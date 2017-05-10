Penguins blank Capitals in Game 7, advance to Eastern Conference Final

33 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 10, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

It happened again.

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 2-0 in Game 7 on Wednesday, advancing to the 2017 Eastern Conference Final against the Cinderella Senators.

So many variables were different this time around, particularly the expectations. For anguished Capitals players and fans, all that matters is the copy-paste result.

The handshake line must have been a little awkward.

Legions of people expected the Capitals to finally break through this time around. They were loaded this season, and they know that this surplus will dry up either a bit or a lot in 2017-18. The Penguins are far from healthy, to the point that most penciled Washington in as heavy favorites.

They also were relying on Marc-Andre Fleury, with Matt Murray unavailable until tonight. “The Flower” has experienced his ups and downs, even this season, but he’s been a revelation so far this postseason. That was especially true in Game 7, when he put on a clinic through the first two periods in particular, smiling much of the time.

Bryan Rust scored the first goal off a beautiful feed from Jake Guentzel as Sidney Crosby allowed the puck to pass him by. Patric Hornqvist‘s 2-0 goal was the real dagger, whether you chalk it up to a rare backhander or a gaffe by (well, pick your Capital).

The Alex Ovechkin jokes will likely be rampant on Wednesday, but the bottom line is that no Capitals player could beat Fleury tonight. And Braden Holtby, fair or not, couldn’t win the goalie battle versus “MAF.”

Some will be kinder and some will be more dismissive to the Capitals this time, yet the bottom line is tough to dispute: the story might seem different, but the conclusion is familiar … and bitter.

‘I don’t think the urgency was there,’ says Ovechkin after another Capitals playoff defeat

1 Comment
By Cam TuckerMay 10, 2017, 11:32 PM EDT

Through 40 minutes of Game 7, the Washington Capitals controlled a strong portion of the play.

They had an edge in shots on goal. They had an edge in shot attempts. They just didn’t have the edge in goals, which matter most in a single game, winner-take-all situation, after being unable to beat Marc-Andre Fleury, who had struggled in the previous two games, or more specifically, the previous four periods.

In the end, the disappointment and anger of another playoff failure emerged again as the Capitals couldn’t complete what would’ve been an incredible comeback from down three games to one against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins.

The second round remains a hurdle the Capitals have not been able to conquer. Not since 1998, anyway. Five of their last six playoff appearances (six appearances in the last seven years) have ended in the second round.

Read more:

Penguins played best game when they needed it most

Trotz wasn’t emotionally prepared to judge Ovechkin, Capitals after Game 7 loss

Down by one goal entering the third period, a situation in which a comeback is more than possible, the Capitals had just six shots on goal against Fleury. They eventually fell down by a pair of goals and then couldn’t manufacture much in the way of a dangerous scoring opportunity after that, leaving the ice once again after another early playoff exit.

The Penguins played a great third period. The Capitals, with their season and legacy on the line, could not match that. Which is troubling.

“I don’t think the urgency was there,” said Ovechkin. “We just didn’t execute our chances.”

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby agreed with a suggestion that there was more anger from the Capitals following this latest playoff elimination — in a year when they were again Presidents’ Trophy winners with such a deep and talented roster favored to win it all — than the sadness from a year ago.

“Last year, we were in a close game, played well in Game 6 and … overtime,”said Holtby.

“I think tonight — I don’t think we gave ourselves a chance and we’re going to have to live with that and take full responsibility for that. It’s not what we worked for.”

The Capitals had given themselves a chance at a Game 7 after roaring back in Games 5 and 6 of this series. But they put themselves in a precarious position with two losses — including an ugly 6-2 defeat in Game 2 — at the beginning of the series and that was costly.

“We didn’t lose the series tonight. We lost it the first three games, four games,” said Nicklas Backstrom.

Another playoff disappointment ushers in an offseason of uncertainty for the Capitals. Their general manager, GM Brian MacLellan, said in February of 2016 that his club was in a two-year window to win it all.

“We’re going to have some decisions to make as far as veteran players, and our young guys are going to be due for some pay raises,” he said at the time.

According to CapFriendly, the Capitals have 12 players on expiring contracts at the end of this season. That includes five notable pending unrestricted free agents — T.J. Oshie, Justin Williams, Daniel Winnik, Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk.

“When you lose the right to keep playing, when you’re in the playoffs and you feel that you can be a team that can … do some damage, it always is a bitter pill to swallow,” said coach Barry Trotz.

Trotz wasn’t emotionally prepared to judge Ovechkin, Capitals for Game 7

3 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 10, 2017, 11:27 PM EDT

The Verizon Center crowd was stunned and wounded after the Washington Capitals fell 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7. Plenty of people were just shocked into silence. Barry Trotz had a pretty similar reaction.

The veteran bench boss praised specific elements of the Penguins’ play, but when it came to assessing his own team, the wounds were too raw.

And, yes, that included what he thought of Alex Ovechkin‘s play in Game 7.

