‘GoldenEye,’ grunge and other silly Capitals, Penguins details before Game 7

By James O'BrienMay 10, 2017, 6:07 PM EDT

There are a lot of stats flying around as the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins get ready to engage in one of two epic Game 7 matchups tonight.

The NHL provided some very, very interesting nuggets here. Most of the bits revolve around why Justin Williams really does deserve his “Mr. Game 7” moniker and why the Penguins will challenge that nickname considering their historical edges on the Capitals.

But let’s be honest: that’s all so mathy.

With your tensions likely rising heading into this decisive game – especially if you’re a huge fan of either side – you probably want some dumb things. So PHT will oblige.

NHL.com’s Katie Brown is surprised by Jay Beagle‘s favorite video game choice, as it isn’t “Mario Kart.” Instead, it’s another Nintendo 64 staple “GoldenEye.” Really, though, it’s disappointing that he isn’t a fan of “Nintendogs.”

That NHLPA Q&A is pretty great, and it might inspire you to go down a rabbit hole of these features, especially considering the handwriting you’d make fun of if your handwriting was any better. Anyway, Sidney Crosby‘s bit from 2016 is another example of his fairly adorable friendship with Evgeni Malkin (Geno’s side here).

Dawww.

Finally, the tidbit that inspired this post: apparently Brooks Orpik is getting to play some Pearl Jam and Soundgarden before Game 7, which obviously means that the penalty box must be considered a “Rusty Cage.”

Good stuff. OK, so now you’re truly ready for Caps – Pens Game 7, right?

WATCH LIVE: Game 7 for Penguins – Capitals, Oilers – Ducks

By James O'BrienMay 10, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT

If you have even a passing interest in hockey – no, scratch that, sports – then tonight is your night.

After a bucket of overtime contests but zero Game 7’s in the first round, the second round gets two treats on Wednesday. While the latest round of Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin (and much more than Crosby vs. Ovechkin) gets the requisite hype, don’t sleep on Ryan Getzlaf and the Ducks vs. Connor McDavid and the Oilers, either.

Literally, don’t sleep. As in, brew some coffee in case there’s overtime, particularly in Oilers – Ducks. Here’s what you need to know to watch these games:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals (series tied 3-3)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Washington’s Game 6 win

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks (series tied 3-3)

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Network NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Edmonton’s blowout win in Game 6

Subban fined for embellishing

By Jason BroughMay 10, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

P.K. Subban was warned once, and now he’s been fined $2,000 for embellishing.

From the NHL:

Subban was issued a Warning following an incident flagged by NHL Hockey Operations during NHL Game No. 707 against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 22. His second Citation, which triggered the $2,000 fine, was issued for an incident at 5:15 of the third period during Game 4 of Nashville’s Western Conference Second Round series against the St. Louis Blues on May 2. Subban (embellishment) and Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson (roughing) received offsetting minor penalties on the play.

Here’s video of the play that left the Nashville Predators defenseman a little lighter in the wallet:

Oddsmakers like the Ducks tonight, but not as much as they like the Caps

By Jason BroughMay 10, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT

Two Games 7s tonight in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It should be a fun evening, full of drama and excitement — and with plenty of money riding on both games.

It doesn’t take a betting genius to know the Washington Capitals will be the favorites in the first game of the night. The Caps have mostly dominated the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games, with only goaltending keeping the series close. Game 7 is at Verizon Center in D.C., and online sportsbook Bovada is giving the Caps -180 odds on the moneyline.

That means bettors would have to risk $180 to win $100 on a Capitals victory. Those who think the Pens can pull the upset stand to earn $160 on a $100 wager.The second Game 7 of the night is in Anaheim between the hometown Ducks and visiting Edmonton Oilers. This one is a closer matchup, at least according to Bovada. Anaheim is at -120, while Edmonton is EVEN.

Stanley Cup Playoffs live streaming schedule

The Ducks will, of course, be happy to have the last change at home, and they should play much better than they played Sunday in that embarrassing 7-1 loss.

Still, it’s worth noting that four of the six games in this series have been won by the road team.

Bishop has ‘good relationship’ with Hitch, and that’s important

By Mike HalfordMay 10, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

Just hours after being acquired by Dallas, Ben Bishop said he was excited to join a team that reminded him of his old Tampa Bay squad.

But there was another reason for his excitement — the opportunity to reunite with Ken Hitchcock.

From the Dallas Morning-News:

Bishop lives in St. Louis in the offseason and often worked out with the Blues before training camp started. He said he knows Hitchcock pretty well and likes how he coaches.

“I think we have a good relationship, and I know his teams in St. Louis were tough to play against,” Bishop said.

Bishop was a Blues farmhand when Hitchcock took over from Davis Payne in 2011. He never actually played a game under Hitch, but was recalled in a backup capacity shortly before getting traded to Ottawa.

To hear talk of a good goalie relationship in St. Louis is surprising. Because during Hitch’s six years on the job, there was mostly drama.

Jaroslav Halak, Ryan Miller, Brian Elliott and Jake Allen were all tasked with the starting gig at some point during his tenure, and here are just a few of the PHT headlines that came from it:

St. Louis Drama: Hitchcock and Halak ended season feuding

Hitch addresses goalie situation after odd incident

Hitchcock on Elliott: ‘He has to play better’

Hitchcock says Allen needs to ‘man up and get better’

Some suggested the biggest problem was St. Louis’ lack of a clear-cut No. 1 goalie, which GM Doug Armstrong (seemingly) remedied by trading Elliott to Calgary, then anointing Allen as “the guy” with a four-year, $17.4 million deal.

Yet even with Allen locked in, the goalie problems continued. They ended when Hitchcock was fired in February.

Not long after the dismissal, Allen had some pretty interesting remarks about his relationship with his former head coach.

“I didn’t have a lot of communication with Hitch,” he told CBC. “I think you need to communicate. I like to know if [the coach] has a problem [with my play]. If you [want to] change something, come talk to me.

“It’s the easiest solution.”

So, back to Dallas.

There are plenty of reasons for optimism, but also plenty that still needs to get sorted. GM Jim Nill has to sign Bishop, and decide which of his two incumbents — Kari Lehtonen or Antti Niemi — will be cut loose.

One thing is for certain, though: Bishop is excited to work with Hitchcock, and vice versa.

“He really makes it hard for a shooter to see any openings,” Hitch said. “I think you really have to work to score on him.”