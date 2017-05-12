Getty

What reportedly caused Sabres’ Kyle Okposo to be hospitalized

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienMay 12, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT

About a month ago, word surfaced that Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo had been released from hospitalization. Now there are reports detailing what might have been ailing him.

Teammate William Carrier revealed that Okposo’s initial issue was a concussion, according to John Vogl of the Buffalo News by way of RDS.

Vogl also cites Sabres Prospects’ Kris Baker, who reports that Okposo was hospitalized because of an adverse reaction to medication he was taking to treat that concussion.

These aren’t official details from the Sabres, who haven’t provided a lot of information regarding Okposo’s condition.

If this is all true, it seems like mostly good news. A concussion is never something to take lightly – some can threaten a career – but Okposo was placed in intensive care, so there were even greater concerns regarding the 29-year-old’s health.

There’s no indication yet regarding when he might return to NHL competition. On the bright side, he has plenty of time to heal up during the summer, though considering the situation overall, he also might need to miss some time in 2017-18.

USA routs Slovakia to win fifth in a row at World Championships

Leave a comment
By Adam GretzMay 14, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

Just one day after needing to rally past Latvia, Team USA left little doubt on Sunday and played perhaps their most complete game of the World Championships in a 6-1 rout over Slovakia.

The win is the fifth in a row for the United States and has them sitting atop Group A with 15 points.

They have one game remaining in the opening round and that will come on Tuesday when they take on Russia. Russia, which plays Latvia on Monday, is one point back in the group standings.

Johnny Gaudreau led the way for the United States on Sunday with a pair of goals and an assist, giving him a team-leading nine points so far in the tournament.

Arizona Coyotes youngsters Clayton Keller and Christian Dvorak also each contributed a goal in the win. Keller, the the Coyotes’ first-round pick in 2016, has been one of the standings out for Team USA in the tournament and has already scored five goals.

Sunday’s game also continued what has been a miserable tournament for Slovakia. Its only win of the tournament was an overtime win against Italy in its tournament opener. In the five games (all losses) since they have been outscored 22-7.

Bowman says firing assistant coach was not a warning to Quenneville

Getty
1 Comment
By Adam GretzMay 14, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT

After the Chicago Blackhawks were swept out of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Nashville Predators, general manager Stan Bowman was brutally honest in his assessment of the team’s performance and insisted that changes were going to come this offseason.

One of the first changes to be made was the firing of  Mike Kitchen, a long-time assistant on coach Joel Quenneville’s staff. That move was perceived by some to be a warning shot directed at Quenneville. But on Saturday at the World Hockey Championships in Cologne, Germany, Bowman told Brian Hedger of the Chicago Sun-Times there is absolutely zero truth to that theory.

‘‘People think that’s the case, even though there’s no validity to it,’’Bowman told Hedger. ‘‘I learned a long time ago that you can’t control what other people are going to think or say. We know what the truth is, and none of that is accurate. But that’s OK. That’s the way it goes.’’

Bowman also said that Quenneville will work with him when it comes to hiring Kitchen’s replacement because, “he’s going to be working with that person day-to-day.’’

Kitchen’s role with the Blackhawks included working with the team’s penalty kill and defense. The penalty killing unit was a major point of concern early in the season but showed steady improvement over the course of the season and only allowed a single power play goal in the four playoff games against the Nashville Predators. The unit still only ranked 24th in the entire NHL, mostly due to the disastrous start they had to the season.

Making significant changes to the roster is going to be a challenge for Bowman this offseason given the team’s current salary cap situation and how much of that money is tied up in players that the team will either not want to move (Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith) or simply will not be able to move due to no-trade clauses or other teams not being willing to take on the money.

It’s not like the Blackhawks had a bad season, finishing as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. But it was the second year in a row they were bounced from the playoffs in the first round and this time they did not even manage to win a single game. That is always going to be disappointing and lead to some changes given the expectations the Blackhawks have set for themselves.

Resilient Ducks vow stronger start to Game 2 vs Predators

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 14, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Both the Anaheim Ducks and their fans showed up late for the start of the Western Conference finals. Hundreds of empty orange seats ringed the rink while the Nashville Predators largely dominated the first two periods of their 3-2 overtime victory .

