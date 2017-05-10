Oddsmakers like the Ducks tonight, but not as much as they like the Caps

Two Games 7s tonight in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It should be a fun evening, full of drama and excitement — and with plenty of money riding on both games.
It doesn’t take a betting genius to know the Washington Capitals will be the favorites in the first game of the night. The Caps have mostly dominated the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games, with only goaltending keeping the series close. Game 7 is at Verizon Center in D.C., and online sportsbook Bovada is giving the Caps -180 odds on the moneyline.
That means bettors would have to risk $180 to win $100 on a Capitals victory. Those who think the Pens can pull the upset stand to earn $160 on a $100 wager.The second Game 7 of the night is in Anaheim between the hometown Ducks and visiting Edmonton Oilers. This one is a closer matchup, at least according to Bovada. Anaheim is at -120, while Edmonton is EVEN.
The Ducks will, of course, be happy to have the last change at home, and they should play much better than they played Sunday in that embarrassing 7-1 loss.
Still, it’s worth noting that four of the six games in this series have been won by the road team.
