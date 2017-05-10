PHT Morning Skate: Five potential landing spots for Ilya Kovalchuk

–The Boston Bruins received some solid contributions from rookies like Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy, but there are more youngsters on the way. CSN New England’s Joe Haggerty looks at the next five prospects that could help the Bruins. Former first-round pick Jake DeBrusk might be closer to the NHL than most people realize. (CSN New England)

–The Dallas Stars had a disappointing season in 2016-17. Yesterday afternoon, they took the first step towards being a better team by acquiring Ben Bishop’s negotiating rights from Los Angeles, but is there another move on the horizon? Beat reporter Mike Heika looks at five free agent forwards that could interest Dallas. If Alex Radulov hits the open market, he could make sense for the Stars. (Dallas Morning News)

–The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin begins his division-by-division expansion draft preview that includes potential protected lists and trades candidates. Larkin starts with the Atlantic Division. It sounds like the Lightning will have an interesting problem, as they may need to expose Alex Killorn. (The Hockey News)

–The New York Rangers are done. After going down 2-0 in the first period, the Rangers tried to battle back, but they ultimately came up short. You can check out the highlights from Game 6 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Yesterday, we found out that Ilya Kovalchuk was interested in coming back to the NHL. So The Score breaks down five logical landing spots for the Russian sniper. Carolina could be an intriguing landing spot for the 34-year-old winger. (The Score)

–Here’s another great top 10 list from Sean McIndoe. This time, he breaks down the “craziest” Game 7s in Edmonton Oilers’ history. Number one should still be pretty fresh in people’s minds, as it involves falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Final in 2006. (Sportsnet)

–The Oilers and Ducks will battle in Game 7 tonight, so to get ready for the clash, Edmonton’s Eric Gryba decided to grill some duck: