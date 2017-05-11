Getty

Kuznetsov and Draisaitl, both RFAs, are headed to Worlds

By Mike HalfordMay 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Two of this year’s leading playoff scorers are headed overseas.

And they’re going with contract talks hanging in the balance.

On Thursday, Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov — both restricted free agents — confirmed they’re going to the World Hockey Championship to represent Germany and Russia, respectively.

Draisaitl just wrapped his three-year, entry-level deal, and couldn’t have done so in finer fashion. He had a terrific postseason, racking up six goals and 16 points in 13 games. That left him sitting second among all scorers — trailing only Evgeni Malkin — and he was downright brilliant in Edmonton’s seven-game loss to Anaheim, finishing with 13 points.

Kuznetsov was among the top-15 playoff scorers, with five goals and 10 points. Seven of those came in Washington’s series defeat to Pittsburgh. He’s coming off his second contract — a two-year deal with a $3 million cap hit — and figures to be in line for a big payday.

As for the teams they’re joining?

Germany, one of the tournament co-hosts, has fared reasonably well through four games. It posted an emotional 2-1 win over the U.S. in the tournament opener, then rebounded from consecutive losses — 7-2 to Sweden, 6-3 to Russia — to beat the Slovaks on Wednesday.

Russia, meanwhile, has been perfect through four games, outscoring opponents by a whopping 21-5 margin.

Kuznetsov isn’t the only noteworthy addition to the Russian roster. Caps teammate Dmitry Orlov is also headed to the Worlds and, like Kuznetsov and Draisaitl, is also a pending RFA.

Edmonton and Washington will be keeping pretty close tabs on this tournament, hopeful they don’t run into a similar situation like Arizona and Tobias Rieder did last year. Rieder, who was a restricted free agent, opted to play for Germany and got hurt early in the tournament.

Rieder did recover in time to play for Team Europe at the World Cup, and signed with the Coyotes just days before the start of the regular season.

Yakupov wants to play in NHL, not KHL, next season

By Mike HalfordMay 11, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

This summer will mark the five-year anniversary of Nail Yakupov going No. 1 overall at the 2012 draft.

And it comes with great uncertainty about his NHL future.

Coming off a season in which he was a part-time player for the Blues, Yakupov is now a pending restricted free agent. It’s unclear what GM Doug Armstrong will do in terms of a contract offer, but Yakupov knows what he wants.

From Fox Sports Midwest:

Yakupov was in and out of the Blues lineup during the regular season, scoring three goals and nine points in 40 games. Some of that was due to coaching decisions, but it was also due to a troublesome left knee injury that eventually required surgery in late March.

“I battled for a month and tested my leg three times and it didn’t feel very good,” he said, per the Post-Dispatch. “Kind of a sad thing.”

Yakupov, 23, said he enjoyed his time in St. Louis. His trade from Edmonton just prior to the start of the regular season appeared to be a good change of scenery, and he said he’d like to stay.

But given Armstrong would need to qualify Yakupov at his current $2.5 million salary just to retain his rights, it might not be in the cards.

The Ducks ‘felt a little disrespected’ after strong finish to regular season

By Jason BroughMay 11, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks were one of the hottest teams down the stretch, and their head coach thinks they deserved more attention heading into the playoffs.

Anaheim advanced to the Western Conference Final last night with a Game 7 win over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The Ducks swept the other Alberta team, the Calgary Flames, in the first round.

“We felt a little disrespected,” Randy Carlyle said, per The O.C. Register. “I don’t think many teams in the league have the record we’ve had since Christmas. We know Edmonton has some young players, but our organization has produced some good young players, too.”

The Ducks, after a bit of a sluggish start to the regular season, went 29-11-7 after Christmas. Only Washington racked up more points in that time frame.

After X-mas records

As for the Ducks youngsters, Jakob Silfverberg, Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm, and Shea Theodore have all been significant contributors this postseason, though veteran center Ryan Getzlaf has been the team’s MVP and another veteran center, Ryan Kesler, has drawn the tough defensive assignments.

