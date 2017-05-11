Vigneault is at least saying the right things about Rangers defense

2 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 11, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT

Different Rangers fans want different things. Some want to keep Alain Vigneault, while plenty of (very vocal) others are calling for his ouster. Plenty of people – biased or neutral – agree that their defense needs a lot of work.

For a considerable subset of Rangers fans, one of the greatest frustrations comes from seeing big minutes go to aging, declining defensemen, especially polarizing blueliners Marc Staal and especially Dan Girardi.

Well, Vigneault seemed to sing to that choir quite a bit as the Rangers assessed their 2016-17 season, to the point where you almost expect him to share an anti-Tanner Glass stance.

Take, for instance, a Trotzian no-comment on Girardi and Staal:

(That sound you heard might have been analytics-minded Rangers fans salivating.)

Then again, the coaching version of “actions speak louder than words” typically boils down to how they deploy players. So, if Vigneault isn’t sold on Staal and Girardi and wants to add youth to the blueline (as he said), then why are they averaging a minute-and-half more than Brady Skjei?

Well, Vigneault indicates that he might feature Skjei more often in 2017-18.

The Rangers face some big questions in the off-season. There’s also the perceived likelihood that Kevin Shattenkirk might be added to the mix, not to mention the fact that they’ve already signed Neal Pionk and Alexei Bereglazov.

It remains to be seen if all of these positive vibes carry over into next season. We’re readying for a summer where players and front office members will fill the time with optimism, with some of that inevitably looking silly in hindsight.

Still, if you have to choose, wouldn’t a fan want the Rangers to at least try to go in the right direction?

Ducks discuss low rest, getting revenge against Predators

4 Comments
Associated PressMay 11, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Among the numerous hurdles and obstacles that have blocked the Anaheim Ducks’ path to a Stanley Cup title this decade, Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne might be the biggest – and not just because he’s 6-foot-5.

After beating Anaheim in two previous playoff series, the fantastic Finn and his Predators are looming again in front of the Ducks in the Western Conference finals. Game 1 is Friday night in Anaheim.

The Ducks and the Predators were the class of the first two rounds, taking just five combined losses and earning a rematch of last season’s first-round series for considerably higher stakes.

Rinne and the wild-card Predators won that series in seven games, prompting coach Randy Carlyle’s return to Anaheim and a renewed focus on playoff mental strength. The Ducks are in the conference finals for the second time in three years after winning five straight Pacific Division titles, but they still haven’t made a Stanley Cup Final since 2007.

In the rematch, the Ducks hope to show the Predators what they learned last spring.

“Obviously it’s a new year, new teams, (but) for some of us, it means a little bit more,” Anaheim center Ryan Kesler said. “But we’re all playing for the same thing, and right now it’s about getting four wins before they do. It’s going to be a tough road, but we’re up to it.”

Rinne and the Predators also beat the Ducks in 2011 for the first playoff series victory in franchise history. Heading into the franchise’s first conference finals appearance , Nashville is putting little reliance on its previous successes against the Ducks.

“Whoever wins the series gets to play for the Cup,” Predators captain Mike Fisher said. “So that’s probably the only motivation you need.”

Here are some more things to watch when the clubs meet for a trip to the Stanley Cup Final:

DUELING D

The Predators have advanced largely on the strength of their stellar corps of defensemen in front of Rinne. Ryan Ellis, P.K. Subban, Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm form one of the NHL’s best top-four groups, even contributing a combined 27 points in these playoffs – just one point fewer than the Predators’ four highest-scoring forwards.

The Ducks have excelled with youth on the blue line. With veterans Kevin Bieksa and Clayton Stoner sidelined for the final six games against Edmonton, Anaheim used a six-man group with nobody over 26 and averaging just 23.6 years old – the youngest group among the NHL’s 16 playoff teams.

QUICK TURNAROUND

Thanks to their seven-game series in the second round, the Ducks will be back on the Honda Center ice two days after finishing off Edmonton in Game 7 . At least the Ducks didn’t have to travel, but the Predators have been off since their clincher over St. Louis last Sunday. Carlyle would have preferred an extra day off, but Honda Center is booked for the Stars on Ice touring show on Saturday night.

“Having the clinching game last night and then being – I don’t know if it’s called forced – to play the next game in less than 48 hours is kind of a surprise,” Carlyle said. “From a scheduling standpoint, that we’re playing on Friday night and we just finished on Wednesday, you don’t get a lot of time.”

