Avalanche’s Barrie out for Canada for rest of Worlds

Playing for Canada at the World Hockey Championship is probably a nice treat for Tyson Barrie after that disaster of a season with the Colorado Avalanche, but now that’s been tarnished as well.
Hockey Canada and the Avalanche announced that Barrie will miss the remainder of the tournament thanks to a lower-body injury.
It’s a bummer, as he had been performing well. On the bright side, Colorado expects Barrie to be ready for the beginning of the 2017-18 season.
Actually, the Avalanche peg him for a return far sooner into the pre-season.
The real question, then, is will Barrie be back? Colorado expects “a lot of turnover” this summer, after all, and Barrie has his fair share of critics.
If you have even a passing interest in hockey – no, scratch that, sports – then tonight is your night.
After a bucket of overtime contests but zero Game 7’s in the first round, the second round gets two treats on Wednesday. While the latest round of Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin (and much more than Crosby vs. Ovechkin) gets the requisite hype, don’t sleep on Ryan Getzlaf and the Ducks vs. Connor McDavid and the Oilers, either.
Literally, don’t sleep. As in, brew some coffee in case there’s overtime, particularly in Oilers – Ducks. Here’s what you need to know to watch these games:
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals (series tied 3-3)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Stream online here)
Check out the highlights from Washington’s Game 6 win
Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks (series tied 3-3)
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Network NBCSN (Stream online here)
Check out the highlights from Edmonton’s blowout win in Game 6
Matt Murray serving as a backup isn’t the only noteworthy lineup change for the Pittsburgh Penguins heading into Game 7 against the Washington Capitals.
Much like in Game 6, Trevor Daley will not play tonight. The Penguins also won’t have Carl Hagelin or Tom Kuhnhackl; in Haglein’s case it seems like it’s injury-related while Kuhnhackl might be getting the hook more for performance reasons.
As far as people drawing into the lineup are concerned, the Penguins are playing Scott Wilson and Carter Rowney.
Here’s what the Penguins lines look like.
Meanwhile, here are the Capitals’ far-more-stable groupings:
You can watch the game on NBCSN, online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream link.
There are a lot of stats flying around as the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins get ready to engage in one of two epic Game 7 matchups tonight.
The NHL provided some very, very interesting nuggets here. Most of the bits revolve around why Justin Williams really does deserve his “Mr. Game 7” moniker and why the Penguins will challenge that nickname considering their historical edges on the Capitals.
But let’s be honest: that’s all so mathy.
With your tensions likely rising heading into this decisive game – especially if you’re a huge fan of either side – you probably want some dumb things. So PHT will oblige.
NHL.com’s Katie Brown is surprised by Jay Beagle‘s favorite video game choice, as it isn’t “Mario Kart.” Instead, it’s another Nintendo 64 staple “GoldenEye.” Really, though, it’s disappointing that he isn’t a fan of “Nintendogs.”
That NHLPA Q&A is pretty great, and it might inspire you to go down a rabbit hole of these features, especially considering the handwriting you’d make fun of if your handwriting was any better. Anyway, Sidney Crosby‘s bit from 2016 is another example of his fairly adorable friendship with Evgeni Malkin (Geno’s side here).
Dawww.
Finally, the tidbit that inspired this post: apparently Brooks Orpik is getting to play some Pearl Jam and Soundgarden before Game 7, which obviously means that the penalty box must be considered a “Rusty Cage.”
Good stuff. OK, so now you’re truly ready for Caps – Pens Game 7, right?
P.K. Subban was warned once, and now he’s been fined $2,000 for embellishing.
From the NHL:
Subban was issued a Warning following an incident flagged by NHL Hockey Operations during NHL Game No. 707 against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 22. His second Citation, which triggered the $2,000 fine, was issued for an incident at 5:15 of the third period during Game 4 of Nashville’s Western Conference Second Round series against the St. Louis Blues on May 2. Subban (embellishment) and Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson (roughing) received offsetting minor penalties on the play.
Here’s video of the play that left the Nashville Predators defenseman a little lighter in the wallet: