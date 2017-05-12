Getty

Bishop says health not an issue — important, since he’s signed ’til 2023

By Mike HalfordMay 12, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

After announcing they’d signed Ben Bishop to a $29.5 million deal, the Stars faced some questions about the term they handed out:

Six years.

It’s a pretty lengthy contract for a guy that turns 31 this fall, and has dealt with his fair share of injury problems. But according to Bishop, there are no lingering health issues at play.

“I think I’m right up there in games played over the last four years,” he said during Friday’s conference call. “I feel great and I don’t think it’s an issue more than it is with any other goalie out there.”

On the surface, Bishop has a point. He’s played 225 games over that time frame, seventh-most among NHL goalies.

But there are a few asterisks.

Bishop’s most significant injures have derailed him during the playoffs, not the regular season. In 2014, he suffered a dislocated elbow late in the year and missed the Lightning’s entire opening-round series against Montreal. During the ’15 Cup Final, he tore his groin and missed Game 4.

In 2016, he was stretchered off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final with an ankle/shin injury, and missed the remainder of the series.

(This year, he missed nearly a month of the regular season with a lower-body ailment.)

There is a chance Bishop won’t be a bell-cow, heavy workload ‘tender in Dallas. Currently, the club has three goalies under contract, though it’s expected one of Antti Niemi or Kari Lehtonen will be cut loose (and rumblings suggest Niemi will be the one to go).

If Lehtonen sticks, he’ll probably still see some significant playing time. He started 52 times last year and led all goalies in games played in ’13-14, with 65.

What’s more, Lehtonen and Bishop know each other well, which could be vital in maintaining a goalie tandem.

“He’s a great guy and I really enjoy spending time with him,” Bishop said. “He was one of the first people to contact me when the trade was made.”

Murray is healthy, but Fleury ‘deserves the right to play’

By Jason BroughMay 12, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT

Back in November, Pittsburgh GM Jim Rutherford admitted that the Penguins’ two-goalie system wasn’t working as well as he’d hoped.

Flash forward to the present, though, and Rutherford is sure glad he didn’t break down and trade Marc-Andre Fleury.

After all, Matt Murray was hurt for most of the first two rounds of the playoffs, and Fleury saved the day.

“I’m very happy we have the two goalies we have, but I never changed my position from the start of camp. I never wavered on it,” Rutherford said today. “I had some calls during the season asking about him. Those conversations didn’t go very far.

“I know there were times during the season where it became a little more difficult for the coaching staff and for the goalies because they both wanted to play. And when they were both healthy, it didn’t work ideal because one guy maybe sat a little longer than he wanted. But as it’s turned out, it’s worked good for both guys.”

Fleury is 8-4 with a .927 save percentage this postseason. And while Murray is healthy enough to back up now, the Penguins are expected to start the veteran Saturday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against Ottawa.

“I think Marc deserves the right to play,” said head coach Mike Sullivan. “He’s played so well for us, and he’s really at the top of his game. But having said that, we have Matt who’s a quality goaltender as well. Just like all of our players on our team, we can’t predict how series unfold or what comes our way. So we just want to have as many healthy bodies as we can available to us to help us win.”

On a down day, Barry Trotz tries to stay positive

By Mike HalfordMay 12, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT

Washington’s end of year media availability was predictably depressing.

Then, Barry Trotz spoke.

The head coach was positive. He talked about how the team’s window wasn’t closed, and how it would eventually “break through that barrier.” He suggested “laughing at the past” could “ease us into the future.”

The assembled media took note of this, which contrasted the vibe of his visibly distraught Capitals. So it was asked — why did he seem more upbeat than his players?

From the Washington Post:

“Put it this way — I haven’t slept in two friggin’ days. To say that I don’t feel very distraught, that really sort of angers me, because talk to my family to see if I’m distraught.

“I have to be positive in terms of, ‘do I think we’re going in the right direction?’ Yes, and I’m positive of that. But we haven’t broken through. That’s why I’m probably the way I am. I also said we didn’t get to where we wanted to get to.

“That angers me. When something doesn’t go your way, you can roll up in a ball and feel sorry for yourself. I don’t.”