SURVIVING RINNE

Rinne is huge, but his mobility and puck-handling skills make him even more daunting. Carlyle has warned his players to think of Rinne as a third defenseman on the ice capable of starting a rush with a breakout pass. The Predators also know what they’ve got in Rinne, who leads the postseason with a .951 save percentage and a 1.37 goals-against average while allowing only 14 goals in 10 games.

“He gives us that confidence,” Josi said. “I think every game, he’s been our best player. He’s so confident back there. He’s confident in making saves, he’s confident in passing the puck, and he’s been unbelievable for us.”

GIBBY IN GOAL

While Rinne appears to be at the peak of his skills again, his counterpart in Anaheim’s net has work to do. With one of the playoffs’ worst save percentages and goals-against averages, John Gibson hadn’t really distinguished himself this spring until Game 7 against Edmonton, when he was outstanding in a 2-1 win He’ll likely have to maintain that level to keep the Ducks competitive against Nashville’s aggressive offense.

CHECKING LINE

Kesler and linemates Jakob Silfverberg and Andrew Cogliano did a standout defensive job against Connor McDavid in the second round. The Selke Trophy finalist’s next shutdown assignment is likely to be Ryan Johansen , Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson, the Predators’ dynamic top line.

AP Sports Writer Teresa Walker in Nashville contributed to this report.

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Praise for Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan

Getty
3 Comments
Associated PressMay 11, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Penguins looked like they needed a day off. Maybe more than one.

And yet there the defending Stanley Cup champions were on Tuesday morning, dressed and skating barely 12 hours removed from a listless Game 6 loss to Washington that put Pittsburgh’s bid for a repeat in serious peril.

The Penguins weren’t there to get loose. They weren’t there as punishment. Mike Sullivan had a point to make. Several actually. And the coach owner Mario Lemieux hired nearly 18 months ago to be the voice that cut through the noise figured it was time to remind his players of a few things.

Namely, to stop being passive bystanders while the Capitals attacked and attacked some more. So for more than half an hour Sullivan zipped around the ice at the rink named after his boss, whistle at the ready. Intermittently he’d head to the whiteboard hanging against the glass then call his players over to join him so he could loudly – and repeatedly – make a point, his thick Boston accent ping-ponging off the walls and over the din.

“There’s times where you need rest, there’s time where you’ve got to work on some things and try and get better,” forward Bryan Rust said. “And that was our goal (Tuesday) and we accomplished it.”

The proof came in Game 7 on Wednesday night, a clinical 2-0 victory over the Capitals that sent Pittsburgh to the Eastern Conference finals against Ottawa. While Sullivan deflected any praise in the aftermath – preferring instead to pepper his answers with words like “leadership” and “character” and noting the spectacular play of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury – the Penguins understand their ability to summon their best when they absolutely need it is due in no small part to the guy with the immaculate suits, blunt demeanor and knack for saying the right thing at the right time.

“Xs and Os, he’s one of the very best coaches I’ve played for,” said 40-year-old forward Matt Cullen, who has bounced between seven teams during his 19-year career. “(As for) motivation, he does a heck of a job. He’s got a real feel for the pulse of our group.”

One that was visible at his first practice after taking over for Mike Johnston in December 2015. The Penguins and their star-powered lineup led by Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were treading water. Sullivan wanted them to play faster. He wanted them to play smarter. He wanted them to be more accountable to each other. While general manager Jim Rutherford went about getting Sullivan the pieces he needed to – as Sullivan is so fond of saying – “play the right way,” the coach turned the focus from the big picture to a smaller one.

Just worry about today. Not about winning the Cup that won’t be determined in six months. Not about their place in the standings. Not about the outside pressures that come when you happen to have two of the best players in the league on your roster. Just today.

It’s a message he hasn’t wavered from. Not after Pittsburgh brilliantly sprinted to the franchise’s fourth Cup last June. Not during what could have been a difficult regular season as injuries devastated the blue line. Not after a 3-1 series lead against Washington fell apart amid a smattering of boos inside PPG Paints Arena.

Sullivan didn’t panic. It’s not his thing. While Washington took Tuesday off after its win, Sullivan put his players back to work.

“His ability to stay calm and refocus us is something I think our team feeds off of,” defenseman Ian Cole said.

There were noticeable adjustments before Game 7. Carter Rowney and Scott Wilson in the lineup in place of Carl Hagelin and Tom Kuhnhackl. It was more than that, however. After spending the better part of six games letting Washington dictate the terms, Sullivan challenged the Penguins to get back to what made them nearly unstoppable last summer. Put the puck in deep. Forecheck. Take educated gambles.

“It wasn’t one big thing,” Cole said. “It’s little things all over the ice. It’s chipping bodies. It’s being physical and being tough to play against. Taking away their ice.”

