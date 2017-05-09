Video: Milbury, Jones pick Capitals to beat Penguins in Game 7

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

When they were down 3-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins, one of the crushing thoughts for the Washington Capitals was that this was supposed to be their year.

For one thing, even with good management, they’ll likely lose a chunk of their talent surplus. One or all of Justin Williams, Kevin Shattenkirk and T.J. Oshie may find deals they can’t refuse in free agency.

And let’s make no mistake about it; as scrappy and opportunistic as the Penguins have been, they’re also riddled by injuries. Even going back to Kris Letang‘s injury, many pointed to health as a big reason why Washington may finally pass this ultimate test.

Then again, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are an odd duck, and a lot of weird things can happen. As one-sided as the past couple games have been, the Capitals are ultimately trying to win that “coin toss” a third time in a row.

So, can they do it?

Mike Milbury and Keith Jones say yes in the intriguing video above.

Below, check out observations from Sidney Crosby, Mike Sullivan and Barry Trotz on tomorrow’s enormous Game 7.

Reminder: the contest takes place on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App; click here for the livestream link.