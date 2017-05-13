Neal believes Predators can ‘play any type of game’

The Nashville Predators shut down the Chicago Blackhawks to sweep them. After that, they found ways to out-grind the St. Louis Blues. The upstart team showed some versatility in winning two rounds so far.

What about the Anaheim Ducks, though? The Pacific Division champs bring a mix of nastiness and scoring prowess to the table, arguably presenting some of the strengths of both of Nashville’s previous opponents (especially when Anaheim’s really on its game).

Well, through Game 1, the Predators showed they could hang with the Ducks. In winning Game 1 via a 3-2 OT contest that was physical and relentless, Nashville has a chance to open this series with two road wins.

James Neal summarized it well in the video above, arguing that the Predators can thrive in any style of game.

He also discusses that overtime-clincher, which seems like a good excuse to praise that great P.K. Subban pass and, for those who aren’t fans, note that Neal’s shot hit Corey Perry on its way in.

And, again, for Perry haters:

Game 2 airs on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.