Pittsburgh did more than that. The Penguins sapped Washington’s will. Rust’s goal near the midway point gave the Penguins the lead. Hornqvist’s backhand flip by Braden Holtby following a sloppy play by Capitals star Alex Ovechkin pushed the advantage to two. And Pittsburgh kept on coming, outshooting the Capitals over the final 20 minutes, playing with desperation and precision while Washington watched the clock tick away one last time.

“It’s about compete level, a mindset,” Sullivan said. “It’s about heart and soul.”

And the steady hand behind the bench, too.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Henrik Lundqvist explains why playing for Sweden at worlds is a big deal

Getty
4 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 11, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT

Without knowing details, you might think that representing Sweden at the World Hockey Championship would be fairly mundane for Henrik Lundqvist.

Lundqvist has enjoyed plenty of international glory, and at 35, you’d think he might want a break after another roller coaster season with the New York Rangers.

As it turns out … nope, playing for Sweden is actually a pretty big deal for Hank, as he told the Rangers website.

“My brother [Joel] is the captain there and I haven’t played with him for 12 years,” Lundqvist said. “Also the fact that we’re not part of the Olympics. I see this as an opportunity to play for my country one more time and with my brother. I’m going to go there and try and finish really strong this season and I’m going to reflect.”

Let’s ignore the (technically unsettled?) 2018 Olympics talk and focus on the fact that, yes, it’s really cool that Henrik will get to play with Joel Lundqvist again.

As a reminder, Henrik’s twin was selected in third round (68th overall) in the 2000 NHL Draft, four rounds before Henrik was almost “Mr. Irrelevant” as the 205th pick by the Rangers. Joel played 134 regular-season games for the Dallas Stars and is now suiting up for Frolunda HC in Sweden.

We may see Henrik again in a variety of international settings, but it’s plausible that he might not get another chance to play at a high level with his twin brother again.

So, yeah, that stands as pretty good motivation to delay a summer vacation.

Botterill to use Penguins’ NHL-AHL relationship as model for Sabres

7 Comments
By Jason BroughMay 11, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

For the Buffalo Sabres to succeed, the Rochester Americans will also have to succeed.

That was the message today from new general manager Jason Botterill, who comes to the Sabres after a decade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Botterill was most recently the associate GM of the Penguins, with responsibilities ranging from scouting to contract negotiations to salary-cap management. However, he also served as GM of the AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre, and we all know the importance the Baby Pens have played in the Big Pens’ recent success.

Now he wants to bring that model to Buffalo.

“I think one of the successes of the organization that I’m coming from is the relationship between Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh,” said Botterill. “We want to re-strengthen the relationship with Rochester and Buffalo.”

The Americans, like the Sabres, have struggled in recent years. This past season, the AHL team missed the playoffs for the third straight time. The NHL team last made the postseason in 2011.

While Botterill obviously sees room for improvement in a lot of areas, he does really like one thing about the Sabres, and that’s their top two centers. Coming from a team that won championships with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, it’s no wonder he’s excited to have Jack Eichel and Ryan O'Reilly.

“This is a league that thrives on centerman,” he said. “The fortunate thing here is we have a couple of amazing high-end centermen.”

The defense, on the other hand, needs a lot of work. But at least Rasmus Ristolainen is there.

Botterill, who replaces Tim Murray as GM, is aiming to hire a head coach to replace Dan Bylsma before next month’s draft.

What he wants in that coach is someone who will educate the players, but also someone that will lay down the law when necessary.

Communication will be key, and so will “presence.”

“Making sure the players understand the head coach is in control,” said Botterill, “and certainly leading the charge.”

It should be noted that, in 2015, Botterill hired Mike Sullivan to coach Wilkes-Barre, and that decision worked out rather well for the Penguins.

It should also be noted that, after cleaning house last month, Sabres owner Terry Pegula said that “discipline, structure, communication and character” would be the pillars of the club going forward. No more dysfunction would be tolerated.

As far as next season’s goals, Botterill simply wants improvement and competitiveness. When asked when the Sabres might compete for a Stanley Cup, he wasn’t willing to offer a prediction.

“We will be better,” he said. “But at the same token, I have a lot of respect for this league, and there are some teams that didn’t make the playoffs this year that will be better next year.

“I came from an environment in Pittsburgh where, yes, we had success the past couple of years, but for numerous years, we didn’t achieve those results or we had injuries.

“To me, the goal of the organization needs to be year-in-year-out competing at a high level, and in one of those years you break through.”

Related: What will the Sabres do with Evander Kane?