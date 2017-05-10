WATCH LIVE: USA versus Italy, World Hockey Championship

By Mike HalfordMay 10, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

Team USA will look for a third straight win today when it takes on Italy at the World Hockey Championship, and you can watch the game on the NBCSports.com platform.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

The Americans, coming off a 4-3 win over Sweden on Monday, have seemingly found their stride offensively after a disappointing 2-1 loss to host Germany in their opener. Led by the offensive exploits of Clayton Keller and Johnny Gaudreau, the U.S. has scored 11 times in its last two contests.

The Italians, meanwhile, are looking for their first win of the tourney. They were bested 3-2 by Slovakia in their opener, then pounded 10-1 by Russia in their second game.

On Tuesday, Italy fell 2-1 to Latvia.

Boudreau predicts the Caps will get it done tonight

Associated PressMay 10, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

Game 7 may be the most exciting phrase in sports to a lot of people. Probably not for the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks.

The Capitals have lost six of nine Game 7s in the Alex Ovechkin era, and the Ducks have lost five in a row with stars Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry, including a heartbreaker in each of the last four years. Wednesday night is the chance for each team to confront its Game 7 demons as Washington hosts the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim hosts the Edmonton Oilers with spots in the conference finals at stake.

“I don’t know whether from coaching or playing whether you get into a mental block or not,” said Bruce Boudreau, who coached in Game 7 four times with the Capitals and four times with the Ducks. “I think Washington for sure is due to win. I’ve said it for four years in Anaheim we’re due to win, but in the end your best players have got to be your best players.”

For the Capitals, that means more production from Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov, and strong goaltending from Braden Holtby when the puck drops for Game 7 against the Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). In those nine Game 7s, Ovechkin has three goals and three assists, and at the moment he is earning praise from teammates and coach Barry Trotz in this series for accepting a demotion to the third line.

Getzlaf and Perry have combined for only seven points in six chances in Game 7 going into another one at home against Edmonton (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Goaltender John Gibson was pulled from his only Game 7 start in 2014 after allowing four goals on 18 shots, and he’s coming off another hook after three goals on six shots in a 7-1 drubbing in Game 6 on Sunday.

Ducks coach Randy Carlyle didn’t blame Gibson and said it’s about the entire team being better.

“Obviously there’s more at stake when it’s the final game,” said Carlyle, who won the Cup in 2007 but hasn’t won a Game 7 since 2006. “Now it boils down to one. … I’m sure that you could poll 100 people, and 99 of them would say they’d rather play at home. It’s our turn to serve, and holding serve means that we go on. If we don’t hold serve, then it’s not what we’re looking for.”

Boudreau, who is 1-7 in his NHL coaching career in Game 7 after success in that spot in the minors, thinks goaltending will be the difference. Trotz doesn’t think it’ll have anything to do with history.

“I don’t know if there’s any hump to get over,” said Trotz, who is 1-1 with the Capitals in two Game 7 opportunities in 2015. “I just think with this group that I’ve been with, our Game 7s have been pretty solid. You’re not going to win every one. But I thought our game was really, really quite good in both those Game 7s.”

Whether it was Marc-Andre Fleury stopping Ovechkin on a breakaway in 2009, Jaroslav Halak stopping 41 of 42 shots in 2010, losing by one goal to the New York Rangers in 2012, getting shut out by the Rangers in 2013 or losing in overtime at the Rangers in 2015, Game 7 just hasn’t been kind to the Capitals.

“At the end of the day they’re a different team,” said Adam Oates, who coached the Capitals’ 5-0 Game 7 loss in 2012. “I think they’re the better team right now, so hopefully they play that way. Based on (Monday) night I don’t see any reason why they won’t.”

Beating the Penguins emphatically 5-2 in Game 6 in Pittsburgh is why Boudreau believes the Capitals will win Game 7. Their last Game 7 victory at home came in the first round in 2009 with Boudreau behind the bench when Sergei Fedorov scored the OT winner to knock off the Rangers.

“I’ve got to believe that (the momentum from Game 6 is) going to roll over, that they’re finally sick and tired of hearing that they haven’t gone to the third round and will break through,” Boudreau said.

 

Report: Therrien gets second interview in Florida

By Mike HalfordMay 10, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

Leading candidates are starting to emerge in the Panthers’ head coaching search.

After Denver University bench boss Jim Montgomery had a second interview for the job, former Habs head coach Michel Therrien is reportedly being brought back for another as well, per the Miami Herald.

