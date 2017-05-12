Getty

Peter Laviolette has ‘brought the best’ out of the Preds

Associated PressMay 12, 2017, 9:41 AM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Peter Laviolette is not one to waste precious time reflecting on how he feels about taking his third different NHL team to the conference finals.

The coach is too busy trying to help the Nashville Predators bring the Stanley Cup championship to Music City.

“We’re excited to get going and start,” he said. “Guys have worked hard to get to this point and just want to keep working hard. Like I said, I think the most important thing is just keep our head down and keep doing the work.”

It’s tough to argue with Laviolette’s approach considering his success.

Now 52, Laviolette is just the third coach since the NHL split its playoffs between conferences in 1994 to take three different teams this far, joining Ken Hitchcock (Dallas, Philadelphia and St. Louis) and Darryl Sutter (Chicago, Calgary and Los Angeles). If the Predators get past Anaheim in the Western Conference finals , which start Friday night, he would be the first in that span to take three different teams to the Stanley Cup Final.

Laviolette won the 2006 Stanley Cup with Carolina and led Philadelphia to the finals in 2010. Earlier this season, Laviolette became just the second U.S.-born coach to win 500 NHL games and the 28th overall to coach 1,000 games. His playoff record is 60-52, including 17-13 in three seasons in Nashville.

Paul Holmgren, now the Flyers’ president, hired Laviolette to take over in Philadelphia in 2009 and watched the coach win the Eastern Conference title in his first season. Holmgren said Laviolette is so positive and such a strong motivator that the coach made him confident the Flyers would win every game. Laviolette’s offensive drills also impressed him.

“Peter brings out offensive confidence to his players …, and I think it’s obvious in all the stops he’s been,” Holmgren said. “His teams, not only do they play well defensively, but they get in the offensive zone they have a concept, an idea of how to get the puck in the back of the net.”

The offensive touch is exactly why general manager David Poile hired Laviolette three years ago . The Predators since have added Filip Forsberg, James Neal, Ryan Johansen, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala to give the coach quality offensive talent.

“We’ve walked pretty much hand-in-hand in terms of what we’re doing to accommodate players to the way he wanted to coach,” Poile said.

How Laviolette asks players to play isn’t easy, demanding that they know the system so well that they don’t have to think on the ice. This is the third season for defenseman Mattias Ekholm, and he said he knows exactly how to react in any given situation with a confidence that flows through the rest of the team.

“We know that we can have a really good chance of winning games,” Ekholm said.

Forward Vernon Fiddler, 37, is back with the Predators after starting his NHL career in Nashville in 2002-03. He credits Laviolette with gauging just what the locker room needs.

“You can just tell he’s been through this before,” Fiddler said. “There’s never any second-guessing. It’s obvious this is the way it’s going to be and that’s how it is. There’s no gray area. It’s one way or no way. I think that’s what’s really driving our team.”

Laviolette certainly has the ability to tap the right player at the right time. The first game he played Fiddler was in the second round against St. Louis, and Fiddler came through with the game-winning goal . Eight different Predators have scored game-winning goals this postseason.

What Laviolette hates is telling someone he can’t play. But he does it because that’s his job.

“Those are different things, but things that have to be done,” Laviolette said.

It helps that Laviolette is a former player himself, though his NHL career as a defenseman lasted only 12 games with the New York Rangers during the 1988-89 season. A native of Franklin, Massachusetts, Laviolette played for the United States in the 1988 and 1994 Olympics with 594 career games in the minor leagues.

“He’s an honest guy,” Predators captain Mike Fisher said. “He’ll tell it like it is. He’s done a great job of communicating to us and what he wants and how we need to be successful. Yeah, he doesn’t pull any punches, for sure, and that’s a good thing. Guys know what you’re getting. I think he’s really brought the best out of a lot of people.”

 

Paul Kariya makes rare visit to Ducks’ rink for promo video

Associated PressMay 12, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Paul Kariya has pulled on an Anaheim Ducks jersey again to show his support for their playoff run.

Kariya has rarely been around hockey since the high-scoring forward’s remarkable playing career ended due to a series of concussions. He surprisingly appeared in a promotional video for the Ducks on Thursday, shortly after they advanced to the Western Conference finals.

In the wordless video, Kariya joins with Orange County resident Kai Quinonez to paint an orange “X” over a “9” in the Honda Center rafters. The numerals symbolize the 16 victories necessary to win the Stanley Cup.

The Ducks have been eager to welcome Kariya back to the franchise in some capacity for several years, but the Southern California resident has kept a distance from hockey since his last game in 2010.

