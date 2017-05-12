2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals predictions

For those making predictions, it was a tough first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The second wasn’t much easier.

This was the year many picked Washington to finally beat the Penguins, and finally get to the conference final. And several of those same people thought Ottawa’s run would come to an end against the Rangers.

Nope.

Here at PHT, the results were (again) a mixed bag. I continued to make up for years of very bad choices by going 3-1, and am now at a 75 percent in the playoffs. This is as shocking to me as it is to you. Jason Brough and Joey Alfieri also went 3-1 in Round 2, James O’Brien went 2-2 while Cam Tucker and Adam Gretz went 1-3.

Overall? I’m at 9-3, Tucker and Alfieri are 7-5, Brough is 6-6, Gretz and O’Brien are 5-7.

As for our digital adversary, the Random Thing Picker, Round 2 was a fall from grace after going 6-2 in the opener. The RTP went a mere 2-2 proving that, in the battle of man versus machine, the humans are still in this thing (aside from Gretz and O’Brien).

Onto the conference finals!

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Brough: Penguins in 6

Halford: Penguins in 7

O’Brien: Penguins in 6

Gretz: Penguins in 6

Tucker: Penguins in 6

Alfieri: Penguins in 7

Random Thing Picker: Penguins

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators

Brough: Ducks in 7

Halford: Preds in 7

O’Brien: Ducks in 6

Gretz: Preds in 7

Tucker: Preds in 6

Alfieri: Ducks in 6

Random Thing Picker: Ducks