2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Saturday, May 13

The Eastern Conference Finals get underway on Saturday night when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins are continuing their quest to become the first team in 20 years to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions, while the Senators are looking to continue their unexpected run through the playoffs.
Game 1 can be seen on NBC at 7 p.m. ET and on online via our Live Stream.
Here is everything you need to know about Saturday’s game.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators
Network: NBC
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (Stream Online Here)
Related
— Murray is healthy, but Fleury ‘deserves the right to play’
— Penguins are favorites, but are not taking Senators lightly
Game 1 between the Predators and Ducks came down to the last goal – in overtime – but Anaheim seems like it has some work to do heading into Game 2 on Sunday.
In the video above, Keith Jones discusses one area of improvement that’s needed: the Ducks power play. Then again, to be fair, both the Predators (0-for-5) and Ducks (0-for-4) were unsuccessful on the man advantage on Friday. Nashville even had 1:28 of 5-on-3 time with the game tied 2-2 in the third period, yet they couldn’t convert.
Mike Milbury discusses what might be a bigger riddle for Anaheim, then: the way Nashville plays as a team, seamlessly working their forwards and defensemen together.
Combined with Pekka Rinne‘s puckhandling, the Ducks have some work to do there, too.
So … really, the Ducks need work both 5-on-5 and on the power play. At least the PK looked great (as did John Gibson) last night, though.
Read more about Nashville’s win here. Game 2 airs on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream link.
The Nashville Predators shut down the Chicago Blackhawks to sweep them. After that, they found ways to out-grind the St. Louis Blues. The upstart team showed some versatility in winning two rounds so far.
What about the Anaheim Ducks, though? The Pacific Division champs bring a mix of nastiness and scoring prowess to the table, arguably presenting some of the strengths of both of Nashville’s previous opponents (especially when Anaheim’s really on its game).
Well, through Game 1, the Predators showed they could hang with the Ducks. In winning Game 1 via a 3-2 OT contest that was physical and relentless, Nashville has a chance to open this series with two road wins.
James Neal summarized it well in the video above, arguing that the Predators can thrive in any style of game.
He also discusses that overtime-clincher, which seems like a good excuse to praise that great P.K. Subban pass and, for those who aren’t fans, note that Neal’s shot hit Corey Perry on its way in.
And, again, for Perry haters:
Read more about Nashville’s win here. Game 2 airs on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream link.
In their first-ever game in a Western Conference Final, the Nashville Predators managed a gritty, impressive 3-2 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
James Neal seemed like he might have been injured during the third period, but luckily for the Predators, he came back soon after leaving the ice.
In overtime, he took advantage of a bright fake-and-pass by P.K. Subban to score the overtime-clincher.
It makes sense that Subban and Mattias Ekholm were involved in the game-winner, as Nashville’s defense factored into key parts of Game 1. Ryan Ellis fired seven shots on goal, Ekholm and Roman Josi fired four apiece and every blueliner on that team got at least one on net.
The Predators made it a busy night for John Gibson, generating a 46-29 shot differential in this one. This was a physical contest, too, with the two teams combining for 55 hits.
Ultimately, the Predators were too much for the Ducks on Friday. Attribute that to Nashville’s strengths or Anaheim’s fatigue, but either way, it was an impressive showing for a West wild card team that hasn’t looked out of place with favorites during these playoffs.
Nashville gets a chance to bolster a 1-0 lead into a 2-0 advantage in Game 2 in Anaheim on Sunday. That contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App; click here for the livestream link.
In case you haven’t noticed, the Stanley Cup Playoffs can be very cruel.
One night, you’re dominating a game and chasing your opponent’s goalie. The next contest, you could get eliminated.
Pekka Rinne experienced some highs and lows in even more rapid succession during the third period of Game 1 between the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks. First, he made an absolutely inane pad stop on Ryan Getzlaf to maintain the Preds’ 2-1 edge. Check out those stops in the video above and GIF below.
Unfortunately for Rinne and the Predators, he wouldn’t be able to stop a solid shot from Hampus Lindholm just moments later to make it 2-2.
The Ducks recently killed a lengthy 5-on-3 opportunity for the Predators, so perhaps things are swinging in Anaheim’s direction after Nashville really started to pick things up.