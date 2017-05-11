Ducks ‘felt a little disrespected’ after strong finish to regular season

By Jason BroughMay 11, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks were one of the hottest teams down the stretch, and their head coach thinks they deserved more attention heading into the playoffs.

Anaheim advanced to the Western Conference Final last night with a Game 7 win over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The Ducks swept the other Alberta team, the Calgary Flames, in the first round.

“We felt a little disrespected,” Randy Carlyle said, per The O.C. Register. “I don’t think many teams in the league have the record we’ve had since Christmas. We know Edmonton has some young players, but our organization has produced some good young players, too.”

The Ducks, after a bit of a sluggish start to the regular season, went 29-11-7 after Christmas. Only Washington racked up more points in that time frame.

After X-mas records

As for the Ducks youngsters, Jakob Silfverberg, Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm, and Shea Theodore have all been significant contributors this postseason, though veteran center Ryan Getzlaf has been the team’s MVP and another veteran center, Ryan Kesler, has drawn the tough defensive assignments.

The Ducks kick off their series with the Nashville Predators tomorrow in Anaheim.

Botterill to use Penguins’ NHL-AHL relationship as model for Sabres

By Jason BroughMay 11, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

For the Buffalo Sabres to succeed, the Rochester Americans will also have to succeed.

That was the message today from new general manager Jason Botterill, who comes to the Sabres after a decade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Botterill was most recently the associate GM of the Penguins, with responsibilities ranging from scouting to contract negotiations to salary-cap management. However, he also served as GM of the AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre, and we all know the importance the Baby Pens have played in the Big Pens’ recent success.

Now he wants to bring that model to Buffalo.

“I think one of the successes of the organization that I’m coming from is the relationship between Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh,” said Botterill. “We want to re-strengthen the relationship with Rochester and Buffalo.”

The Americans, like the Sabres, have struggled in recent years. This past season, the AHL team missed the playoffs for the third straight time. The NHL team last made the postseason in 2011.

While Botterill obviously sees room for improvement in a lot of areas, he does really like one thing about the Sabres, and that’s their top two centers. Coming from a team that won championships with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, it’s no wonder he’s excited to have Jack Eichel and Ryan O'Reilly.

“This is a league that thrives on centerman,” he said. “The fortunate thing here is we have a couple of amazing high-end centermen.”

The defense, on the other hand, needs a lot of work. But at least Rasmus Ristolainen is there.

Botterill, who replaces Tim Murray as GM, is aiming to hire a head coach to replace Dan Bylsma before next month’s draft.

What he wants in that coach is someone who will educate the players, but also someone that will lay down the law when necessary.

Communication will be key, and so will “presence.”

“Making sure the players understand the head coach is in control,” said Botterill, “and certainly leading the charge.”

It should be noted that, in 2015, Botterill hired Mike Sullivan to coach Wilkes-Barre, and that decision worked out rather well for the Penguins.

It should also be noted that, after cleaning house last month, Sabres owner Terry Pegula said that “discipline, structure, communication and character” would be the pillars of the club going forward. No more dysfunction would be tolerated.

As far as next season’s goals, Botterill simply wants improvement and competitiveness. When asked when the Sabres might compete for a Stanley Cup, he wasn’t willing to offer a prediction.

“We will be better,” he said. “But at the same token, I have a lot of respect for this league, and there are some teams that didn’t make the playoffs this year that will be better next year.

“I came from an environment in Pittsburgh where, yes, we had success the past couple of years, but for numerous years, we didn’t achieve those results or we had injuries.

“To me, the goal of the organization needs to be year-in-year-out competing at a high level, and in one of those years you break through.”

Isles sign goalie prospect Soderstrom, fresh off Swedish League title

Getty
By Mike HalfordMay 11, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT

New York signed one of its most coveted young talents on Thursday, agreeing to a three-year, entry-level deal with Swedish goalie Linus Soderstrom.

