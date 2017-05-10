Getty

Klefbom expected back for Oilers, who can’t rely on momentum from Game 6

By Jason BroughMay 10, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

It wasn’t a problem Sunday in Game 6, but injuries to the Edmonton Oilers’ defense could still be a factor in their series with the Ducks.

Game 7 goes tonight in Anaheim. While Oscar Klefbom is expected to return after a one-game absence, Andrej Sekera will remain out, and that’s a fairly big deal by itself.

Among Oilers skaters, only Klefbom averaged more ice time than Sekera during the regular season. Edmonton’s top four was effectively Klefbom, Sekera, Kris Russell, and Adam Larsson.

Now the top four includes Matt Benning, the impressive 22-year-old rookie who logged 23:38 in Sunday’s 7-1 blowout victory.

Another young d-man, Darnell Nurse, also played significant minutes (19:25), with Eric Gryba and Griffin Reinhart seeing limited action.

“We were missing two real important guys,” Nurse said, per the Edmonton Sun. “When that happens, you’ve got to really defend by committee and I thought we were great. Not only the D corps, but our forwards played strong positionally and Cam (Talbot) as always played his game.”

It will be a tougher game tonight. The Ducks couldn’t be any worse than Sunday’s performance, and now they’re back home where they’ll have the last change.

“Momentum reestablishes itself in every game,” said Oilers coach Todd McLellan. “There is no carryover (from the last game), and we’ve experienced it from a positive side and a negative side.”

Oddsmakers like the Ducks tonight, but not as much as they like the Caps

By Jason BroughMay 10, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT

Two Games 7s tonight in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It should be a fun evening, full of drama and excitement — and with plenty of money riding on both games.

It doesn’t take a betting genius to know the Washington Capitals will be the favorites in the first game of the night. The Caps have mostly dominated the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games, with only goaltending keeping the series close. Game 7 is at Verizon Center in D.C., and online sportsbook Bovada is giving the Caps -180 odds on the moneyline.

That means bettors would have to risk $180 to win $100 on a Capitals victory. Those who think the Pens can pull the upset stand to earn $160 on a $100 wager.The second Game 7 of the night is in Anaheim between the hometown Ducks and visiting Edmonton Oilers. This one is a closer matchup, at least according to Bovada. Anaheim is at -120, while Edmonton is EVEN.

Stanley Cup Playoffs live streaming schedule

The Ducks will, of course, be happy to have the last change at home, and they should play much better than they played Sunday in that embarrassing 7-1 loss.

Still, it’s worth noting that four of the six games in this series have been won by the road team.

Bishop has ‘good relationship’ with Hitch, and that’s important

By Mike HalfordMay 10, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

Just hours after being acquired by Dallas, Ben Bishop said he was excited to join a team that reminded him of his old Tampa Bay squad.

But there was another reason for his excitement — the opportunity to reunite with Ken Hitchcock.

From the Dallas Morning-News:

Bishop lives in St. Louis in the offseason and often worked out with the Blues before training camp started. He said he knows Hitchcock pretty well and likes how he coaches.

“I think we have a good relationship, and I know his teams in St. Louis were tough to play against,” Bishop said.

Bishop was a Blues farmhand when Hitchcock took over from Davis Payne in 2011. He never actually played a game under Hitch, but was recalled in a backup capacity shortly before getting traded to Ottawa.

To hear talk of a good goalie relationship in St. Louis is surprising. Because during Hitch’s six years on the job, there was mostly drama.

Jaroslav Halak, Ryan Miller, Brian Elliott and Jake Allen were all tasked with the starting gig at some point during his tenure, and here are just a few of the PHT headlines that came from it:

St. Louis Drama: Hitchcock and Halak ended season feuding

Hitch addresses goalie situation after odd incident

Hitchcock on Elliott: ‘He has to play better’

Hitchcock says Allen needs to ‘man up and get better’

Some suggested the biggest problem was St. Louis’ lack of a clear-cut No. 1 goalie, which GM Doug Armstrong (seemingly) remedied by trading Elliott to Calgary, then anointing Allen as “the guy” with a four-year, $17.4 million deal.

Yet even with Allen locked in, the goalie problems continued. They ended when Hitchcock was fired in February.

Not long after the dismissal, Allen had some pretty interesting remarks about his relationship with his former head coach.

“I didn’t have a lot of communication with Hitch,” he told CBC. “I think you need to communicate. I like to know if [the coach] has a problem [with my play]. If you [want to] change something, come talk to me.

“It’s the easiest solution.”

So, back to Dallas.

There are plenty of reasons for optimism, but also plenty that still needs to get sorted. GM Jim Nill has to sign Bishop, and decide which of his two incumbents — Kari Lehtonen or Antti Niemi — will be cut loose.

One thing is for certain, though: Bishop is excited to work with Hitchcock, and vice versa.

“He really makes it hard for a shooter to see any openings,” Hitch said. “I think you really have to work to score on him.”

Arizona’s Rieder injured at Worlds for second straight year

By Mike HalfordMay 10, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT

For the second straight year, Arizona forward Tobias Rieder suited up for his native Germany at the World Hockey Championship.

And for the second straight year, Rieder’s tournament was cut short due to injury.

Germany officially ruled him out yesterday with a lower-body injury, following a 6-3 loss to Russia on Monday in which Rieder played just 5:18 before exiting.

Per Arizona Sports, the Coyotes don’t believe the injury is serious and don’t think surgery will be required. That’s a sigh of relief, not unlike the one the team had last year when Rieder underwent a similar scare.

In a preliminary round game against Canada, Rieder suffered a knee injury on a hit from Corey Perry. The incident made for high drama as Rieder was playing for Germany without an NHL contract (he’d eventually ink an extension just prior to the start of the regular season).

After 4-6 weeks of recovery, Rieder was healthy enough to play for Team Europe at the World Cup of Hockey. He then proceeded to have a nice year for the Coyotes, scoring a career-high 16 goals.

 

U.S. posts third straight win at Worlds by shutting out Italy

By Mike HalfordMay 10, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

It was fair to suggest the Americans would have an easy time with Italy in today’s preliminary round game at the World Hockey Championships.

In the end, it proved to be exactly that.

While the scoreline was hardly as lopsided as Russia’s 10-1 smashing of the Italians on Sunday, the U.S. still cruised to a 3-0 win today — a game in which starting netminder Jimmy Howard was forced to make just nine saves for the shutout.

On offense, Islanders forwards Anders Lee and Brock Nelson combined for all three goals, with Nelson scoring a pair and Lee adding a single. The duo has been dynamic thus far, collectively scoring six goals and eight points over the first four games of the tournament.

Detroit’s Dylan Larkin continued with his run of fine playmaking, notching a pair of assists. He now has a tournament-high seven.

Looking ahead, the U.S. will get a couple of days off before going for a fourth straight win against the Latvians on Saturday. Things won’t get any easier for Italy, as it’ll be up against Sweden on Friday.

 