Oilers disappointed after series loss to Ducks, but future looks bright in Edmonton

By Cam TuckerMay 11, 2017, 2:16 AM EDT

After all the miserable, bordering on embarrassing, regular seasons they went through over a 10-year stretch, the Edmonton Oilers served notice this season they have the potential to be a force in the Western Conference.

With Connor McDavid leading the way, the Oilers went from a team that could perhaps make the jump into the playoffs this season to a team one win away from the Western Conference Final.

This 2016-17 season came to an end for the Oilers with a 2-1 loss in Game 7 versus the Anaheim Ducks, concluding a series that included a number of massive lead changes and wild swings in momentum.

“We weren’t afraid of the (playoff) stage. We were willing to come out on it and perform. That’s a good sign for us,” said coach Todd McLellan. “The overall feeling right now is disappointment … but we basically got a college degree in a month.”

Of course, now the expectations will rise for next season. After winning the draft lottery again and having the magnificent fortune of selecting McDavid first overall, the Oilers emerged as the second best team in the Pacific Division during the regular season with 103 points, making the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

McDavid, at just 20 years of age, is a finalist for the Hart Trophy. Leon Draisaitl, taken third overall in 2014, put together a 77-point season in just his second full campaign in the NHL and was ridiculously productive in this series versus Anaheim with the exception of Game 7.

Yes, it helps he played alongside McDavid. This year, they played together for 670 minutes at five-on-five. But Draisaitl had 51 points a year ago, when he didn’t even play five minutes of even strength with McDavid, and is another top young talent in Edmonton. Cam Talbot provided a substantial upgrade in goaltending, both in the regular season and playoffs.

The list of improved performances this season doesn’t end there.

“You could see how much we grew as a group, but individually we’ve grown just as much,” said Talbot.

It’s been a long time since anyone could say that about the Edmonton Oilers.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals matchups

By Cam TuckerMay 11, 2017, 1:38 AM EDT

Who could’ve predicted this?

The matchups for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals have been set and the schedule released. It’s hard to imagine, when the playoffs began, too many people calling for the Nashville Predators to meet the Anaheim Ducks, and the Ottawa Senators to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins in the final four. But … here we are.

Let’s have a look at the matchups:

Eastern Conference Final

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Senators were the Comeback Kids at times in the second round versus the New York Rangers, getting the best of Henrik Lundqvist in a six-game series. Ottawa does boast a talented lineup, of course led by stud defenseman — and one of the top players in the game — in Erik Karlsson.

In the final two games of the second round versus New York, Karlsson played out of this world with five points. However, there has to be concern for him as well, given he played injured in the first round and was reportedly seen limping after Game 6 vs. the Rangers.

The Penguins, defending Stanley Cup champions, are coming off an emotional series win versus the Capitals, and they achieved that without Kris Letang — another stud defenseman. The play of Marc-Andre Fleury in these playoffs, and Game 7 versus Washington in particular, has been a big reason for Pittsburgh’s success through two rounds.

And don’t forget that whole incident between Sidney Crosby and Marc Methot from the regular season.

Western Conference Final

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks

This is a rematch from the opening round of last year’s Stanley Cup playoffs. The Predators won that series in seven games before losing in the second round. This year, however, the Predators have rolled through the first two rounds, sweeping Chicago and dispatching St. Louis in six games, making the third round for the first time in franchise history.

Pekka Rinne has an astounding .951 save percentage in net for the Predators. Another big factor in their success has been the play — and production — from their blue line, led by Ryan Ellis, Roman Josi and P.K. Subban.

The Ducks had lost five consecutive Game 7s prior to their victory over the Oilers on Wednesday, advancing to the Western Conference Final. After getting pulled in Game 6, John Gibson had arguably his best performance of these playoffs in the deciding contest against Edmonton. Perhaps that is a good sign for the Ducks, especially given how well Rinne has played.

Ryan Getzlaf, having celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, is enjoying another strong post-season. He had eight points over a three-game stretch against Edmonton and ended the series with 10 points.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

By James O'BrienMay 11, 2017, 1:11 AM EDT

The third-round series matchups have been set.

The Pittsburgh Penguins gain home-ice advantage against the Ottawa Senators in an Eastern Conference Final that begins on Saturday. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins might have the edge in star power and jewelry, but the Senators have shown that they can upset bigger names, especially when Erik Karlsson‘s on his game.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks have very little time to celebrate a Game 7 victory against Edmonton, as they’ll face the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference Final starting on Friday. It should be fun to see how Ryan Getzlaf and a stacked lineup fares against a deep defense topped by P.K. Subban and backstopped by a red-hot Pekka Rinne.

