Tyson Barrie injured while wrestling teammate in hotel room

By Joey AlfieriMay 11, 2017, 9:14 AM EDT

Yesterday, we found out that Team Canada defenseman Tyson Barrie was going to miss the rest of the World Hockey Championship because of an injury.

At the time, we didn’t know what the injury was, but TSN’s Darren Dreger shed a little more light on how Barrie was hurt.

According to Dreger, the Avalanche defenseman suffered a laceration on his leg while wrestling a teammate in his hotel room.

It’s a tough break for Barrie, who was playing really well (he had two goals and seven points in the tournament).

Even though it doesn’t sound like the injury will keep him out for very long (Dreger says he’s being held out for precautionary reasons), it’s just another example of something not going Colorado’s way this year.

“It was definitely a frustrating year,” Barrie said before the start of the tournament, per the Times Colonist. “We expected a lot more out of our group and I think a lot of guys expected more out of themselves, personally. It was disappointing for me and the team. We’re looking forward to having a good summer and getting back at it and put this one behind us.

“I’m feeling good and excited to go over to Paris and play some good hockey and get some positives out of the year.”

After the way his season went with Colorado and the way he suffered the injury at the Worlds, you can’t help but feel a little bad for the guy.

By Joey AlfieriMay 11, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Assuming they’re able to sign Ben Bishop, the Dallas Stars will have three NHL goalies on their roster. How are they going to get out of the jam? Sportsnet’s Steve Dangle provides some options, including trading the third overall pick and Antti Niemi to Vegas for the sixth overall pick. That’s an interesting theory. (Sportsnet)

–The New York Rangers were eliminated by the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, which means there are plenty of questions for them to answer heading into the off-season. Newsday looks at five things the Rangers need to address this over the summer. Arguably the most important thing is for them to address their aging defense. (Newsday)

–Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scored a hat-trick in Game 6 of their second-round series against Anaheim, which led fans to throw a ton of hats on the ice. What did the team do with all that headwear? They donated them to local shelters. “It’s quite amazing how our supporters and Edmontonians alike helped to push these hats to the inner city for people who need them mos. It’s more than just a hat. It’s about providing protection from the sun. Summer is right around the corner. We definitely use them to hand out to our participants.” (NHL.com)

–The Pittsburgh Penguins got off to a slow start in Game 7 against the Washington Capitals, but that didn’t stop them from scoring first and winning the game by a score of 2-0. You can check out the highlights from last night’s game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Before last night’s game, you can understand why the Ducks would hate Game 7s. But The Hockey News looks at five teams that hated do-or-die games as much as Anaheim did.  To no ones surprise, the Washington Capitals made the list. (The Hockey News)

–As we know, the Red Wings are saying goodbye to Joe Louis Arena, but they gave their fans one last chance to bid farewell to the arena. The team invited fans to paint the ice. That’s pretty cool. (BarDown)

–NBC hockey analysts Keith Jones and Mike Milbury discuss Alex Ovechkin‘s performance in Game 7 against Pittsburgh and what Barry Trotz’s post-game comments about the Russian sniper might mean. Is it time for a change in Washington? (NBC Sports)

Oilers disappointed after series loss to Ducks, but future looks bright in Edmonton

By Cam TuckerMay 11, 2017, 2:16 AM EDT

After all the miserable, bordering on embarrassing, regular seasons they went through over a 10-year stretch, the Edmonton Oilers served notice this season they have the potential to be a force in the Western Conference.

With Connor McDavid leading the way, the Oilers went from a team that could perhaps make the jump into the playoffs this season to a team one win away from the Western Conference Final.

This 2016-17 season came to an end for the Oilers with a 2-1 loss in Game 7 versus the Anaheim Ducks, concluding a series that included a number of massive lead changes and wild swings in momentum.

“We weren’t afraid of the (playoff) stage. We were willing to come out on it and perform. That’s a good sign for us,” said coach Todd McLellan. “The overall feeling right now is disappointment … but we basically got a college degree in a month.”

Of course, now the expectations will rise for next season. After winning the draft lottery again and having the magnificent fortune of selecting McDavid first overall, the Oilers emerged as the second best team in the Pacific Division during the regular season with 103 points, making the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

McDavid, at just 20 years of age, is a finalist for the Hart Trophy. Leon Draisaitl, taken third overall in 2014, put together a 77-point season in just his second full campaign in the NHL and was ridiculously productive in this series versus Anaheim with the exception of Game 7.

