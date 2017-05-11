PHT Morning Skate: Five questions the Rangers need to answer this offseason

–Assuming they’re able to sign Ben Bishop, the Dallas Stars will have three NHL goalies on their roster. How are they going to get out of the jam? Sportsnet’s Steve Dangle provides some options, including trading the third overall pick and Antti Niemi to Vegas for the sixth overall pick. That’s an interesting theory. (Sportsnet)

–The New York Rangers were eliminated by the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, which means there are plenty of questions for them to answer heading into the off-season. Newsday looks at five things the Rangers need to address this over the summer. Arguably the most important thing is for them to address their aging defense. (Newsday)

–Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scored a hat-trick in Game 6 of their second-round series against Anaheim, which led fans to throw a ton of hats on the ice. What did the team do with all that headwear? They donated them to local shelters. “It’s quite amazing how our supporters and Edmontonians alike helped to push these hats to the inner city for people who need them mos. It’s more than just a hat. It’s about providing protection from the sun. Summer is right around the corner. We definitely use them to hand out to our participants.” (NHL.com)

–The Pittsburgh Penguins got off to a slow start in Game 7 against the Washington Capitals, but that didn’t stop them from scoring first and winning the game by a score of 2-0. You can check out the highlights from last night’s game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Before last night’s game, you can understand why the Ducks would hate Game 7s. But The Hockey News looks at five teams that hated do-or-die games as much as Anaheim did. To no ones surprise, the Washington Capitals made the list. (The Hockey News)

–As we know, the Red Wings are saying goodbye to Joe Louis Arena, but they gave their fans one last chance to bid farewell to the arena. The team invited fans to paint the ice. That’s pretty cool. (BarDown)

–NBC hockey analysts Keith Jones and Mike Milbury discuss Alex Ovechkin‘s performance in Game 7 against Pittsburgh and what Barry Trotz’s post-game comments about the Russian sniper might mean. Is it time for a change in Washington? (NBC Sports)