At least the fans had Southern California’s murderous Friday afternoon traffic as a good excuse. The Ducks have built their season on a remarkable resilience, but they realize they probably can’t make another tardy start in Game 2 on Sunday night against Nashville, the Stanley Cup playoffs’ best team so far.

“To start the game, it didn’t feel like the conference finals, to be honest,” Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano said Saturday after a short practice at the Ducks’ training rink. “I think a lot of things played a factor into it, but emotionally, we didn’t start the game like we needed to. From the flipside, the positive is we lost in overtime, so I think we were able to weather the storm in terms of how (Nashville) came out.”

The Ducks would never blame their fan base for their own sluggishness. Unfortunately, it’s kind of their thing.

From autumn to spring, both home and away, slow starts have been a regular theme over the past two seasons for the Ducks, who have relied to an extraordinary degree on their veteran ability to rally when it really matters.

Anaheim famously turned last season’s horrific start into a Pacific Division title, but then lost a seven-game series in the first round to Nashville by dropping the first two games and Game 7, all at home.

The Ducks started this season slowly as well, but surged down the stretch to a fifth straight division crown and a first-round sweep of Calgary. Anaheim then promptly lost two straight home games to Edmonton before rallying desperately to win the second-round series in Game 7 .

The Ducks do almost nothing easily. They had to make an unprecedentedly late rally from a three-goal deficit to beat the Oilers in Game 5 at home.

In total, Anaheim has held a lead for less than 24 minutes in the past 255 minutes of game time over its last five outings.

“I don’t think you can put it any other way: We need to emotionally get ourselves involved in the game right away,” Cogliano said.

Just two days after surviving Edmonton, the Ducks had to face Nashville in an early-starting game – and they were promptly outskated and outclassed for long stretches by the well-rested Predators. Anaheim still rallied to force overtime on Hampus Lindholm‘s clutch third-period goal , but James Neal ended it for Nashville .

The Ducks see the problem as largely mental, and they intend to address it in the hours before the series resumes.

“Starts in the playoffs are huge,” Anaheim defenseman Cam Fowler said. “It gave them a lot of momentum and sucked the life out of us, so we need to make sure that we turn that around (in Game 2).”

The Predators have been a model of consistency while going 9-2 in the postseason, and they think much of the credit should be placed on a defensive corps that might be the best in the playoffs. While Neal scored the winner, he was only open to score on P.K. Subban‘s pass because the defenseman froze the entire Anaheim defense with a picture-perfect shot fake.

“Usually when I get the puck in those types of positions, everybody is expecting me to shoot it,” Subban said. “I just wound up, took a look, and everybody was diving, and legs were trying to get in the way of the shot. Everybody talks about the pass, but you can’t make the pass unless the guy makes the effort to get open and create that lane. (Neal) did a good job getting open.”

Subban, who hoped to have a cupcake Saturday to celebrate his 28th birthday, is regularly dazzling his teammates during the Predators’ playoff run. He’s eager to remind everyone that he’s only one component of a defensive group that has driven the Predators to these unprecedented postseason heights.

While the injury-riddled Ducks are attempting to thrive with six defensemen under 26 years old, Nashville’s top four defensemen are the high-scoring backbone of its roster. With fundamentally sound defensive play and plenty of offensive flash, Subban, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm are a big reason why the Predators are in position to take early control of their franchise’s first conference finals with a second road victory.

Nashville showed its own resilience in Game 1 after a third period described by coach Peter Laviolette as their worst in a long while.

“We just stayed with it,” Josi said. “Nobody panicked. I thought we had a really good start, really good first period, and then they scored the first goal. We just kept coming at them and had a lot of chances. Great job by our guys staying calm and getting the win.”

Follow AP Hockey Writer Greg Beacham on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/gregbeacham

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Sunday, May 14

Getty
1 Comment
By Adam GretzMay 14, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

The Western Conference Finals continue on Sunday evening when the Anaheim Ducks look to rebound from their overtime loss in Game 1.

James Neal‘s overtime goal gave the Nashville Predators an early 1-0 lead in the series.

Game 2 begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NBCSN or online via our Live Stream.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s game.

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)

Related

Neal believes Predators can play any type of game

What the Ducks need to do in Game 2