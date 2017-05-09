Senators eliminate Rangers, advance to Eastern Conference Final

The New York Rangers made things very interesting on Tuesday, but they couldn’t force a Game 7 against the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa survived a harrowing third period of “prevent defense,” allowing a beautiful Chris Kreider goal but keeping things together enough to advance to the 2017 Eastern Conference Final. The Senators won 4-2 in Game 6, matching the series score of 4-2.

Erik Karlsson was probably the biggest star of the show, grabbing an assist on the opening tally and the game-winning goal.

After some stumbles earlier in the series – at least relatively speaking – Craig Anderson was also excellent in Game 6, stopping 37 out of 39 shots on goal. He only yielded that Kreider tally in the final frame despite the Rangers’ 15-5 shot differential.

Mark Stone deserves credit in his own right with a goal and assist, while the empty-netter was fitting with Jean-Gabriel Pageau scoring his seventh goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to ice this contest.

The Senators’ Cinderella story keeps chugging along, as they’re only four wins away from an unlikely appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Of course, Ottawa’s toughest test might come in the third round, as they’ll face the winner of Wednesday’s Game 7 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.

Either way, the Senators will be the underdog in the Eastern Conference Final. Luckily, that role has suited them quite well.