Here’s the schedule:

All times ET, subject to change

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Ottawa Senators (A2)

Saturday, May 13, 7pm: Senators @ Penguins | NBC, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports

Monday, May 15, 8pm: Senators @ Penguins | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Wednesday, May 17, 8pm: Penguins @ Senators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Friday, May 19, 8pm: Penguins @ Senators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Sunday, May 21, 3pm: Senators @ Penguins | NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

*Tuesday, May 23, 8pm: Penguins @ Senators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Thursday, May 25, 8pm: Senators @ Penguins | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Anaheim Ducks (P1) vs. Nashville Predators (WC2)

Friday, May 12, 9pm: Predators @ Ducks | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Sunday, May 14, 7:30pm: Predators @ Ducks | NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Tuesday, May 16, 8pm: Ducks @ Predators | NBCSN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports

Thursday, May 18, 8pm: Ducks @ Predators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Saturday, May 20, 7:15pm: Predators @ Ducks | NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

*Monday, May 22, 8pm: Ducks @ Predators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Wednesday, May 24, 9pm: Predators @ Ducks | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Ducks break Game 7 curse against Oilers, move to Western Conference Final

11 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 11, 2017, 12:44 AM EDT

When the Edmonton Oilers took an early 1-0 lead on a brutal goal to start Game 7, it seemed like “same old, same old” for the Anaheim Ducks. Then the Ducks flexed their muscles for essentially 40 minutes of nearly flawless hockey to advance to the Western Conference Final.

Cam Talbot deserves a lot of credit for keeping the Oilers in Game 7, particularly in the second period. Andrew Cogliano was the only player who could get a puck by Talbot in that middle frame despite a brawny 16-3 shot edge for Anaheim during that span.

Nick Ritchie ended up scoring the game-winner in the third, handcuffing Talbot for the biggest goal of his young career.

Ryan Getzlaf didn’t finish with a point in this one, while Ryan Kesler collected an assist, but the two Ryans were big difference-makers for the Ducks. After a humbling Game 6 loss, the Ducks responded by slowing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in an impressive display.

How do you exorcise your demons? If you’re the Ducks, you just impose your will and leave nothing to chance.

‘I don’t think the urgency was there,’ says Ovechkin after another Capitals playoff defeat

17 Comments
By Cam TuckerMay 10, 2017, 11:32 PM EDT

Through 40 minutes of Game 7, the Washington Capitals controlled a strong portion of the play.

They had an edge in shots on goal. They had an edge in shot attempts. They just didn’t have the edge in goals, which matter most in a single game, winner-take-all situation, after being unable to beat Marc-Andre Fleury, who had struggled in the previous two games, or more specifically, the previous four periods.

In the end, the disappointment and anger of another playoff failure emerged again as the Capitals couldn’t complete what would’ve been an incredible comeback from down three games to one against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins.

The second round remains a hurdle the Capitals have not been able to conquer. Not since 1998, anyway. Five of their last six playoff appearances (six appearances in the last seven years) have ended in the second round.

Down by one goal entering the third period, a situation in which a comeback is more than possible, the Capitals had just six shots on goal against Fleury. They eventually fell down by a pair of goals and then couldn’t manufacture much in the way of a dangerous scoring opportunity after that, leaving the ice once again after another early playoff exit.

The Penguins played a great third period. The Capitals, with their season and legacy on the line, could not match that. Which is troubling.

“I don’t think the urgency was there,” said Alex Ovechkin. “We just didn’t execute our chances.”

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby agreed with a suggestion that there was more anger from the Capitals following this latest playoff elimination — in a year when they were again Presidents’ Trophy winners with such a deep and talented roster favored to win it all — than the sadness from a year ago.

“Last year, we were in a close game, played well in Game 6 and … overtime,”said Holtby.

“I think tonight — I don’t think we gave ourselves a chance and we’re going to have to live with that and take full responsibility for that. It’s not what we worked for.”

The Capitals had given themselves a chance at a Game 7 after roaring back in Games 5 and 6 of this series. But they put themselves in a precarious position with two losses — including an ugly 6-2 defeat in Game 2 — at the beginning of the series and that was costly.

“We didn’t lose the series tonight. We lost it the first three games, four games,” said Nicklas Backstrom.

Another playoff disappointment ushers in an offseason of uncertainty for the Capitals. Their general manager, GM Brian MacLellan, said in February of 2016 that his club was in a two-year window to win it all.

“We’re going to have some decisions to make as far as veteran players, and our young guys are going to be due for some pay raises,” he said at the time.

According to CapFriendly, the Capitals have 12 players on expiring contracts at the end of this season. That includes five notable pending unrestricted free agents — T.J. Oshie, Justin Williams, Daniel Winnik, Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk.

“When you lose the right to keep playing, when you’re in the playoffs and you feel that you can be a team that can … do some damage, it always is a bitter pill to swallow,” said coach Barry Trotz.