That Trotz took this approach isn’t surprising. Coaching is a leadership role, after all. And there didn’t seem to be any point to piling onto what was already a fairly miserable day in D.C.

It’s also fair to assume he wanted to see the autopsy before announcing cause of death.

Washington’s season only ended days ago and, as a veteran bench boss, Trotz knows the routine. He and GM Brian MacLellan have a long summer of analysis and reflection ahead. Changes are coming, that much is certain, but how many and to what degree is impossible to say right now.

Of course, this didn’t stop players from weighing in.

Matt Niskanen said cosmetic changes wouldn’t fix what ails the club. Karl Alzner said the team had a pretty good window of opportunity, “and unfortunately it’s not there anymore.”

Then there was Brooks Orpik.

“Even if we had less free agents,” he explained, “I think any time you underachieve at what you’re trying to do, there’s going to be changes.”

That’s an important part of this. Alzner, Justin Williams, T.J. Oshie and Kevin Shattenkirk are all pending UFAs, and could all be playing elsewhere next season. But would parting ways with those four constitute enough of a change to appease management and ownership? Or, are they more along the lines of the cosmetic changes Niksanen said wouldn’t cut it?

And what about Trotz himself? There has to be some question about his job security. Some will argue he hasn’t been on the job long enough to be fired already, but consider this — he’s the seventh longest-tenured bench boss in the NHL. Ottawa’s had three different head coaches during that span.

It’s going to be a long summer in Washington.

Let’s see if Trotz can stay positive throughout.

Housley emerges as hot coaching candidate

By Mike HalfordMay 12, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT

There are just two bench boss vacancies left in the NHL — in Florida and Buffalo, respectively — and they might stay vacant for a while.

How long?

Maybe until the Nashville Predators are done playing.

That’s because Preds assistant and Hall-of-Fame defenseman Phil Housley has emerged as a strong candidate. The Sun-Sentinel reported that Florida’s search is hinging on Housley’s availability (though TSN’s Pierre LeBrun has since countered that report), while the Sabres are also tied to him.

Housley, of course, spent the first eight years of his career in Buffalo.

The 53-year-old been widely praised for his work in Nashville over the last few seasons, especially what he’s done with the club’s defense. And these playoffs have been the perfect advertisement for both the blueline and its coach.

“He brings such a different element to coaching because of the player he was,” P.K. Subban said of Housley, per NHL.com. “He sees the game unlike probably anyone else who’s ever played the game.

“When he talks, all that matters to me is what is coming out of his mouth.”

Though all his NHL experience has come as an assistant, Housley has experience running a bench. He led the U.S. to gold at the ’13 World Juniors, coaching future big leaguers like Johnny Gaudreau, Jacob Trouba, Seth Jones, John Gibson and Shayne Gostisbehere, among others.

So now, interested suitors will have to play the waiting game.

It remains to be seen how long that game will take.

The Caps met the media today, and it was predictably depressing

By Jason BroughMay 12, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

An annual tradition at this point, the Washington Capitals met the media today and wondered how it all went wrong.

There was anger. Frustration. Even some gallows humor, after the Capitals failed once again to get past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Two days ago, the Presidents’ Trophy winners blew it big time in a Game 7 shutout loss to Pittsburgh at Verizon Center.

“We should be angry,” longtime forward Nicklas Backstrom told reporters. “You should be mad.”

“Mentally, we have to get over it and stop crumbling in certain situations,” added defenseman John Carlson.

D-man Karl Alzner said that a lot of his teammates still hadn’t shaved because they were hoping it was all a big joke and that the Caps were actually still playing.

Some more:

If there was any actual news to come out of today’s postmortem, it’s that Alex Ovechkin suffered a hamstring injury in Game 3 against the Penguins. He also banged up his knee on that hit by Toronto’s Nazem Kadri in the first round. But he won’t need surgery. Just rest.

“It’s time take a deep breath, take some time off and get back to work,” Ovechkin said, per CSN Mid-Atlantic.

Head coach Barry Trotz is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. ET. And that could be interesting, given what he said Wednesday about Ovechkin.

