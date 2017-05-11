Nash plans to return to Rangers next season

Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 11, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

Rick Nash is under contract through 2018, and says he wants to stay in New York.

But questions surrounding his future don’t seem to be going away.

With many predicting significant changes coming to the Rangers following their playoff exit to Ottawa, Nash confirmed his desire to stay in the Big Apple during Thursday’s end-of-year media availability.

“I plan on being here, I plan on being a Ranger,” Nash said, per WFAN 660. “As a player, you can’t control that. You’ve got to leave that up to management.

“I love being a Ranger.”

More: Changes needed for Rangers, but which ones to choose?

The 32-year-old is heading into the last of a monster eight-year, $62.4 million deal with a $7.8 million average annual cap hit. He has a modified no-trade clause — Nash can submit a 12-team trade list — and the Post has already floated him as a potential trade deadline rental for next season.

But one wonders if Nash will see the writing on the wall. It certainly sounds like he has, to some degree.

He, like many other Rangers, lamented how the current group blew a good opportunity, losing to a seemingly beatable Ottawa team. And this was the latest in a series of missed chances. New York has been to the playoffs every year in the Nash era and had some good success — one Cup Final appearance, three Eastern Conference finals — but never won it all.

Last year it was a first-round exit and this year, a second. The reality of the window closing is setting in.

“For me, it’s disappointing when you have a team that’s this good and an opportunity like we did,” Nash said on Tuesday, per the Post. “You only get so many cracks at this.”

Nash also surely knows that GM Jeff Gorton will probably continue to make his roster younger, and faster. This started last summer with the Derick Brassard-for-Mika Zibanejad trade, the acquisition of Jimmy Vesey and the growth of roles for Brady Skjei and Pavel Buchnevich.

If Gorton wants to continue down that path, some longtime Rangers could be in play.

Some big decisions remain for the Edmonton Oilers

Leave a comment
By Jason BroughMay 11, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT

The Edmonton Oilers have a bright future.

Obviously.

But even with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl under club control for years to come, and even after falling just one win short of the Western Conference Final, some big decisions remain for GM Peter Chiarelli.

The Oilers aren’t over the hump yet.

It starts this summer with Draisaitl, whose entry-level contract is now over. The 21-year-old star forward can become a restricted free agent on July 1, and Chiarelli will have to decide whether to pursue a bridge deal or long-term contract. Hockey fans know there are pros and cons to each avenue. A bridge can mean a higher cap hit down the road.

Meanwhile, McDavid’s ELC only has one season remaining. The Oilers will no doubt pursue a long-term deal with him, and that won’t be cheap, to say the least.

Patrick Maroon, he of the 27-goal season, also has just one year left on his contract, a bargain right now at $1.5 million per. If the Oilers pursue an extension, he’ll need a raise. If they don’t, he’ll need to be replaced.

So, cap space could become an issue very soon, and it may force Chiarelli to shop Jordan Eberle or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, each of whom has a $6 million cap hit.

As much as those two struggled in the playoffs, they’ve still been significant contributors. Eberle had 20 goals and 31 assists this past season. Nugent-Hopkins was the second-line center, a huge role on any team. Chances are, Eberle will be the one to go, with winger Jesse Puljujarvi coming up from the farm to replace him.

What happens to Edmonton’s defense will also be interesting to watch. Adam Larsson, Andrej Sekera, and Oscar Klefbom are all signed long term. But Kris Russell is a pending unrestricted free agent, and he’s not about to sign another one-year deal.

So, do the Oilers lock up Russell, too? Or do they let Matt Benning and Darnell Nurse step into bigger roles? At the very least, Chiarelli can’t afford to overpay Russell, who just turned 30. It’s worth noting that Edmonton made a couple of nice picks in the 2015 draft, getting Caleb Jones (Seth’s brother) in the fourth round and Ethan Bear in the fifth.

Jones and Bear are both defensemen, and both are ready to turn pro.  

