Another reason for Predators’ playoff success? A red hot penalty kill

By Cam TuckerMay 13, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT

The Nashville Predators have broken new ground in franchise history. In their first ever Western Conference Final, Nashville has a 1-0 series lead over the Anaheim Ducks.

There have been a few different reasons for Nashville’s success this post-season. You know all about these two:

— The goaltending they have received from Pekka Rinne has been dynamite. He made 27 saves in Friday’s series opener and now carries a save percentage of .950. No big deal.

— Talk of the production from the blue line — most notably Ryan Ellis, Roman Josi and P.K. Subban — has been constant since the first couple of games against the St. Louis Blues in the second round, and the trend continued versus the Ducks.

What may not be getting enough credit in this playoff run so far is the play of Nashville’s penalty kill.

During the regular season, the Predators were 15th in the league short handed. Yeah, nothing to write home about. It’s been a totally different story in the playoffs.

“Well, I think Pekka’s the biggest reason, goaltenders are always your best penalty killer and he’s done a great job,” said Josi of Nashville’s penalty killing success.

Since the beginning of the second round — a span now of seven games — the Predators have given up just one power play goal against in 19 opportunities. On Friday, they successfully killed off four Anaheim power plays and allowed only four shots when short handed.

Of the remaining teams in the playoffs, Nashville’s penalty kill is the best, almost two percentage points better than Ottawa. As noted earlier, their top defenders have received plenty of accolades for their production, and rightfully so, but they’ve all been key members of this thriving penalty kill.

Josi leads the team in short-handed ice time and Ellis is right behind him. On Friday, those two, as well as Subban and Mattias Ekholm were all relied upon heavily in that situation. (As was captain Mike Fisher, who doesn’t have a point in the playoffs but remains Peter Laviolette’s top penalty killing forward.)

Again, not only were the Ducks shut out on the score board while on the power play, they didn’t generate many shots on Rinne.

“When you’re in the Final Four … every team’s got a pretty good power play and got players that can break open a game, so you’re not always going to be able to shut them down,” said Subban.

“But you can just try to take away their time and space, and try to disrupt and deter as much as you can.”

In the playoffs, special teams can determine the difference between winning and losing a game or a series. The penalty kill is just another reason why the Predators have continued their winning ways this spring.

Meanwhile, the Ducks power play continues to endure its own struggles. They have just two power play goals in 27 opportunities in their last eight games.

“Our power play has been a little bit touch and go. We have had a lot of looks that we liked but we’re just not getting them in the net,” said Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf.

By Cam TuckerMay 13, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

The Ottawa Senators have surprised many by making it this far in the playoffs. On Saturday, they’ll face the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

This series features plenty of star power, including two of the best players in the game in Sidney Crosby and Erik Karlsson, who finished the second round versus the New York Rangers with five points in the final two games. NBC has you covered for Saturday’s series opener.

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream online here)

Here are some links to check out for tonight’s game:

Penguins have to do what nobody else could this postseason: Stop Erik Karlsson

By Adam GretzMay 13, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

The Ottawa Senators will be dealing with a couple of lineup changes for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday night when forwards Ryan Dzingel and Tommy Wingels will be returning to the lineup against the Pittsburgh Penguins, coach Guy Boucher announced.

They will be taking the place of forwards Viktor Stalberg and Chris Neil.

Stalberg, one of the many depth additions the Senators made ahead of the NHL trade deadline, is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Neil’s return to the lineup in the second-round against the New York Rangers received quite a bit of attention (for mostly the wrong reasons) but he only ended up playing four minutes in the two games he dressed. Given the depth of Pittsburgh’s lineup and the fact they really do not have anyone in their lineup that is going to stir up trouble there really is not much sense in having Neil in the lineup. It would probably only do more to hurt the Senators’ chances.

Dzingel scored 14 goals for the Senators during the regular season and has one goal and two assists in nine games this postseason.

Wingels, another in-season acquisition by general manager Pierre Dorion, has appeared in five games this postseason and yet to record a point.

Associated PressMay 13, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) The German Ice Hockey Federation has defended its national team goaltender Thomas Greiss after he liked controversial social media posts, including one comparing former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to Adolf Hitler.