Soderstrom, 20, was the club’s fourth-round pick in 2014 and is coming off a terrific SHL campaign, in which he helped HV71 capture the championship on the strength of a league-best 1.34 GAA (and a .943 save percentage).

Soderstrom has starred on the international stage as well. In 2016, he was named to the World Junior all-star team and captured top goalie honors.

There was no immediate word where Soderstrom would play next season. The Isles have two goalies currently under contract — Jaroslav Halak and Thomas Greiss — with another prospect, Eamon McAdam, locked in with AHL Bridgeport.

Jean-Francois Berube is an unrestricted free agent, while Stephon Williams is a RFA. The Isles also have another tantalizing young prospect in Russian Ilya Sorokin, the 21-year-old that starred for KHL powerhouse CSKA Moscow this season.

 

 

Yakupov wants to play in NHL, not KHL, next season

Getty
By Mike HalfordMay 11, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

This summer will mark the five-year anniversary of Nail Yakupov going No. 1 overall at the 2012 draft.

And it comes with great uncertainty about his NHL future.

Coming off a season in which he was a part-time player for the Blues, Yakupov is now a pending restricted free agent. It’s unclear what GM Doug Armstrong will do in terms of a contract offer, but Yakupov knows what he wants.

From Fox Sports Midwest:

Yakupov was in and out of the Blues lineup during the regular season, scoring three goals and nine points in 40 games. Some of that was due to coaching decisions, but it was also due to a troublesome left knee injury that eventually required surgery in late March.

“I battled for a month and tested my leg three times and it didn’t feel very good,” he said, per the Post-Dispatch. “Kind of a sad thing.”

Yakupov, 23, said he enjoyed his time in St. Louis. His trade from Edmonton just prior to the start of the regular season appeared to be a good change of scenery, and he said he’d like to stay.

But given Armstrong would need to qualify Yakupov at his current $2.5 million salary just to retain his rights, it might not be in the cards.

Kuznetsov and Draisaitl, both RFAs, are headed to Worlds

Getty
By Mike HalfordMay 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Two of this year’s leading playoff scorers are headed overseas.

And they’re going with contract talks hanging in the balance.

On Thursday, Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov — both restricted free agents — confirmed they’re going to the World Hockey Championship to represent Germany and Russia, respectively.

Draisaitl just wrapped his three-year, entry-level deal, and couldn’t have done so in finer fashion. He had a terrific postseason, racking up six goals and 16 points in 13 games. That left him sitting second among all scorers — trailing only Evgeni Malkin — and he was downright brilliant in Edmonton’s seven-game loss to Anaheim, finishing with 13 points.

More: Some big decisions remain for Edmonton

Kuznetsov was among the top-15 playoff scorers, with five goals and 10 points. Seven of those came in Washington’s series defeat to Pittsburgh. He’s coming off his second contract — a two-year deal with a $3 million cap hit — and figures to be in line for a big payday.

As for the teams they’re joining?

Germany, one of the tournament co-hosts, has fared reasonably well through four games. It posted an emotional 2-1 win over the U.S. in the tournament opener, then rebounded from consecutive losses — 7-2 to Sweden, 6-3 to Russia — to beat the Slovaks on Wednesday.

Russia, meanwhile, has been perfect through four games, outscoring opponents by a whopping 21-5 margin.

Kuznetsov isn’t the only noteworthy addition to the Russian roster. Caps teammate Dmitry Orlov is also headed to the Worlds and, like Kuznetsov and Draisaitl, is also a pending RFA.

Edmonton and Washington will be keeping pretty close tabs on this tournament, hopeful they don’t run into a similar situation like Arizona and Tobias Rieder did last year. Rieder, who was a restricted free agent, opted to play for Germany and got hurt early in the tournament.

Rieder did recover in time to play for Team Europe at the World Cup, and signed with the Coyotes just days before the start of the regular season.