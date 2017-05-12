Video: Rinne makes brilliant save, but Ducks tie Game 1 moments later

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In case you haven’t noticed, the Stanley Cup Playoffs can be very cruel.

One night, you’re dominating a game and chasing your opponent’s goalie. The next contest, you could get eliminated.

Pekka Rinne experienced some highs and lows in even more rapid succession during the third period of Game 1 between the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks. First, he made an absolutely inane pad stop on Ryan Getzlaf to maintain the Preds’ 2-1 edge. Check out those stops in the video above and GIF below.

SOMEBODY CALL THE COPS pic.twitter.com/8GGlKeqFYs — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 13, 2017

Unfortunately for Rinne and the Predators, he wouldn’t be able to stop a solid shot from Hampus Lindholm just moments later to make it 2-2.

The Ducks recently killed a lengthy 5-on-3 opportunity for the Predators, so perhaps things are swinging in Anaheim’s direction after Nashville really started to pick things up.