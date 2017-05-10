Avalanche’s Barrie out for Canada for rest of Worlds

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Playing for Canada at the World Hockey Championship is probably a nice treat for Tyson Barrie after that disaster of a season with the Colorado Avalanche, but now that’s been tarnished as well.

Hockey Canada and the Avalanche announced that Barrie will miss the remainder of the tournament thanks to a lower-body injury.

It’s a bummer, as he had been performing well. On the bright side, Colorado expects Barrie to be ready for the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

Prior to injury, Tyson Barrie was performing well at #IIHFWorlds. He is expected to fully recover for offseason workouts. pic.twitter.com/v1SdQ6X4gB — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 10, 2017

Actually, the Avalanche peg him for a return far sooner into the pre-season.

The real question, then, is will Barrie be back? Colorado expects “a lot of turnover” this summer, after all, and Barrie has his fair share of critics.