Yes, it helps he played alongside McDavid. This year, they played together for 670 minutes at five-on-five. But Draisaitl had 51 points a year ago, when he didn’t even play five minutes of even strength with McDavid, and is another top young talent in Edmonton. Cam Talbot provided a substantial upgrade in goaltending, both in the regular season and playoffs.

The list of improved performances this season doesn’t end there.

“You could see how much we grew as a group, but individually we’ve grown just as much,” said Talbot.

It’s been a long time since anyone could say that about the Edmonton Oilers.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals matchups

By Cam TuckerMay 11, 2017, 1:38 AM EDT

Who could’ve predicted this?

The matchups for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals have been set and the schedule released. It’s hard to imagine, when the playoffs began, too many people calling for the Nashville Predators to meet the Anaheim Ducks, and the Ottawa Senators to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins in the final four. But … here we are.

Let’s have a look at the matchups:

Eastern Conference Final

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Senators were the Comeback Kids at times in the second round versus the New York Rangers, getting the best of Henrik Lundqvist in a six-game series. Ottawa does boast a talented lineup, of course led by stud defenseman — and one of the top players in the game — in Erik Karlsson.

In the final two games of the second round versus New York, Karlsson played out of this world with five points. However, there has to be concern for him as well, given he played injured in the first round and was reportedly seen limping after Game 6 vs. the Rangers.

The Penguins, defending Stanley Cup champions, are coming off an emotional series win versus the Capitals, and they achieved that without Kris Letang — another stud defenseman. The play of Marc-Andre Fleury in these playoffs, and Game 7 versus Washington in particular, has been a big reason for Pittsburgh’s success through two rounds.

And don’t forget that whole incident between Sidney Crosby and Marc Methot from the regular season.

Western Conference Final

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks

This is a rematch from the opening round of last year’s Stanley Cup playoffs. The Predators won that series in seven games before losing in the second round. This year, however, the Predators have rolled through the first two rounds, sweeping Chicago and dispatching St. Louis in six games, making the third round for the first time in franchise history.

Pekka Rinne has an astounding .951 save percentage in net for the Predators. Another big factor in their success has been the play — and production — from their blue line, led by Ryan Ellis, Roman Josi and P.K. Subban.

The Ducks had lost five consecutive Game 7s prior to their victory over the Oilers on Wednesday, advancing to the Western Conference Final. After getting pulled in Game 6, John Gibson had arguably his best performance of these playoffs in the deciding contest against Edmonton. Perhaps that is a good sign for the Ducks, especially given how well Rinne has played.

Ryan Getzlaf, having celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, is enjoying another strong post-season. He had eight points over a three-game stretch against Edmonton and ended the series with 10 points.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Getty
By James O'BrienMay 11, 2017, 1:11 AM EDT

The third-round series matchups have been set.

The Pittsburgh Penguins gain home-ice advantage against the Ottawa Senators in an Eastern Conference Final that begins on Saturday. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins might have the edge in star power and jewelry, but the Senators have shown that they can upset bigger names, especially when Erik Karlsson‘s on his game.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks have very little time to celebrate a Game 7 victory against Edmonton, as they’ll face the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference Final starting on Friday. It should be fun to see how Ryan Getzlaf and a stacked lineup fares against a deep defense topped by P.K. Subban and backstopped by a red-hot Pekka Rinne.

Here’s the schedule:

All times ET, subject to change

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Ottawa Senators (A2)

Saturday, May 13, 7pm: Senators @ Penguins | NBC, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports

Monday, May 15, 8pm: Senators @ Penguins | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Wednesday, May 17, 8pm: Penguins @ Senators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Friday, May 19, 8pm: Penguins @ Senators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Sunday, May 21, 3pm: Senators @ Penguins | NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

*Tuesday, May 23, 8pm: Penguins @ Senators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Thursday, May 25, 8pm: Senators @ Penguins | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Anaheim Ducks (P1) vs. Nashville Predators (WC2)

Friday, May 12, 9pm: Predators @ Ducks | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Sunday, May 14, 7:30pm: Predators @ Ducks | NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Tuesday, May 16, 8pm: Ducks @ Predators | NBCSN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports

Thursday, May 18, 8pm: Ducks @ Predators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Saturday, May 20, 7:15pm: Predators @ Ducks | NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

*Monday, May 22, 8pm: Ducks @ Predators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Wednesday, May 24, 9pm: Predators @ Ducks | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports