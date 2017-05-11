Tyson Barrie injured while wrestling teammate in hotel room

Yesterday, we found out that Team Canada defenseman Tyson Barrie was going to miss the rest of the World Hockey Championship because of an injury.

At the time, we didn’t know what the injury was, but TSN’s Darren Dreger shed a little more light on how Barrie was hurt.

According to Dreger, the Avalanche defenseman suffered a laceration on his leg while wrestling a teammate in his hotel room.

It’s a tough break for Barrie, who was playing really well (he had two goals and seven points in the tournament).

Even though it doesn’t sound like the injury will keep him out for very long (Dreger says he’s being held out for precautionary reasons), it’s just another example of something not going Colorado’s way this year.

“It was definitely a frustrating year,” Barrie said before the start of the tournament, per the Times Colonist. “We expected a lot more out of our group and I think a lot of guys expected more out of themselves, personally. It was disappointing for me and the team. We’re looking forward to having a good summer and getting back at it and put this one behind us.

“I’m feeling good and excited to go over to Paris and play some good hockey and get some positives out of the year.”

After the way his season went with Colorado and the way he suffered the injury at the Worlds, you can’t help but feel a little bad for the guy.