“Emotionally, right now, I don’t want to answer that question,” Trotz said. “‘We win and lose as a team.’ That’s probably my best answer right now.”

That assessment raised some eyebrows at first, but before you cook up a bigger controversy, note that he also said basically the same thing when asked about the Capitals’ overall play in the beginning of his presser. You can note the similarities before the minute mark and then the 3:30 mark of the audio clip here; he even said something along the lines of winning and losing as a team in both instances.

Now, you could start to look into the way Trotz used Ovechkin – and the fact that he didn’t exactly exonerate his captain, either – if you want to cook something up.

Trotz put out Ovechkin for 18:22 time on ice, less than T.J. Oshie (22:38), Nicklas Backstrom (21:58), Justin Williams (19:51), Marcus Johansson (19:24), Andre Burakovsky (19:19) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (19:18). No doubt about it, Ovechkin’s ice time has been a topic of discussion during the postseason.

It’s not outrageous to at least broach the subject, either, after Ovechkin topped Capitals forwards in average ice time during the regular season … though it was amusingly with an average of 18:22 per game.

One way or another, Trotz turned to other forwards more than Ovechkin during key moments, including in this 2-0 loss.

Ovechkin fired four shots on goal, delivered four hits and generated a single takeaway in Game 7, but he was also on the ice for both Penguins goals. That’s a respectable effort, but he too will admit that it wasn’t enough (and that the Capitals’ overall efforts weren’t enough).

And, deep down, Washington likely realizes that Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Braden Holtby are just as crucial (or almost as important) to their hopes of contending as Ovechkin is at this point.

With a ton of free agents likely to part ways with the Capitals – T.J. Oshie possibly included – the Capitals may choose to lean on Ovechkin quite a bit more the next time they’re in a big game.

Assuming Trotz wants to.

Penguins played best game when they needed it most

5 Comments
By Adam GretzMay 10, 2017, 10:53 PM EDT

Given the way the first six games of the series had played out — and especially the past two — it seemed as if the Pittsburgh Penguins were going to need Marc-Andre Fleury to steal one more game if they were going to beat the Washington Capitals and move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Capitals had carried the play, seemed to be getting stronger, and looked as if they might actually exorcise their postseason demons and finally beat their long-time rivals.

Fleury was once again spectacular in the Penguins’ 2-0 Game 7 win, continuing what might be the best postseason performance of his career.

His play has been the one constant for the Penguins this postseason and is probably the single biggest reason they are still in the playoffs.

Nothing changed in his performance.

The one thing that did change on Wednesday was the fact the team in front of him ended up playing what was almost certainly its best game of the playoffs. Especially when it came to their third period performance.

At times they actually started to resemble the team that won the Stanley Cup one year ago. It was the first time all postseason they had that look as they were able to establish offensive zone time, looked aggressive on the forecheck, and didn’t have to rely on their goalie to steal a game for them.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after the game it was the closest game to their identity, while veteran forward Matt Cullen called it their best game of the playoffs.

The Penguins have spent most of the season defending in their own zone, getting badly outshot, outchanced and just looking like a team that was constantly in desperation mode trying to hold on, then capitalizing on what few counter-attack opportunities they were able to get. It was a huge change from the team we saw a year ago. It was also not exactly a great recipe for continued, long-term success.

Goaltending (both theirs, and the sub-par play at times at the other end of the ice) was the key.

That all changed on Wednesday, which was just the second time this postseason the Penguins actually outshot an opponent, and it was at no point more obvious than in the third period.

With the Penguins opening the period up by a single goal, a moment when the Capitals should have been able to push the play with their season on the line, the Penguins ended up outshooting them by an 11-6 margin (and adding to the lead). It was a performance that was very reminiscent of the way they closed out Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in San Jose one year ago when they held the Sharks to just two shots on goal.

It was a level that had yet to reach this postseason, and one that at times seemed impossible without the services of Kris Letang (and now Trevor Daley) on their blue line.

But they showed on Wednesday they are still capable of getting there, and they picked the best possible time to reach it.

Now they move on to face the Ottawa Senators for a chance to return to the Stanley Cup Final.

History repeats for Ducks in Game 7, too: Oilers score first (Video)

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienMay 10, 2017, 10:37 PM EDT

So far, Wednesday is looking like a night of history repeating itself.

The Washington Capitals fell short in an unpleasantly familiar way against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7 to start things off. The Anaheim Ducks have time to flip the script, but so far, not so good against the Edmonton Oilers in that Game 7.

The Ducks feel different, particularly with Randy Carlyle behind the bench as opposed to star-crossed head coach Bruce Boudreau. Even so, they suffered yet another early deficit in a Game 7.

If you’re a Ducks fan, maybe don’t even look at this tweet:

Carlyle decided not to challenge this funky, painful goal, credited to Drake Caggiula. That was probably the right call, but some may disagree.

This might be a tight game, and if that’s the case, then that goal and moments like these could very well make the difference.

On the bright side for the Ducks, there’s plenty of time to change the story altogether.