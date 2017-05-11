The Ducks ‘felt a little disrespected’ after strong finish to regular season

The Anaheim Ducks were one of the hottest teams down the stretch, and their head coach thinks they deserved more attention heading into the playoffs.
Anaheim advanced to the Western Conference Final last night with a Game 7 win over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The Ducks swept the other Alberta team, the Calgary Flames, in the first round.
“We felt a little disrespected,” Randy Carlyle said, per The O.C. Register. “I don’t think many teams in the league have the record we’ve had since Christmas. We know Edmonton has some young players, but our organization has produced some good young players, too.”
The Ducks, after a bit of a sluggish start to the regular season, went 29-11-7 after Christmas. Only Washington racked up more points in that time frame.
After X-mas records
As for the Ducks youngsters, Jakob Silfverberg, Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm, and Shea Theodore have all been significant contributors this postseason, though veteran center Ryan Getzlaf has been the team’s MVP and another veteran center, Ryan Kesler, has drawn the tough defensive assignments.
The Ducks kick off their series with the Nashville Predators tomorrow in Anaheim.