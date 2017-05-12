Sharks extend Karlsson (three years, $6M) and Donskoi (two years, $3.8M)

Earlier this week, we passed along a report that San Jose was close to inking Melker Karlsson and Joonas Donskoi to multi-year contract extensions.

On Friday, the deals became official.

Karlsson has inked a three-year extension while Donskoi gets a two-year, the Sharks announced. Per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Karlsson’s is a $6 million pact ($2M average annual cap hit) while Donskoi’s is for $3.8 million ($1.9M hit).

Karlsson, 26, was plucked from the Swedish League three years ago and has evolved into a dependable two-way forward in San Jose. He’s posted double-digits in goals in three straight years.

“Melker plays an up-tempo, high-energy game and brings flexibility to our lineup wherever he plays,” GM Doug Wilson said in a release. “His tenacious style of play fits our team perfectly, and we feel confident using him in many different situations. He kills penalties, can play with high-end players and brings an honest effort night in and night out. We’re excited he has made this commitment to the organization.”

Donskoi, 25, was signed out of the Finnish League two years ago. He had a solid rookie campaign for the Sharks before injuries played a role in his disappointing sophomore campaign. After scoring 11 goals and 36 points in his first year, Donskoi had just six and 11 this season (though he was limited to just 61 games played).

“Joonas plays a solid two-way game, combining his skill and creativity with an aggressive, hard-working effort in all three zones,” said Wilson. “He plays the game the way we want to play as a team, and we feel he has only scratched the surface of his abilities. He battled through multiple injuries last season and we look forward to having him healthy at training camp this season.”

The deals are good value for San Jose, and nice raises for both players. Karlsson’s last deal paid $1.65 million annually while Donskoi’s came in at $925,000.