Read more: Selanne says Kariya ‘very bitter about hockey’

Kariya was the Mighty Ducks’ first major star during nine high-scoring seasons with the club, teaming with Teemu Selanne as one of the NHL’s most exciting tandems. Kariya is still among the most beloved players in Ducks franchise history, with his No. 9 jersey popping up regularly at Honda Center.

After playing for Anaheim in the 2003 Stanley Cup Final, Kariya left as a free agent and was occasionally booed when he returned to Orange County. He played for Colorado, Nashville and St. Louis before retiring with 989 career points in 989 games.

Post-concussion syndrome ended the 42-year-old Kariya’s career prematurely. He has told Selanne and other friends that he is still upset about the NHL’s handling of head injuries during his time in the game.

Although Kariya didn’t even attend Selanne’s jersey retirement ceremony in 2015, he has played various roles in other charity endeavors for the Ducks – although nothing as prominent as this video.

Quinonez first got to skate with the Ducks as a 13-year-old in 2015 through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He now plays on a team in the Ducks’ high school hockey league.

PHT’s conference finals predictions, featuring the skidding Random Thing Picker

By Mike HalfordMay 12, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

For those making predictions, it was a tough first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The second wasn’t much easier.

This was the year many picked Washington to finally beat the Penguins, and finally get to the conference final. And several of those same people thought Ottawa’s run would come to an end against the Rangers.

Nope.

Here at PHT, the results were (again) a mixed bag. I continued to make up for years of very bad choices by going 3-1, and am now at a 75 percent in the playoffs. This is as shocking to me as it is to you. Jason Brough and Joey Alfieri also went 3-1 in Round 2, James O’Brien went 2-2 while Cam Tucker and Adam Gretz went 1-3.

Overall? I’m at 9-3, Tucker and Alfieri are 7-5, Brough is 6-6, Gretz and O’Brien are 5-7.

As for our digital adversary, the Random Thing Picker, Round 2 was a fall from grace after going 6-2 in the opener. The RTP went a mere 2-2 proving that, in the battle of man versus machine, the humans are still in this thing (aside from Gretz and O’Brien).

Onto the conference finals!

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Brough: Penguins in 6
Halford: Penguins in 7
O’Brien: Penguins in 6
Gretz: Penguins in 6
Tucker: Penguins in 6
Alfieri: Penguins in 7
Random Thing Picker: Penguins

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators

Brough: Ducks in 7
Halford: Preds in 7
O’Brien: Ducks in 6
Gretz: Preds in 7
Tucker: Preds in 6
Alfieri: Ducks in 6
Random Thing Picker: Ducks

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Friday, May 12

By Joey AlfieriMay 12, 2017, 9:16 AM EDT

The third round officially kicks off in Anaheim tonight, as the Ducks and Predators will play Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

The Ducks have only had one day off, while the Preds haven’t played since eliminating St. Louis on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

PHT Morning Skate: Patrick Kane gave his first-class seat to a soldier

By Joey AlfieriMay 12, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

Patrick Kane was on an American Airlines flight earlier this week. He was supposed to be sitting in first-class, but he decided to give that seat to a solider who happened to be on the plane. (ESPN)

-The Vegas Golden Knights are just over a month away from picking 30 players in the expansion draft and TSN’s Scott Cullen has a game plan for them to follow. It involves his list of recommended players (Trevor van Riemsdyk, Antoine Roussel and Matt Dumba are all on it) and it also involves staying as close to the cap floor as possible. (TSN)

–Paul Kariya hasn’t made many public appearances since retiring in 2010, but he was spotted at the Honda Center yesterday morning. He was there to commemorate the fact that Anaheim is less than nine victories away from winning the Stanley Cup. (OC Register)

–We’re still a long way away from the Stanley Cup being awarded, but it’s never too early to look at the favorites to land the Conn Smythe Trophy. As of right now, Sportsnet has Sens defenseman Erik Karlsson at number one, Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf a number 2 and goalies Pekka Rinne and Marc-Andre Fleury at three and four. (Sportsnet)

–Should the Capitals trade Alex Ovechkin this offseason? Ovechkin has four years and $10 million remaining on his deal and although it’s not likely that he moves, the Capitals should still see what’s out there, according to Pierre LeBrun. (TSN)

–The Calgary Flames could be in the market for a goalie this offseason. It appears as though they’ve already missed out on Ben Bishop, whose rights were traded to Dallas, but there are still plenty of quality options available. They could bring back Brian Elliott or trade for Marc-Andre Fleury, Jimmy Howard or Jaroslav Halak. Interesting times in Calgary. (The Hockey News)