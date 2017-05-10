Rangers believe they gave Senators series away

By James O'BrienMay 10, 2017, 12:18 AM EDT

Look, when a team gets bounced from the playoffs, you’re not often going to describe the locker room as a jovial, party-like atmosphere.

Even so, some teams tend to pepper their assessments with a lot of optimism while others seem like they could be scored by “The Cure.” In the case of the New York Rangers after being eliminated by the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, their hopes seemed to suffer a disintegration.

Some of the reactions were a little bit more par-for-the-course, like Henrik Lundqvist speaking of a “numb feeling.” The guy’s been through many medium-to-long playoff runs, so he’s probably been here before, though he may also wonder how many more times he’ll get such a solid chance being that he’s already 35.

The dour mood, in a lot of ways, came down to the impression that the Rangers let an opportunity to slip through their fingers. Derek Stepan beat up on himself with extra zeal, even as he also acknowledged the “magic” in Ottawa.

It probably comes as little surprise considering blown leads during the series – Game 6 was the only time Ottawa scored the first goal in a contest – but the theme seemed to be about their own failings.

From the Ottawa Senators’ end, it was a bit more by-the-book, but they probably needed less time to reflect and more to celebrate.

Caps facing the prospect of a decline

By Jason BroughMay 11, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

At the risk of piling on the Washington Capitals the day after their latest painful playoff exit, their “two-year window” has now closed, and this tortured team is facing the very real possibility of decline.

Consider:

T.J. Oshie, Justin Williams, Karl Alzner, and Kevin Shattenkirk are all pending unrestricted free agents, and with pending RFAs like Evgeny Kuznetsov and Andre Burakovsky due for raises, it will be impossible to keep everyone.

— There isn’t much down on the farm. Jakub Vrana (F) could be a player one day, and maybe Madison Bowey (D) too. But it’s hard to build up a deep prospect pool when you’re finishing high in the standings and trading away picks to go for it. The Caps’ first selection in the 2017 draft won’t come until the fourth round.

Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom will both be in their 30s next season. Ovechkin turns 32 in September, Backstrom 30 in November. Those two have been unbelievable players for a long time, and they’ll still be pretty good for a while. That being said, their best days are behind them. Hockey players peak in their 20s, and that’s just reality. Yes, the greats can still contribute into their 30s. The Anaheim Ducks (Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry, Ryan Kesler) are proof of that. But they need a lot of help from the youngsters, and the Ducks (Jakob Silfverberg, Rickard Rakell, Shea Theodore) are also proof of that.

Bottom line: This should’ve been the year for the Caps. They got through the first round, then had Game 7 at home against the Kris Letang-less Pittsburgh Penguins. And with the beatable Ottawa Senators waiting in the Eastern Conference Final, they couldn’t even score a goal.

“In big moments, your big players have got to play big and, regrettably, I don’t think we did that,” Oshie told reporters.

Teams are always rising and falling in the NHL.

The Caps had their chance.

They couldn’t get it done, and now they’ll have to live with the consequences.

Report: Sharks close to multi-year extensions with Karlsson, Donskoi

By Mike HalfordMay 11, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

San Jose is on the verge of locking in two of its better depth forwards.

Per sources of the Mercury News’ Paul Gackle, the Sharks are close to multi-year extensions with Joonas Donskoi and Melker Karlsson. Both are pending RFAs.

The two are similar, in that GM Doug Wilson pried them out of top-flight European leagues at advanced ages.

Donskoi was signed out of the Finnish League at 23, and had a solid rookie campaign for the Sharks before injuries played a role in his disappointing sophomore campaign. After scoring 11 goals and 36 points in his first year, Donskoi had just six and 11 this season (though he was limited to just 61 games played).

Karlsson was plucked from the Swedish League, also at 23, and has evolved into a dependable two-way forward in San Jose. He’s posted double-digits in goals in three straight years though, like Donskoi, he battled injury in ’16-17 and only played 67 times.

It will be curious to see what kind of money and term the pair get. Karlsson’s last deal paid $1.65 million annually while Donskoi’s came in at $925,000 — both pretty good bargains.

Wilson will undoubtedly need to pay them more this time around. But having said that, Wilson also needs to be mindful of what’s down the road — big financial decisions to be made with veteran UFAs Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau.

 

Preds’ postseason run has turned Music City into Smashville

Associated PressMay 11, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The place known as Smashville is ready for its close-up.

The Nashville Predators have reached their first Western Conference final in franchise history and that has spread hockey fever far beyond their arena and the team’s loyal legion of fans. Stars from Carrie Underwood to Lady Antebellum are lining up to sing the national anthem and the likes of John Hiatt to Lee Greenwood are singing with the house band during intermissions.

Not only do Predators’ flags and banners drape Nashville’s famous honkytonks, they now hang from front porches in the suburbs of Music City.