“It’s very important to make clear that Thomas Greiss is definitely not a right-wing extremist nor a right-wing populist,” federation vice president Marc Hindelang said.

Greiss, who plays with the New York Islanders, has faced criticism in Germany, where public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk first reported that he liked several pro-Donald Trump memes on Instagram.

Deutschlandfunk published screenshots of posts liked by Greiss. One was a picture of Hitler and the words, “Never arrested, never convicted, just as innocent as Hillary.”

German Olympic Sports Confederation president Alfons Hoermann was scathing in his criticism of Greiss, going so far as to say the 31-year-old should not take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

However, Greiss was always likely to miss the games after the NHL’s decision not to stop its season to allow players to compete at the Feb. 9-25 Olympics.

Greiss missed Germany’s 3-2 loss to Denmark at the ice hockey world championship due to injury on Friday, and could be out for the rest of the tournament.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer of the Washington Capitals was due to arrive on Saturday. Germany head coach Marco Sturm said the change was not connected with the social media controversy.

“It wasn’t an issue in the team at all,” Sturm said.

Hindelang said there would be no consequences for Greiss beyond a talk between the federation and the player.

“There’s a fine line between tastelessness and intolerable things … Hitler is a no-go, that’s clear,” said Hindelang, who added that players had the right to have their own opinions and political preferences.

“That’s democracy and we all have to deal with it,” Hindelang said. “He’s going to stay in the squad. He won’t be suspended.”

Penguins have to do what nobody else could this postseason: Stop Erik Karlsson

By Adam GretzMay 13, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson has been the talk of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, not only for the way he has dominated on the ice, but for the way he has pretty much put his team on his back and carried it through the first two rounds.

Finding a way to neutralize him and slow him down will almost certainly be the No. 1 focus for the Pittsburgh Penguins if they are going to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for a second year in a row.

Given the way Karlsson has played this postseason, stopping him is going to be easier said than done.

Entering play on Saturday Karlsson is the Senators’ leading scorer with 13 points in 12 games, while also playing just under 29 minutes per game. He did a lot of that while playing through a hairline fracture in his foot during the first-round against the Boston Bruins.

He has been arguably the best player in the playoffs and will almost certainly be the best individual player the Penguins have faced this postseason.

They were asked about that challenge on Saturday before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final in Pittsburgh.

“He is obviously a threat from anywhere on the ice,” said Penguins forward Bryan Rust on Saturday. “During the course of the playoffs he can make plays from behind his own net and end up with goals so he is a guy that is obviously very skilled and does what he does well. He is a guy we have to keep our eye on. We are not going to change our game very much but he is definitely a guy who has to be taken away. You just have to be aware of him.”

Coach Mike Sullivan was asked how he plans to deal with a defenseman that plays that many minutes from a matchup perspective. He said the best way to go about doing that is to make sure they make Karlsson and the Senators’ top offensive players expend their energy on defense.

“I don’t know that we’re going to look for a matchup against a defenseman,” said Sullivan. “As you said, he’s going to play half the game. So he’s going to be on the ice a lot. He’s a very good player. He’s one of the elite defensemen in the League. We’re certainly going to have to do our best to make it a hard game for him. I think the way our team does that most effectively is with our own puck possession, in forcing him and more of their offensive players to have to expend energy defending us. I think that’s an aspect of our game where I know our team can get to another level, and we’re going to try to bring that more consistently.”

The Penguins were one of the NHL’s best possession teams a year ago and continued that dominance through the postseason. But that style of play has not consistently been there this year, thanks in large part to the injury to their own superstar defenseman, Kris Letang. Through their first 12 games against Columbus and Washington the Penguins have managed to outshoot their opponents just two times. One of those games was their Game 7 win against the Capitals which might have been their best game of the playoffs and the first time they really started to get back to the identity they established last year.

Karlsson and the Senators are going to provide a different type of challenge from what the Penguins have seen through the first two rounds. The Senators have excelled this postseason by slowing the game down through the neutral zone and clogging up the middle of the ice.

“I think that’s how it is every year,” said Conor Sheary when asked about adapting to different styles as the playoffs go on.

“With each round and each series it’s a new challenge and every team is going to play a little different. From our first series to our second series it was the same way and it’s not different this time. We just have to focus on what we do best and if we do that I think we will be okay.”