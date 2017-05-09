Getty

Tanner Glass-Chris Neil sideshow takes center stage

By Mike HalfordMay 9, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT

Of all the possible scenarios heading into the Ottawa-New York series, few predicted a rivalry between Tanner Glass and Chris Neil would blossom, and garner so much attention.

Glass spent more than half the year in the AHL, and only played three games in Round 1. Neil, meanwhile, didn’t play at all against Boston and sat out the first four games against the Rangers.

Yet now, the resident tough guys are front and center. It all started when Neil tried to fight Glass midway through Game 5, in response to Glass roughing up Kyle Turris at the end of Game 4.

Glass was unwilling to go and Neil ended up with 12 penalty minutes, taking his team off the power play. Yet the Sens were thrilled with the response. Kyle Turris said it was “the best penalty I’ve seen anybody take in a long time,” while head coach Guy Boucher said Neil made his teammates feel “protected.”

Today, Glass had a somewhat different take.

“He played two minutes, so I don’t know, it’s kind of tough to have a big impact in two minutes,” he explained. “If they think he did, then good for them. I don’t think we think he did.”

Neil, for the record, played 2:26 in Game 5. Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault pointed that out in the aftermath, saying “I can’t believe a player playing two minutes and 26 seconds would have, at all, a factor on our group.”

But that didn’t stop Neil from talking it up.

“I just wanted [Glass] to know his fun is done,” the 37-year-old said on Saturday.

When asked for a response today, Glass said “I always have fun. Every day.”

Reporters then pushed Glass further on the issue and, to his credit, he obliged.

“I know what [Neil’s] plan is out there,” he said. “We are going on the power play. I reminded him, this is the playoffs, power plays are huge. If you are going to take away a power play for your team, that’s great with me.

“He can challenge me all he wants. I want to be on the ice playing. I’m having an impact on this series against their good players. Him challenging me to a fight isn’t going to change that. I fought him before, if it comes up I’ll fight him again. But it’s not something I’m looking to do right now.”

Both Glass and Neil are expected to be in their respective lineups for tonight’s all-important Game 6.

And so, the rivalry continues.

Devils extend d-man Loov — one year, $650,000

By Mike HalfordMay 9, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

New Jersey liked what Viktor Loov showed in a small sample size last year, enough to bring him back for another.

On Tuesday, the Devils announced they’ve re-upped with Loov on a one-year, two-way deal worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

Loov, 24, was originally a Toronto draftee that joined the organization in ’14-15, following a few years playing pro in his native Sweden. He appeared in four big league contests for the Leafs, spending most of his time with the Marlies, before being dealt to New Jersey in February (in exchange for Sergey Kalinin).

Loov then appeared in 10 games for AHL Albany, and three playoff contests.

The Devils don’t have much on defense, so Loov could challenge for the 7th/8th spot on the depth chart next season. GM Ray Shero is expected to address the club’s blueline this offseason, however.

Crosby says he was cleared by Penguins medical staff after crashing into boards

By Jason BroughMay 9, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

Sidney Crosby did not go through the league’s formal concussion protocol after crashing into the boards last night in Pittsburgh; however, the Penguins captain insisted today that he was checked out and cleared to play by the team’s medical staff.

“As far as being checked by a doctor, yes, absolutely,” Crosby said, per the Tribune-Review. “Any guy who goes into the boards like that, the first thing is trainer and then the doctor.”

Of course, that won’t change the argument that Crosby should’ve gone through the protocol anyway. According to NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly, crashing into the boards and getting up slowly is not grounds to be removed from the game by concussion spotters — even though Crosby was recently diagnosed with a concussion.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said after the game that Crosby was not evaluated for a concussion. But what he meant to say, apparently, is that Crosby did not go through the protocol.

“The medical staff and (concussion) spotters are responsible for identifying players to go through protocol,” Sullivan clarified, per USA Today. “If they go through protocol, I usually get notified by our medical staff. I did not. That’s the process. It’s completely out of our control as coaches.”

IIHF president still hopeful Bettman will change mind on Olympics

Associated PressMay 9, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) The NHL still has a couple more months to reverse its decision and opt to participate in next year’s Olympics in South Korea.

