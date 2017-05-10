AP

Penguins aim for more time in Caps’ end

3 Comments
Associated PressMay 10, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Penguins spent the better part of five games exploiting the few chances the Washington Capitals gave them, focusing on generating quality scoring chances while the Presidents’ Trophy winners seemed more intent on quantity.

In the span of 80 minutes – from the third period of Game 5 through a one-sided Washington victory in Game 6 on Monday – whatever open ice Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the rest of the defending Stanley Cup champions enjoyed while building a 3-1 series lead effectively disappeared.

Now the NHL’s highest-scoring offense finds itself heading to Wednesday night’s Game 7 looking to regain its swagger in time to prevent the kind of collapse that usually befalls their longtime rivals this time of year.

What the Penguins need to do if they want to take the next step in becoming the first Stanley Cup champion in nearly 20 years to repeat is pretty clear. Doing it, however, is another matter entirely.

“We need to get more zone time,” Crosby said. “We can wear them down a little bit more there. Get to their zone a little bit more often.”

Between 2:29 into the third period of Game 5 and 12:29 into the third of Game 6, the Capitals ripped off eight straight goals. The first three rallied Washington from a 2-1 deficit to keep its season alive. The next five overwhelmed Pittsburgh on its home ice to tie the series for the first time since the puck dropped in Game 1.

Pittsburgh registered just one shot in the first 17 minutes of Game 6, that one a 136-foot knuckler on a clear by defenseman Brian Dumoulin that just happened to make its way to Washington goaltender Braden Holtby. The Penguins finished with just 18 over the course of the game, a pair of late goals by Malkin and budding rookie star Jake Guentzel making the final score a bit more respectable but no less decisive.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has become an expert in his 18 months on the job expertly pressing all the right buttons. Game 6 was the rare misfire. He reunited the “HBK” line of Carl Hagelin, Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel that worked so well during last spring’s Cup run and the trio responded by generating one shot on goal.

By Tuesday the reunion was already in the rearview mirror, with all three players on separate lines during a brief by spirited practice. Though “HBK” was hardly the only group that had issues. Crosby played 20 mostly ineffective minutes, his most notable sequence coming in the first period when he became tangled with Washington defenseman John Carlson and ended up going headfirst into the end boards.

A week removed from a concussion that sidelined him for a game, Crosby ended up skating slowly off the ice after what he described as having the wind knocked out of him. He didn’t miss a shift and stressed he felt fine.

“I mean, if you’re looking for a test if you’re back, it’s a good one,” he joked.

Read more: Crosby says he was cleared by Penguins medical staff after crashing into boards

Consider the play symbolic of the way Washington has bottled up the Penguins while evening the series. The Penguins are fine with getting outshot so long as they’re not outscored. Now they’re doing neither. Just as troubling as the lack of pucks they’ve sent Holtby’s way over the last two games is where those pucks have come from. Save for a couple of tight saves in the middle of Game 5 that kept the Capitals within striking distance, Holtby has rarely been tested.

“I don’t think we’ve given ourselves the opportunity to establish the way we want to play,” Sullivan said. “But you have to give Washington credit too. We’ve got to execute to handle that pressure.”

While Pittsburgh takes a fair amount of history into Game 7 – where the franchise is 5-0 in winner-take-alls on the road – the Penguins also have fizzled out. They lost a 3-1 lead to the New York Rangers in the second round of 2014, scoring just three goals over the final three games, a meltdown that cost coach Dan Bylsma and Ray Shero their jobs.

That wasn’t an issue last May as the Penguins won a pair of elimination games in the conference finals to reach the Cup on the way to their fourth championship. Despite the blowout in Game 6, they’re still right there.

“If we do a little bit better job of (playing in their end), everything else will fall into place,” Crosby said.

Arizona’s Rieder injured at Worlds for second straight year

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 10, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT

For the second straight year, Arizona forward Tobias Rieder suited up for his native Germany at the World Hockey Championship.

And for the second straight year, Rieder’s tournament was cut short due to injury.

Germany officially ruled him out yesterday with a lower-body injury, following a 6-3 loss to Russia on Monday in which Rieder played just 5:18 before exiting.

Per Arizona Sports, the Coyotes don’t believe the injury is serious and don’t think surgery will be required. That’s a sigh of relief, not unlike the one the team had last year when Rieder underwent a similar scare.

In a preliminary round game against Canada, Rieder suffered a knee injury on a hit from Corey Perry. The incident made for high drama as Rieder was playing for Germany without an NHL contract (he’d eventually ink an extension just prior to the start of the regular season).

