PHT Morning Skate: Young Rangers fans heckle Sens players during practice

2 Comments
By Joey AlfieriMay 9, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

–ESPN.com looks at the top 5 players in recent history that have come through in the clutch for their teams. Some players on the list, like Patrick Kane, are superstars, while others are role players that excel when the chips are down. (ESPN)

–Sens forward Kyle Turris came up with the overtime winner in Game 5 on Saturday afternoon. Just hours after scoring that huge goal, Turris attended a banquet for a local hockey team called the Capital City Condors. The Condors are part of a youth hockey program that allows kids with developmental disabilities to play the game. (NHL.com)

–The Stanley Cup Playoffs are time consuming for all the players involved, so making time for family becomes a bit of a challenge. No one knows this better than some of the New York Rangers. Tanner Glass, for example, spent most of the year in Connecticut, so after he got recalled to New York, his family stayed behind. That makes you appreciate the small interactions you have with your loved ones. (New York Post)

–The Washington Capitals are alive and well after their big win in Game 6 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Caps took care of business in Game 6, as they won 5-2 thanks to two goals from Andre Burakovsky. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–When you think of the Edmonton Oilers, you think about Connor McDavid, which is normal considering how dominant he was this year. But make sure you don’t sleep on Leon Draisaitl. The big German center collected five points in Sunday’s Game 6 win over Anaheim, and he appears to be the real deal. (The Hockey News)

–Sportsnet’s Luke Fox sat down for a Q&A with former Winnipeg Jet Dale Hawerchuck. They touched on a number of different topics, including his thoughts on Matt Niskanen‘s cross-check to Sidney Crosby‘s head. I’ve seen a lot worse. It’s unfortunate. Whenever you lose your balance, you’re vulnerable. It’s like when McDavid got hurt [last season]. If he doesn’t lose his balance, nothing happens. The slash on Crosby was a little high, but we’ve seen worse slashes. Then he’s falling into [Matt Niskanen], who’s trying to make a play. I know he hit his stick, but Crosby’s knee-high at that point. His stick is down.” (Sportsnet)

–Young New Yorkers sure are passionate about their hockey team. A group of kids showed up to Senators practice at Madison Square Garden and heckled the opposition. They even went after specific players like former Ranger Derick Brassard. Look at the mouth on those kids! (BarDown)

Rangers believe they gave Senators series away

2 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 10, 2017, 12:18 AM EDT

Look, when a team gets bounced from the playoffs, you’re not often going to describe the locker room as a jovial, party-like atmosphere.

Even so, some teams tend to pepper their assessments with a lot of optimism while others seem like they could be scored by “The Cure.” In the case of the New York Rangers after being eliminated by the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, their hopes seemed to suffer a disintegration.

Some of the reactions were a little bit more par-for-the-course, like Henrik Lundqvist speaking of a “numb feeling.” The guy’s been through many medium-to-long playoff runs, so he’s probably been here before, though he may also wonder how many more times he’ll get such a solid chance being that he’s already 35.

The dour mood, in a lot of ways, came down to the impression that the Rangers let an opportunity to slip through their fingers. Derek Stepan beat up on himself with extra zeal, even as he also acknowledged the “magic” in Ottawa.

It probably comes as little surprise considering blown leads during the series – Game 6 was the only time Ottawa scored the first goal in a contest – but the theme seemed to be about their own failings.

From the Ottawa Senators’ end, it was a bit more by-the-book, but they probably needed less time to reflect and more to celebrate.

Erik Karlsson was reportedly seen limping after Game 6

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienMay 9, 2017, 10:40 PM EDT

Great sports performances can become mythologized when a player fights through injuries.

Kirk Gibson’s home run was basically a sappy Hollywood baseball movie come to life. Patrice Bergeron was just one of the many hockey players who’ve won big despite jarring injuries. Curt Schilling may or may not have been embellishing his bloody-sock heroics, but it’s easy to understand the temptation.

So, maybe it’s wise to apply a grain of salt along with a bag of ice here, but Ottawa Senators superstar Erik Karlsson was limping in the locker room after scorching the New York Rangers in Game 6, according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.

As you may recall, Karlsson raised some eyebrows when he revealed that he had been playing against the Boston Bruins with two hairline fractures in his heel. While the Swedish defenseman said that he expected to be fine by the time the second round began, there were plenty of theories to the contrary. Midway through the series, Mike Milbury wondered if the Rangers needed to go after Karlsson considering his challenges.

Here are some theories on his current condition, in case the Senators/Karlsson are a little less transparent as they head into the Eastern Conference Final.

  • Karlsson is hurting, but maybe doing a little better than we believe.
  • It’s as bad or worse, yet he’s just that good.
  • He’s taunting us and playing things up a tad.
  • Some combination of those above points?

Then again, there’s also this theory, which may make you break your coffee cup.

Goodness.

Senators eliminate Rangers, advance to Eastern Conference Final

21 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 9, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT

The New York Rangers made things very interesting on Tuesday, but they couldn’t force a Game 7 against the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa survived a harrowing third period of “prevent defense,” allowing a beautiful Chris Kreider goal but keeping things together enough to advance to the 2017 Eastern Conference Final. The Senators won 4-2 in Game 6, matching the series score of 4-2.

Erik Karlsson was probably the biggest star of the show, grabbing an assist on the opening tally and the game-winning goal.

After some stumbles earlier in the series – at least relatively speaking – Craig Anderson was also excellent in Game 6, stopping 37 out of 39 shots on goal. He only yielded that Kreider tally in the final frame despite the Rangers’ 15-5 shot differential.

Mark Stone deserves credit in his own right with a goal and assist, while the empty-netter was fitting with Jean-Gabriel Pageau scoring his seventh goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to ice this contest.

The Senators’ Cinderella story keeps chugging along, as they’re only four wins away from an unlikely appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Of course, Ottawa’s toughest test might come in the third round, as they’ll face the winner of Wednesday’s Game 7 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.

Either way, the Senators will be the underdog in the Eastern Conference Final. Luckily, that role has suited them quite well.

Bruins expect Bergeron, Rask to be ready for next season after surgeries

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienMay 9, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

The Boston Bruins put up a good fight in the postseason, but injuries and the Ottawa Senators did them in. A couple “successful surgeries” heighten hopes that the B’s will begin 2017-18 closer to full strength.

Patrice Bergeron (sports hernia) and Tuukka Rask (right groin surgery) both underwent successful procedures this week and are expected to be ready for next season, the team announced.

Bergeron scored 21 goals and 53 points in 79 games, hogging the puck often enough to become a Selke finalist once again. Rask experienced an up-and-down season, at least by his lofty standards, but perhaps he was hindered by health issues.

If successful surgeries aren’t enough optimism for Bruins fans, Joe Haggerty has some praise for the work GM Don Sweeney is doing in this CSNNE.com piece and video.