Related: Oilers disappointed to be out, but future looks bright

Ovechkin won’t join Russia at Worlds due to lower-body injury

Getty
9 Comments
By Jason BroughMay 11, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

Alex Ovechkin isn’t going to the World Championship this year.

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation confirmed it today with the following statement:

“Forward Alexander Ovechkin cannot join the team at the World Championship because of a lower-body injury. Russia’s coaches contacted three Washington players, with all of them agreeing to travel to the tournament. However, during a conversation with coaches, Alexander Ovechkin stated that he is ready to join the team immediately as he always does, but doesn’t want to let the team down because he finished the NHL playoffs on pain-numbing injections.”

Two of Ovechkin’s teammates, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, will join Russia in Germany.

Ovechkin, who has yet to get past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Capitals, has represented Russia 12 times at the Worlds.

Related: Capitals facing prospect of a decline

Caps facing the prospect of a decline

11 Comments
By Jason BroughMay 11, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

At the risk of piling on the Washington Capitals the day after their latest painful playoff exit, their “two-year window” has now closed, and this tortured team is facing the very real possibility of decline.

Consider:

T.J. Oshie, Justin Williams, Karl Alzner, and Kevin Shattenkirk are all pending unrestricted free agents, and with pending RFAs like Evgeny Kuznetsov and Andre Burakovsky due for raises, it will be impossible to keep everyone.

— There isn’t much down on the farm. Jakub Vrana (F) could be a player one day, and maybe Madison Bowey (D) too. But it’s hard to build up a deep prospect pool when you’re finishing high in the standings and trading away picks to go for it. The Caps’ first selection in the 2017 draft won’t come until the fourth round.

Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom will both be in their 30s next season. Ovechkin turns 32 in September, Backstrom 30 in November. Those two have been unbelievable players for a long time, and they’ll still be pretty good for a while. That being said, their best days are behind them. Hockey players peak in their 20s, and that’s just reality. Yes, the greats can still contribute into their 30s. The Anaheim Ducks (Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry, Ryan Kesler) are proof of that. But they need a lot of help from the youngsters, and the Ducks (Jakob Silfverberg, Rickard Rakell, Shea Theodore) are also proof of that.

Bottom line: This should’ve been the year for the Caps. They got through the first round, then had Game 7 at home against the Kris Letang-less Pittsburgh Penguins. And with the beatable Ottawa Senators waiting in the Eastern Conference Final, they couldn’t even score a goal.

“In big moments, your big players have got to play big and, regrettably, I don’t think we did that,” Oshie told reporters.

Teams are always rising and falling in the NHL.

The Caps had their chance.

They couldn’t get it done, and now they’ll have to live with the consequences.

Related: ‘I don’t think the urgency was there,’ says Ovechkin

Report: Sharks close to multi-year extensions with Karlsson, Donskoi

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 11, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

San Jose is on the verge of locking in two of its better depth forwards.

Per sources of the Mercury News’ Paul Gackle, the Sharks are close to multi-year extensions with Joonas Donskoi and Melker Karlsson. Both are pending RFAs.

The two are similar, in that GM Doug Wilson pried them out of top-flight European leagues at advanced ages.

Donskoi was signed out of the Finnish League at 23, and had a solid rookie campaign for the Sharks before injuries played a role in his disappointing sophomore campaign. After scoring 11 goals and 36 points in his first year, Donskoi had just six and 11 this season (though he was limited to just 61 games played).

Karlsson was plucked from the Swedish League, also at 23, and has evolved into a dependable two-way forward in San Jose. He’s posted double-digits in goals in three straight years though, like Donskoi, he battled injury in ’16-17 and only played 67 times.

It will be curious to see what kind of money and term the pair get. Karlsson’s last deal paid $1.65 million annually while Donskoi’s came in at $925,000 — both pretty good bargains.

Wilson will undoubtedly need to pay them more this time around. But having said that, Wilson also needs to be mindful of what’s down the road — big financial decisions to be made with veteran UFAs Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau.

 