After 4-6 weeks of recovery, Rieder was healthy enough to play for Team Europe at the World Cup of Hockey. He then proceeded to have a nice year for the Coyotes, scoring a career-high 16 goals.

 

U.S. posts third straight win at Worlds by shutting out Italy

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 10, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

It was fair to suggest the Americans would have an easy time with Italy in today’s preliminary round game at the World Hockey Championships.

In the end, it proved to be exactly that.

While the scoreline was hardly as lopsided as Russia’s 10-1 smashing of the Italians on Sunday, the U.S. still cruised to a 3-0 win today — a game in which starting netminder Jimmy Howard was forced to make just nine saves for the shutout.

On offense, Islanders forwards Anders Lee and Brock Nelson combined for all three goals, with Nelson scoring a pair and Lee adding a single. The duo has been dynamic thus far, collectively scoring six goals and eight points over the first four games of the tournament.

Detroit’s Dylan Larkin continued with his run of fine playmaking, notching a pair of assists. He now has a tournament-high seven.

Looking ahead, the U.S. will get a couple of days off before going for a fourth straight win against the Latvians on Saturday. Things won’t get any easier for Italy, as it’ll be up against Sweden on Friday.

 

Murray returns, will back up Fleury tonight

Getty
1 Comment
By Mike HalfordMay 10, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT

Pittsburgh will have a familiar face on the bench for tonight’s massive Game 7 in Washington.

Matt Murray, who hasn’t dressed since suffering a lower-body injury during warmup ahead of Game 1 in the Columbus series, has been declared healthy and will serve as Marc-Andre Fleury‘s backup tonight, per Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan.

Murray, who backstopped the Pens to the Stanley Cup last spring, hadn’t participated with the team until today’s morning skate, replacing Tristan Jarry in the process.

Prior to today, Murray had been skating on his own.

Fleury has fared well in the 22-year-old’s absence, going 7-4 with a .921 save percentage and a 2.78 GAA. That said, the last two games have been rough. Fleury’s allowed nine goals on 58 shots, though it’s tough to blame him for a lot of them. Pittsburgh’s defense has been decimated by injury, most notably by the absences of Kris Letang and Trevor Daley.

As a result, the Pens iced a six-man unit of Justin Schultz, Olil Maatta, Ron Hainsey, Ian Cole, Brian Dumoulin and Chad Ruhwedel in Game 6. Schultz led all blueliners in TOI, with 22:13, while Dumoulin finished second at 21:15.

Changes needed for Rangers, but which ones to choose?

AP
5 Comments
By Jason BroughMay 10, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

The New York Rangers think they should’ve beaten the Ottawa Senators.

And when you look back at the series, they’re probably right, given the leads they blew in Kanata.

But another offseason has begun, regardless. The Blueshirts have made the playoffs seven straight years, and they’ve done so with many of the same players. They made it to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. They’ve been been a very good team.

But they haven’t been good enough, and now they’ve got some big decisions to make.

Do they pursue Kevin Shattenkirk in free agency? The Rangers’ power play was terrible in the playoffs. Just three goals in 12 games. They could use a true quarterback.

Do they buy out Dan Girardi or Marc Staal? That would at least provide some cap space, and those two have a lot of hard miles on their bodies.

Do they trade Rick Nash? He turns 33 next month and only has one year left on his contract. He takes up a lot of cap space with his $7.8 million hit, and he’s not the goal-scorer he used to be.

Though some significant changes could occur this summer, do not expect GM Jeff Gorton to tear this roster down. Not while Henrik Lundqvist is still there. Not with Ryan McDonagh still in his prime. And not with all those good young forwards, including Mika Zibanejad, who just turned 24.

Heck, Derek Stepan may have had a rough postseason, but he only turns 27 in June.

To retool on the fly, Gorton could always pursue another trade like the one he pulled off last summer, when he sent Derick Brassard to Ottawa for Zibanejad. The Senators, desperate to make the playoffs, felt Brassard was the better player at the time, so they gave up the younger Zibanejad.

Perhaps Gorton could pull off something similar with Nash. Or if not Nash, Mats Zuccarello, who turns 30 in September and only has two more years before he can become an unrestricted free agent. Or maybe even Stepan could be moved.

At this point, nothing should be off the table. The Rangers have had a good run, and they nearly made it to another conference final this year. But they need to make some changes.

The only question is which changes they choose.