This development comes after Florida GM Dale Tallon confirmed he’s spoken with a half dozen candidates for the job, adding he planned on interviewing another half dozen. Montgomery, Therrien and San Jose assistant coach Bob Boughner have been identified as three of interviewees.

Tallon certainly seems to have cast a wide net in looking for Tom Rowe’s replacement behind the bench. The veteran GM insisted it wouldn’t be a rush job to hire someone, and that has proven accurate — Florida and Buffalo are the lone NHL franchises still with head coach openings.

“We’re looking for a modern day guy, a good communicator and a good teacher,” Tallon said last month, per WQAM radio. “Someone who is firm, but fair and can think outside the box a little bit, because creativity is important too as far as how you differentiate yourself from other teams playing a similar system.”

He added the club would wait “until at least mid-June” to make the hire.

Acquisition of Ryan Johansen has paid off in a big way for Preds

Associated PressMay 10, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Predators stunned the NHL not once, but twice in 2016 by trading away a top defenseman. Ryan Johansen is the big center landed with Nashville’s first big trade, a move almost forgotten in all the wake of the deal that brought P.K. Subban to Music City.

With Nashville waiting for either Anaheim and Edmonton in the Western Conference finals, the deal for Johansen is looking like one of general manager David Poile’s more masterful swaps.

“Well, it was a big addition at the time,” coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday of adding Johansen. “Pieces like that are hard to come by. He was young. He’s 6-foot-3. He’s big. He’s skilled. He’s talented. From an organizational standpoint the depth of what we needed, it made a lot of sense.”

The Predators hoped Johansen could be the top line center the franchise has been searching for since its inaugural season back in 1998-99. Poile sent young defenseman Seth Jones, who had been paired with captain Shea Weber, to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Johansen on Jan. 6.

Looking back now, it’s a move overshadowed by Poile’s other trade last June when he shocked the league by trading Weber to Montreal for fellow defenseman Subban.

But Johansen immediately moved onto the top line where he helped the Predators reach the playoffs last spring. They beat Anaheim in seven games only to lose to San Jose in seven in the second round.

Now 24, Johansen tied with linemate Viktor Arvidsson with 61 points in his first full regular season in Nashville, and he also handed out a team-high 47 assists. Only 10 players in the NHL had more this season.

“I think Ryan’s had an excellent year and just the growth for me in him as a person and as a leader as somebody who wants to be that guy, to make a difference and make sure a team moves in the right direction, it’s been noticeable this year that he’s really trying to take ownership,” Laviolette said.

Predators forward Colin Wilson called the trade another great move considering Nashville needed a big No. 1 center and got it in Johansen.

“He’s been great for us,” Wilson said. “In a game that’s gotten big and fast, it’s nice to have him there, and he’s been producing well for us and that line in general wasn’t here three, four years ago. So to have him and constantly be producing has certainly helped.”

Johansen outplayed Chicago captain Jonathan Toews as Nashville swept the Blackhawks in the first round. In one moment as they fought for the puck, the 218-pound Johansen stiff-armed Toews to the ice to grab possession.

“He’s obviously really a really big guy,” linemate Filip Forsberg said of Johansen. “And he can move well too, and I think just one of those guys that can do it all.”

Johansen also outplayed St. Louis center Paul Stastny in the second round and now is winning 55.7 percent of his faceoffs.

Johansen ranks ninth this postseason with seven assists behind Evgeni Malkin, Leon Draisaitl, Erik Karlsson, Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel, T.J. Oshie and Ryan Getzlaf. He only has two goals through 10 games, but he scored the biggest yet Sunday with a backhander to finish off a 2-on-1 early in the third period for the game-winner as Nashville eliminated St. Louis in six games.

That was exactly what Nashville hoped for in trading for Johansen, who called scoring that goal a “good feeling.”

“But coming in here, I just believed in myself, and I’m going to continue believing in myself that I can get it done,” Johansen said. “I’ve got a lot of work to do to keep playing at my best.”

There is one area where Johansen might need a little help. He celebrated that goal with a big fist pump. Asked if Johansen was imitating the coach’s celebration of a big goal earlier in the St. Louis series, Laviolette said he wasn’t sure.

“It wasn’t very good if it was,” Laviolette said.

 

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Wednesday, May 10

By Joey AlfieriMay 10, 2017, 9:17 AM EDT

It doesn’t get much better than this.

The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks will play the seventh and deciding game of their series tonight. The winners will move on to the conference final, while the losers will be heading home.

There’s nothing quite like Game 7.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals (series tied 3-3)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Washington’s Game 6 win

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks (series tied 3-3)

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Network NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Edmonton’s blowout win in Game 6