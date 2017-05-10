No Hagelin, Daley for Penguins vs. Capitals in Game 7

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Matt Murray serving as a backup isn’t the only noteworthy lineup change for the Pittsburgh Penguins heading into Game 7 against the Washington Capitals.

Much like in Game 6, Trevor Daley will not play tonight. The Penguins also won’t have Carl Hagelin or Tom Kuhnhackl; in Haglein’s case it seems like it’s injury-related while Kuhnhackl might be getting the hook more for performance reasons.

As far as people drawing into the lineup are concerned, the Penguins are playing Scott Wilson and Carter Rowney.

Here’s what the Penguins lines look like.

Meanwhile, here are the Capitals’ far-more-stable groupings:

You can watch the game on NBCSN, online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream link.