regulars in the Penguins’ lineup for most of the season, were replaced by Carter Rowney and Scott Wilson in their 2-0 win in Washington on Wednesday.

Hagelin missed the the last month of the regular season, as well as the first-round of the playoffs, due to a lower body injury.

He returned in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Capitals but never really seemed to be 100 percent. He never played more than 12:48 in the five games he played, and was limited to just 9:19 in their Game 6 loss.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was asked on Saturday if lineup continuity at this point in the season is a luxury, or something you can not really expect given the grind of the postseason.

“We’ve got some moving parts,” said Sullivan. “We believe we have a lot of depth within our team, and we can utilize guys in different ways to help our team win. So all of these guys that have been in our lineup here throughout the course of the Playoffs have played significant minutes for us during the regular season. They’ve all been a big part of this team’s ability to get to this point.

“So we believe, as a coaching staff, that we’ll lean on all of these guys to continue to help us win. We can only dress 12 forwards and 6 defensemen — or 18 skaters and 2 goalies, I should say. But certainly, our team is bigger than that. These guys, whether they’re in the lineup or they’re not in the lineup, they’re everybody bit as important to helping this team win.”

Rowney and Wilson did not add to the offense in Game 7 but they did bring some fresh legs to the Penguins’ lineup and gave them some strong shifts from the fourth line.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Saturday, May 13

Getty
2 Comments
By Adam GretzMay 13, 2017, 10:08 AM EDT

The Eastern Conference Finals get underway on Saturday night when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins are continuing their quest to become the first team in 20 years to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions, while the Senators are looking to continue their unexpected run through the playoffs.

Game 1 can be seen on NBC at 7 p.m. ET and on online via our Live Stream.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday’s game.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators

Network: NBC

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (Stream Online Here)

Related

Murray is healthy, but Fleury ‘deserves the right to play’

Penguins are favorites, but are not taking Senators lightly

Video: Milbury, Jones on what Ducks need to do in Game 2 vs. Predators

1 Comment
By James O'BrienMay 13, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Game 1 between the Predators and Ducks came down to the last goal – in overtime – but Anaheim seems like it has some work to do heading into Game 2 on Sunday.

In the video above, Keith Jones discusses one area of improvement that’s needed: the Ducks power play. Then again, to be fair, both the Predators (0-for-5) and Ducks (0-for-4) were unsuccessful on the man advantage on Friday. Nashville even had 1:28 of 5-on-3 time with the game tied 2-2 in the third period, yet they couldn’t convert.

Mike Milbury discusses what might be a bigger riddle for Anaheim, then: the way Nashville plays as a team, seamlessly working their forwards and defensemen together.

Combined with Pekka Rinne‘s puckhandling, the Ducks have some work to do there, too.

So … really, the Ducks need work both 5-on-5 and on the power play. At least the PK looked great (as did John Gibson) last night, though.

Read more about Nashville’s win here. Game 2 airs on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream link.

Neal believes Predators can ‘play any type of game’

3 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 13, 2017, 1:09 AM EDT

The Nashville Predators shut down the Chicago Blackhawks to sweep them. After that, they found ways to out-grind the St. Louis Blues. The upstart team showed some versatility in winning two rounds so far.

What about the Anaheim Ducks, though? The Pacific Division champs bring a mix of nastiness and scoring prowess to the table, arguably presenting some of the strengths of both of Nashville’s previous opponents (especially when Anaheim’s really on its game).

Well, through Game 1, the Predators showed they could hang with the Ducks. In winning Game 1 via a 3-2 OT contest that was physical and relentless, Nashville has a chance to open this series with two road wins.

James Neal summarized it well in the video above, arguing that the Predators can thrive in any style of game.

He also discusses that overtime-clincher, which seems like a good excuse to praise that great P.K. Subban pass and, for those who aren’t fans, note that Neal’s shot hit Corey Perry on its way in.

And, again, for Perry haters:

Read more about Nashville’s win here. Game 2 airs on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream link.