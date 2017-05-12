Getty

Pens lost another GM-in-waiting with Botterill, but won’t rush to replace him

By Mike HalfordMay 12, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Just one day after longtime assistant GM Jason Botterill was hired in Buffalo, the Penguins were asked what their replacement plan was.

Turns out they don’t have one.

On purpose.

GM Jim Rutherford explained as much to the Tribune-Review, saying that Botterill’s duties will be split among the remaining front office staffers: Bill Guerin (assistant GM), Jason Karmanos (VP of hockey ops) and Mark Recchi (player development coach).

Rutherford added he wouldn’t rush to add another person to the mix.

“It’ll depend on the comfort level I have as to whether we’re covering everything or not,” he explained.

That’s fine for the time being. Rutherford’s under contract through 2019 and has a well-stocked front office. The real story, of course, is further down the road.

Rutherford turned 68 in February, and is one of the oldest GMs in the league. Botterill looked like his natural successor, to the point where some thought he could’ve gotten the job three years ago, when the Penguins fired Ray Shero.

Now that option’s gone.

And remember, Pittsburgh’s been down this road before. Another promising young executive — Tom Fitzgerald — spent six years as the Pens’ AGM, and actually interviewed for the head job after Shero was let go. In 2015, he left the organization to reunite with Shero in New Jersey.

So now the focus turns to Guerin, who seems the most logical replacement candidate even though he’s pretty light on experience. That said, he has worn two different executive hats for Pittsburgh — as both a development coach and AGM — and is clearly well-regarded. USA Hockey tabbed him and Rangers AGM Chris Drury to run this year’s entry at the World Cup of Hockey.

Just don’t expect Guerin to be promoted anytime soon.

“I don’t think about [how long I’ll be here],” Rutherford said today, per Pens Inside Scoop. “So I guess I’ll be here for a while longer, whatever that means.”

The Caps met the media today, and it was predictably depressing

By Jason BroughMay 12, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

An annual tradition at this point, the Washington Capitals met the media today and wondered how it all went wrong.

There was anger. Frustration. Even some gallows humor, after the Capitals failed once again to get past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Two days ago, the Presidents’ Trophy winners blew it big time in a Game 7 shutout loss to Pittsburgh at Verizon Center.

“We should be angry,” longtime forward Nicklas Backstrom told reporters. “You should be mad.”

“Mentally, we have to get over it and stop crumbling in certain situations,” added defenseman John Carlson.

D-man Karl Alzner said that a lot of his teammates still hadn’t shaved because they were hoping it was all a big joke and that the Caps were actually still playing.

Some more:

If there was any actual news to come out of today’s postmortem, it’s that Alex Ovechkin was playing hurt after injuring his knee on that hit by Toronto’s Nazem Kadri in the first round. Ovechkin also said he hurt his hamstring in Game 3 against the Penguins. But he won’t need surgery. Just rest.

“It’s time take a deep breath, take some time off and get back to work,” Ovechkin said, per CSN Mid-Atlantic.

Head coach Barry Trotz is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. ET. And that could be interesting, given what he said Wednesday about Ovechkin.

Stars give Bishop six-year contract worth almost $30 million


By Jason BroughMay 12, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

Jim Nill better be right this time.

The Dallas Stars have signed goalie Ben Bishop to a six-year, $29.5 million contract.

Nill, the Stars’ general manager, traded for Bishop’s negotiating rights earlier this week, targeting the pending unrestricted free agent in the same way Carolina targeted Scott Darling.

“As I stated previously, Ben is an elite goaltender in this league and we’re thrilled to be adding him to our mix,” said Nill in a statement. “Ben’s commitment to what we are building in Dallas, and his passion for wanting to be a part of it, was evident during the negotiating process. We are excited to have him under contract for the next six seasons.”

Bishop, 30, split 2016-17 between the Lightning and Kings, finishing 18-15-5 with a .910 save percentage. His career NHL save percentage is .919.

Goaltending, of course, has been a major weakness for the Stars. Two years ago, Nill signed Antti Niemi to a three-year, $13.5 million contract, with the hope Niemi and Kari Lehtonen could form an effective tandem.

It didn’t work out, and now Niemi may be getting bought out.

If Niemi does get bought out and Lehtonen remains, the Stars will have over $12 million in cap space allocated to goalies next season.

Stars goalies over last three seasons

Paul Kariya makes rare visit to Ducks’ rink for promo video


Associated PressMay 12, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Paul Kariya has pulled on an Anaheim Ducks jersey again to show his support for their playoff run.

Kariya has rarely been around hockey since the high-scoring forward’s remarkable playing career ended due to a series of concussions. He surprisingly appeared in a promotional video for the Ducks on Thursday, shortly after they advanced to the Western Conference finals.

In the wordless video, Kariya joins with Orange County resident Kai Quinonez to paint an orange “X” over a “9” in the Honda Center rafters. The numerals symbolize the 16 victories necessary to win the Stanley Cup.

The Ducks have been eager to welcome Kariya back to the franchise in some capacity for several years, but the Southern California resident has kept a distance from hockey since his last game in 2010.

Kariya was the Mighty Ducks’ first major star during nine high-scoring seasons with the club, teaming with Teemu Selanne as one of the NHL’s most exciting tandems. Kariya is still among the most beloved players in Ducks franchise history, with his No. 9 jersey popping up regularly at Honda Center.

After playing for Anaheim in the 2003 Stanley Cup Final, Kariya left as a free agent and was occasionally booed when he returned to Orange County. He played for Colorado, Nashville and St. Louis before retiring with 989 career points in 989 games.

Post-concussion syndrome ended the 42-year-old Kariya’s career prematurely. He has told Selanne and other friends that he is still upset about the NHL’s handling of head injuries during his time in the game.

Although Kariya didn’t even attend Selanne’s jersey retirement ceremony in 2015, he has played various roles in other charity endeavors for the Ducks – although nothing as prominent as this video.

Quinonez first got to skate with the Ducks as a 13-year-old in 2015 through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He now plays on a team in the Ducks’ high school hockey league.

PHT’s conference finals predictions, featuring the skidding Random Thing Picker


By Mike HalfordMay 12, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

For those making predictions, it was a tough first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The second wasn’t much easier.

This was the year many picked Washington to finally beat the Penguins, and finally get to the conference final. And several of those same people thought Ottawa’s run would come to an end against the Rangers.

Nope.

Here at PHT, the results were (again) a mixed bag. I continued to make up for years of very bad choices by going 3-1, and am now at a 75 percent in the playoffs. This is as shocking to me as it is to you. Jason Brough and Joey Alfieri also went 3-1 in Round 2, James O’Brien went 2-2 while Cam Tucker and Adam Gretz went 1-3.

Overall? I’m at 9-3, Tucker and Alfieri are 7-5, Brough is 6-6, Gretz and O’Brien are 5-7.

As for our digital adversary, the Random Thing Picker, Round 2 was a fall from grace after going 6-2 in the opener. The RTP went a mere 2-2 proving that, in the battle of man versus machine, the humans are still in this thing (aside from Gretz and O’Brien).

Onto the conference finals!

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Brough: Penguins in 6
Halford: Penguins in 7
O’Brien: Penguins in 6
Gretz: Penguins in 6
Tucker: Penguins in 6
Alfieri: Penguins in 7
Random Thing Picker: Penguins

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators

Brough: Ducks in 7
Halford: Preds in 7
O’Brien: Ducks in 6
Gretz: Preds in 7
Tucker: Preds in 6
Alfieri: Ducks in 6
Random Thing Picker: Ducks