The Ducks kick off their series with the Nashville Predators tomorrow in Anaheim.

Some big decisions remain for the Edmonton Oilers

By Jason BroughMay 11, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT

The Edmonton Oilers have a bright future.

Obviously.

But even with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl under club control for years to come, and even after falling just one win short of the Western Conference Final, some big decisions remain for GM Peter Chiarelli.

The Oilers aren’t over the hump yet.

It starts this summer with Draisaitl, whose entry-level contract is now over. The 21-year-old star forward can become a restricted free agent on July 1, and Chiarelli will have to decide whether to pursue a bridge deal or long-term contract. Hockey fans know there are pros and cons to each avenue. A bridge can mean a higher cap hit down the road.

Meanwhile, McDavid’s ELC only has one season remaining. The Oilers will no doubt pursue a long-term deal with him, and that won’t be cheap, to say the least.

Patrick Maroon, he of the 27-goal season, also has just one year left on his contract, a bargain right now at $1.5 million per. If the Oilers pursue an extension, he’ll need a raise. If they don’t, he’ll need to be replaced.

So, cap space could become an issue very soon, and it may force Chiarelli to shop Jordan Eberle or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, each of whom has a $6 million cap hit.

As much as those two struggled in the playoffs, they’ve still been significant contributors. Eberle had 20 goals and 31 assists this past season. Nugent-Hopkins was the second-line center, a huge role on any team. Chances are, Eberle will be the one to go, with winger Jesse Puljujarvi coming up from the farm to replace him.

What happens to Edmonton’s defense will also be interesting to watch. Adam Larsson, Andrej Sekera, and Oscar Klefbom are all signed long term. But Kris Russell is a pending unrestricted free agent, and he’s not about to sign another one-year deal.

So, do the Oilers lock up Russell, too? Or do they let Matt Benning and Darnell Nurse step into bigger roles? At the very least, Chiarelli can’t afford to overpay Russell, who just turned 30. It’s worth noting that Edmonton made a couple of nice picks in the 2015 draft, getting Caleb Jones (Seth’s brother) in the fourth round and Ethan Bear in the fifth.

Jones and Bear are both defensemen, and both are ready to turn pro.  

Nash plans to return to Rangers next season

By Mike HalfordMay 11, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

Rick Nash is under contract through 2018, and says he wants to stay in New York.

But questions surrounding his future don’t seem to be going away.

With many predicting significant changes coming to the Rangers following their playoff exit to Ottawa, Nash confirmed his desire to stay in the Big Apple during Thursday’s end-of-year media availability.

“I plan on being here, I plan on being a Ranger,” Nash said, per WFAN 660. “As a player, you can’t control that. You’ve got to leave that up to management.

“I love being a Ranger.”

The 32-year-old is heading into the last of a monster eight-year, $62.4 million deal with a $7.8 million average annual cap hit. He has a modified no-trade clause — Nash can submit a 12-team trade list — and the Post has already floated him as a potential trade deadline rental for next season.

But one wonders if Nash will see the writing on the wall. It certainly sounds like he has, to some degree.

He, like many other Rangers, lamented how the current group blew a good opportunity, losing to a seemingly beatable Ottawa team. And this was the latest in a series of missed chances. New York has been to the playoffs every year in the Nash era and had some good success — one Cup Final appearance, three Eastern Conference finals — but never won it all.

Last year it was a first-round exit and this year, a second. The reality of the window closing is setting in.

“For me, it’s disappointing when you have a team that’s this good and an opportunity like we did,” Nash said on Tuesday, per the Post. “You only get so many cracks at this.”

Nash also surely knows that GM Jeff Gorton will probably continue to make his roster younger, and faster. This started last summer with the Derick Brassard-for-Mika Zibanejad trade, the acquisition of Jimmy Vesey and the growth of roles for Brady Skjei and Pavel Buchnevich.

If Gorton wants to continue down that path, some longtime Rangers could be in play.