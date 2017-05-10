2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Wednesday, May 10

It doesn’t get much better than this.
The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks will play the seventh and deciding game of their series tonight. The winners will move on to the conference final, while the losers will be heading home.
There’s nothing quite like Game 7.
Here’s what you need to know:
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals (series tied 3-3)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Stream online here)
Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks (series tied 3-3)
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Network NBCSN (Stream online here)
Look, when a team gets bounced from the playoffs, you’re not often going to describe the locker room as a jovial, party-like atmosphere.
Even so, some teams tend to pepper their assessments with a lot of optimism while others seem like they could be scored by “The Cure.” In the case of the New York Rangers after being eliminated by the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, their hopes seemed to suffer a disintegration.
Some of the reactions were a little bit more par-for-the-course, like Henrik Lundqvist speaking of a “numb feeling.” The guy’s been through many medium-to-long playoff runs, so he’s probably been here before, though he may also wonder how many more times he’ll get such a solid chance being that he’s already 35.
The dour mood, in a lot of ways, came down to the impression that the Rangers let an opportunity to slip through their fingers. Derek Stepan beat up on himself with extra zeal, even as he also acknowledged the “magic” in Ottawa.
It probably comes as little surprise considering blown leads during the series – Game 6 was the only time Ottawa scored the first goal in a contest – but the theme seemed to be about their own failings.
From the Ottawa Senators’ end, it was a bit more by-the-book, but they probably needed less time to reflect and more to celebrate.
Great sports performances can become mythologized when a player fights through injuries.
Kirk Gibson’s home run was basically a sappy Hollywood baseball movie come to life. Patrice Bergeron was just one of the many hockey players who’ve won big despite jarring injuries. Curt Schilling may or may not have been embellishing his bloody-sock heroics, but it’s easy to understand the temptation.
So, maybe it’s wise to apply a grain of salt along with a bag of ice here, but Ottawa Senators superstar Erik Karlsson was limping in the locker room after scorching the New York Rangers in Game 6, according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.
As you may recall, Karlsson raised some eyebrows when he revealed that he had been playing against the Boston Bruins with two hairline fractures in his heel. While the Swedish defenseman said that he expected to be fine by the time the second round began, there were plenty of theories to the contrary. Midway through the series, Mike Milbury wondered if the Rangers needed to go after Karlsson considering his challenges.
Here are some theories on his current condition, in case the Senators/Karlsson are a little less transparent as they head into the Eastern Conference Final.
- Karlsson is hurting, but maybe doing a little better than we believe.
- It’s as bad or worse, yet he’s just that good.
- He’s taunting us and playing things up a tad.
- Some combination of those above points?
Then again, there’s also this theory, which may make you break your coffee cup.
Goodness.
The New York Rangers made things very interesting on Tuesday, but they couldn’t force a Game 7 against the Ottawa Senators.
Ottawa survived a harrowing third period of “prevent defense,” allowing a beautiful Chris Kreider goal but keeping things together enough to advance to the 2017 Eastern Conference Final. The Senators won 4-2 in Game 6, matching the series score of 4-2.
Erik Karlsson was probably the biggest star of the show, grabbing an assist on the opening tally and the game-winning goal.
After some stumbles earlier in the series – at least relatively speaking – Craig Anderson was also excellent in Game 6, stopping 37 out of 39 shots on goal. He only yielded that Kreider tally in the final frame despite the Rangers’ 15-5 shot differential.
Mark Stone deserves credit in his own right with a goal and assist, while the empty-netter was fitting with Jean-Gabriel Pageau scoring his seventh goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to ice this contest.
The Senators’ Cinderella story keeps chugging along, as they’re only four wins away from an unlikely appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Of course, Ottawa’s toughest test might come in the third round, as they’ll face the winner of Wednesday’s Game 7 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.
Either way, the Senators will be the underdog in the Eastern Conference Final. Luckily, that role has suited them quite well.