International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel said Tuesday his organization was in contact with the National Hockey League Players’ Association two or three times per week, hoping to work out a solution that will bring the sport’s biggest stars to Pyeongchang.

“I would say the latest we can do is end of June, beginning of July, for calendars, schedules, arenas,” Fasel said at a news conference during the hockey worlds. “We will see.”

Fasel, who is Swiss, also said he plans to call NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, but he didn’t seem too enthusiastic about his chances.

“I have a very good relation with Gary. But what can I say? I have nothing to give him,” Fasel said. “I can say `Hello, how are you? Great playoffs.’ Just social talk. Maybe I come to New York, we have a steak and go back. This is the way it is.

“The puck is for sure on the stick of the NHL Players’ Association and we will see.”

Last month, the NHL announced that it will not stop its season to allow players to compete at the Feb. 9-25 Olympics for the first time in 20 years.

“I’m a very positive person so I never give up, and there is still some time where maybe we can convince Gary Bettman to change his opinion,” Fasel said.

The NHL has not decided whether to allow teams to make decisions on a case-by-case basis. It was not immediately clear how the United States, Canada and other countries will fill Olympic rosters, though national federations have already begun planning.

“We played before without the NHL, we will have anyway a great tournament. But it would be so much better with the best players in the world,” Fasel said. “The players want to go, so I really don’t understand.

“But if Gary decides not to go to the Olympics, the fans will not be happy, the players will not be happy, I hope (the) media won’t be happy. The whole world will not be happy.”

Skipping the Olympics in Pyeongchang would be a huge mistake, Fasel said, in terms of growing hockey in Asia.

“There is a unique opportunity for our sport to show up there, a unique opportunity for the NHL to be there,” said Fasel, who is also a long-standing IOC member. “We are in discussion with the IOC. We have internally our discussion and we try and make a snowball, a package that maybe we can go to Gary (with) and say `Listen, Gary: Yes or no?’

“There is nothing bigger and more important. We don’t have a better platform for our sport than the Olympic Winter Games. Three billion people watching.”

NHL stars like Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist have all spoken out strongly in favor of taking part.

The NHL’s stance, if unchanged, would put Russia in a dominant position.

Russia is home to the Kontinental Hockey League, widely regarded as the strongest outside North America. Taking a schedule break for the Olympics is easier for the KHL, which already shapes its season to accommodate the world championships and national-team warmups.

“What we will do for sure if the NHL isn’t coming is that we will work in China, in the KHL,” Fasel said. “That will give the space to the Russian and the non-Russian clubs to be present in Asia.”

Banged-up Ducks recall another forward ahead of Game 7

Getty
By Mike HalfordMay 9, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

The physical toll of the Stanley Cup playoffs has seen Anaheim rely on AHL San Diego a few times already.

Now, the Ducks are at it again.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Game 7 against the Oilers, Anaheim recalled Sam Carrick from the Gulls and, per the O.C. Register, Carrick was centering today’s fourth line in rushes.

Nate Thompson, who played just 8:44 in the Game 6 loss to Edmonton, didn’t skate today. It’s been reported he may have suffered a shoulder injury in the Calgary series. Also absent were forwards Patrick Eaves and Logan Shaw, both classified as “highly questionable” by head coach Randy Carlyle for Game 7.

Carrick, 25, could make both his Anaheim and Stanley Cup playoff debut in Game 7. A former Toronto draftee, he appeared in 19 games for the Leafs before getting signed by Chicago, then flipped to the Ducks at this year’s trade deadline.

He’s spent all of his time in San Diego, scoring 11 points in 15 regular season games, then registering another four in seven playoff contests.

Anaheim has already used 15 different forwards this postseason, including farmhands Ondrej Kase and Nic Kerdiles. Kase was banged up earlier in the Edmonton series, but was healthy enough to be considered an “option” by Carlyle for Game 6 (Kase was ultimately scratched so the Ducks could dress seven defensemen).

Kerdiles, recalled four days ago, played each of the last two games while averaging just over 10 minutes per night.