2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals matchups

Who could’ve predicted this?

The matchups for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals have been set and the schedule released. It’s hard to imagine, when the playoffs began, too many people calling for the Nashville Predators to meet the Anaheim Ducks, and the Ottawa Senators to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins in the final four. But … here we are.

Let’s have a look at the matchups:

Eastern Conference Final

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Senators were the Comeback Kids at times in the second round versus the New York Rangers, getting the best of Henrik Lundqvist in a six-game series. Ottawa does boast a talented lineup, of course led by stud defenseman — and one of the top players in the game — in Erik Karlsson.

In the final two games of the second round versus New York, Karlsson played out of this world with five points. However, there has to be concern for him as well, given he played injured in the first round and was reportedly seen limping after Game 6 vs. the Rangers.

The Penguins, defending Stanley Cup champions, are coming off an emotional series win versus the Capitals, and they achieved that without Kris Letang — another stud defenseman. The play of Marc-Andre Fleury in these playoffs, and Game 7 versus Washington in particular, has been a big reason for Pittsburgh’s success through two rounds.

And don’t forget that whole incident between Sidney Crosby and Marc Methot from the regular season.

Western Conference Final

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks

This is a rematch from the opening round of last year’s Stanley Cup playoffs. The Predators won that series in seven games before losing in the second round. This year, however, the Predators have rolled through the first two rounds, sweeping Chicago and dispatching St. Louis in six games, making the third round for the first time in franchise history.

Pekka Rinne has an astounding .951 save percentage in net for the Predators. Another big factor in their success has been the play — and production — from their blue line, led by Ryan Ellis, Roman Josi and P.K. Subban.

The Ducks had lost five consecutive Game 7s prior to their victory over the Oilers on Wednesday, advancing to the Western Conference Final. After getting pulled in Game 6, John Gibson had arguably his best performance of these playoffs in the deciding contest against Edmonton. Perhaps that is a good sign for the Ducks, especially given how well Rinne has played.

Ryan Getzlaf, having celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, is enjoying another strong post-season. He had eight points over a three-game stretch against Edmonton and ended the series with 10 points.