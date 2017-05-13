2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Saturday, May 13

Game 1 between the Predators and Ducks came down to the last goal – in overtime – but Anaheim seems like it has some work to do heading into Game 2 on Sunday.

In the video above, Keith Jones discusses one area of improvement that’s needed: the Ducks power play. Then again, to be fair, both the Predators (0-for-5) and Ducks (0-for-4) were unsuccessful on the man advantage on Friday. Nashville even had 1:28 of 5-on-3 time with the game tied 2-2 in the third period, yet they couldn’t convert.

Mike Milbury discusses what might be a bigger riddle for Anaheim, then: the way Nashville plays as a team, seamlessly working their forwards and defensemen together.

Combined with Pekka Rinne‘s puckhandling, the Ducks have some work to do there, too.

So … really, the Ducks need work both 5-on-5 and on the power play. At least the PK looked great (as did John Gibson) last night, though.

Read more about Nashville’s win here. Game 2 airs on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream link.