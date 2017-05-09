PHT Morning Skate: Young Rangers fans heckle Sens players during practice

–ESPN.com looks at the top 5 players in recent history that have come through in the clutch for their teams. Some players on the list, like Patrick Kane, are superstars, while others are role players that excel when the chips are down. (ESPN)

–Sens forward Kyle Turris came up with the overtime winner in Game 5 on Saturday afternoon. Just hours after scoring that huge goal, Turris attended a banquet for a local hockey team called the Capital City Condors. The Condors are part of a youth hockey program that allows kids with developmental disabilities to play the game. (NHL.com)

–The Stanley Cup Playoffs are time consuming for all the players involved, so making time for family becomes a bit of a challenge. No one knows this better than some of the New York Rangers. Tanner Glass, for example, spent most of the year in Connecticut, so after he got recalled to New York, his family stayed behind. That makes you appreciate the small interactions you have with your loved ones. (New York Post)

–The Washington Capitals are alive and well after their big win in Game 6 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Caps took care of business in Game 6, as they won 5-2 thanks to two goals from Andre Burakovsky. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–When you think of the Edmonton Oilers, you think about Connor McDavid, which is normal considering how dominant he was this year. But make sure you don’t sleep on Leon Draisaitl. The big German center collected five points in Sunday’s Game 6 win over Anaheim, and he appears to be the real deal. (The Hockey News)

–Sportsnet’s Luke Fox sat down for a Q&A with former Winnipeg Jet Dale Hawerchuck. They touched on a number of different topics, including his thoughts on Matt Niskanen‘s cross-check to Sidney Crosby‘s head. I’ve seen a lot worse. It’s unfortunate. Whenever you lose your balance, you’re vulnerable. It’s like when McDavid got hurt [last season]. If he doesn’t lose his balance, nothing happens. The slash on Crosby was a little high, but we’ve seen worse slashes. Then he’s falling into [Matt Niskanen], who’s trying to make a play. I know he hit his stick, but Crosby’s knee-high at that point. His stick is down.” (Sportsnet)

–Young New Yorkers sure are passionate about their hockey team. A group of kids showed up to Senators practice at Madison Square Garden and heckled the opposition. They even went after specific players like former Ranger Derick Brassard. Look at the mouth on those kids! (BarDown)