“You can’t drive through a neighborhood without seeing a flag,” Predators president Sean Henry said. “So it’s fun to tap into a passion that this community has for sports, and right now it’s all about the Nashville Predators.”

College football may be king in the South and NASCAR remains popular, but hockey certainly has a foothold. It’s not unusual anymore for a Southern team to be in the mix for a Stanley Cup championship – this just happens to be the first time that Nashville has made it this far.

The Predators are on their best run postseason yet and the longest by either of Nashville’s two major league franchises in 14 years. Shoot, the NFL’s Tennessee Titans haven’t reached the playoffs since 2008 and last reached the AFC championship in 2003.

That’s why most TVs were tuned to hockey at a local barbecue joint after the Predators ousted St. Louis in six games . People wanted to watch Nashville’s next opponent, either Anaheim or Edmonton.

Nashville native and PGA golfer Brandt Snedeker said he’s never seen so much yellow walking around downtown before Game 4 against the Blues. Everyone in his child’s class at school has Predators’ gear, too.

“To feel the energy on the ice was unlike anything I’ve felt in sports before,” said Snedeker, who brought the Ryder Cup with him to the game. “It was such a dynamic, electric atmosphere to see all that energy in one place pulling for one team and doing something only Nashville would do in the right way … it was awesome to watch.”

The Titans have been very supportive. Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray stirred up fans waving a rally flag for one game, while coach Mike Mularkey and general manager Jon Robinson regularly wear Predators’ gear. During a rain delay, the Triple-A Nashville Sounds showed the Predators’ playoff game a few blocks away on their guitar-shaped video board. The Vanderbilt Commodores watched the end of Sunday’s clincher on their own video board after their own game.

Former Bills and Jets coach Rex Ryan is a season-ticket holder who attended playoff games in St. Louis and Nashville. Former Titans coach Jeff Fisher also was at a recent playoff game.

“People just want to be with this team, and we just love this fan base,” Henry said.

The Predators also are benefiting from youth hockey programs in this non-traditional market, and now former skaters are buying their own tickets. They’ve now sold out 55 consecutive games, including every luxury suite this season.

About 70 percent of the Predators’ tickets are sold outside the city’s home county, with up to 20 percent of those coming from outside of Tennessee.

Matt Clark, a 30-year-old human resources manager, drives down from Louisville, Kentucky, for two to three games per month for the past three years. He grew up playing hockey in Roanoke, Virginia, where his favorite ECHL player was Terence Tootoo whose brother, Jordin, played for Nashville. Clark said the Chicago and Detroit jerseys he used to see in the stands are gone now, replaced by Predator gold.

“I’ve been to a lot of hockey stadiums, and it’s definitely up there at the top,” Clark said. “Every time I go the atmosphere’s pretty electric. Definitely one of my favorite things about it is during the TV timeouts when everybody stands and cheers at the top of their lungs to encourage the team.”

Fans make Bridgestone Arena so loud that a radio engineer measured the decibel level at 121.7 late in Nashville’s last home game. The NHL may have bigger buildings than Nashville, whose official capacity is 17,113. The Predators insist none is louder.

“They’re on their feet the entire game,” defenseman Ryan Ellis said. “You don’t see that at a lot of hockey games. It almost feels like a college football game of some kind.”

Tapping Underwood for the national anthem this postseason was pretty easy since her husband, Mike Fisher, is team captain. Who’s singing the anthem now is a closely guarded secret with artists offering to help out as the good times roll in Smashville.

“It’s great to see that the whole hockey world realizes how big of a hockey city this is,” defenseman Roman Josi said.

 

‘Hawks re-sign Panik — two years, $5.6 million

Getty
By Mike HalfordMay 11, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

Chicago has rewarded Richard Panik following his best-ever NHL campaign.

Panik, who scored a career-high 22 goals and 44 points last season, has signed a two-year, $5.6 million extension, per TSN. The new deal carries a $2.8 million average annual cap hit, a nice bump from the $875,000 Panik made in ’16-17.

Always high on talent — he was the 52nd overall pick in 2009 — Panik took a while to find his game at the big league level. He was drafted by the Bolts and appeared in 75 games for the club, but was waived and scooped by Toronto, where he played in another 76 contests.

In January of 2016, he was flipped to Chicago for Jeremy Morin, and that’s when things took off. He scored eight points in 30 regular season games —  then another three in six playoff appearances — and seemed to leave quite the impression on ‘Hawks GM Stan Bowman.

“Can play right wing or left wing, and he’s played on the first line, third line, fourth line because he’s got some versatility to his game, which is what we like,” Bowman explained. “He’s got a great skill set. He’s fast. He’s strong. He’s competitive. He’s physical. So now we’re just looking for him to put it all together on a consistent basis.

“Because when he brings his best game, he’s a dominant player.”

Financially speaking, this is a good deal for both sides. Panik gets a pretty healthy raise, yet the ‘Hawks get a 22-goal scorer locked in for less than $3 million annually.