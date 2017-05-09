Video: Karlsson, Hoffman give Senators their first 1-0 lead of series

Look, it’s tempting to lavish Erik Karlsson with all the praise as the Ottawa Senators hope to eliminate the New York Rangers in Game 6 tonight.

Plays like the 1-0 goal argue that he creates a ton of advantages for the Senators, yet they still need talented players to seal the deal. In the latest case, Mike Hoffman was that talented player, deflecting a Karlsson shot so that Henrik Lundqvist had no chance of making a save.

Interestingly, this is the first time that the Senators have scored the first goal of the game in this series.

