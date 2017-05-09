PHT Morning Skate: Young Rangers fans heckle Sens players during practice

By Joey AlfieriMay 9, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

–ESPN.com looks at the top 5 players in recent history that have come through in the clutch for their teams. Some players on the list, like Patrick Kane, are superstars, while others are role players that excel when the chips are down. (ESPN)

–Sens forward Kyle Turris came up with the overtime winner in Game 5 on Saturday afternoon. Just hours after scoring that huge goal, Turris attended a banquet for a local hockey team called the Capital City Condors. The Condors are part of a youth hockey program that allows kids with developmental disabilities to play the game. (NHL.com)

–The Stanley Cup Playoffs are time consuming for all the players involved, so making time for family becomes a bit of a challenge. No one knows this better than some of the New York Rangers. Tanner Glass, for example, spent most of the year in Connecticut, so after he got recalled to New York, his family stayed behind. That makes you appreciate the small interactions you have with your loved ones. (New York Post)

–The Washington Capitals are alive and well after their big win in Game 6 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Caps took care of business in Game 6, as they won 5-2 thanks to two goals from Andre Burakovsky. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–When you think of the Edmonton Oilers, you think about Connor McDavid, which is normal considering how dominant he was this year. But make sure you don’t sleep on Leon Draisaitl. The big German center collected five points in Sunday’s Game 6 win over Anaheim, and he appears to be the real deal. (The Hockey News)

–Sportsnet’s Luke Fox sat down for a Q&A with former Winnipeg Jet Dale Hawerchuck. They touched on a number of different topics, including his thoughts on Matt Niskanen‘s cross-check to Sidney Crosby‘s head. I’ve seen a lot worse. It’s unfortunate. Whenever you lose your balance, you’re vulnerable. It’s like when McDavid got hurt [last season]. If he doesn’t lose his balance, nothing happens. The slash on Crosby was a little high, but we’ve seen worse slashes. Then he’s falling into [Matt Niskanen], who’s trying to make a play. I know he hit his stick, but Crosby’s knee-high at that point. His stick is down.” (Sportsnet)

–New Yorkers sure are passionate about their hockey team, even the young ones. A group of kids showed up to Senators practice at Madison Square Garden and heckled the opposition. They even went after specific players like former Ranger Derick Brassard. Look at the mouth on those kids! (BarDown)

The Penguins are going to need Marc-Andre Fleury to steal one more game

By Adam GretzMay 9, 2017, 12:29 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — When looking at the results it is easy to conclude that the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have been pretty evenly matched through the first six games of their second-round playoff series.

Both teams have won three games.

Both teams have scored 18 goals.

In the two areas that matter the most, it is exactly what you might expect from the two best teams in the league during the regular season.

Yet when you watch the teams play against one another on the ice, and when you look at all of the underlying numbers (mostly the shots on goal and the shot attempts), it is clear that the Capitals have completely dictated the pace of the series and have been the better team.

And not by a little, either.

Hockey is a funny sport, and when you put an entire season down to a best-of-seven series, crazy things can happen that can completely flip everything upside down. When that happens, it usually results in swift overreactions that either see a great team get gutted far too soon, or an ordinary team get saddled with unrealistic expectations and then face the disappointment that comes from not meeting them.

Nothing can do that quite like goaltending can.

Through the first four games of this series (when the Penguins held a seemingly commanding 3-1 lead) that is exactly what was happening.

Marc-Andre Fleury was standing on his head in the Penguins’ net and masking all of the flaws that existed in front of him defensively. In the Washington net, Braden Holtby was off of his game as the Penguins were opportunistic and capitalized on the chances the Capitals presented them.

It was every postseason nightmare the Washington Capitals have experienced over the past few years. Play well. Do everything right. Run into a goalie that plays out of his mind and ruins everything.

It was also pretty much a continuation of what we saw from the Penguins in their first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and it was worth asking if they could continue to scratch out wins playing that way (and we did ask it).

It was basically going to come down to Fleury’s ability to keep stealing them games because right now he is probably the single biggest reason they are still playing hockey this season. If he doesn’t hold down the fort in pretty much every game the Penguins came out flat in, or post a .930 save percentage, who knows what direction their postseason goes in. Probably not a good one.

He has, quite simply, bailed them out.

If they are going to play beyond Wednesday night and advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the second year in a row and continue their defense of the Stanley Cup, they are almost certainly going to need him to do it one more time.

Given the way this series has been played, there really doesn’t seem to be another path for the Penguins to win it. Anything else would require them reaching a level they have not yet shown they are capable of this postseason as currently constructed.

The problem is simple: Without Kris Letang the Penguins are missing arguably their most important player. He is not only one of the five or six best defensemen in the entire league, he is one of the best players in the entire NHL regardless of position. On their way to the Stanley Cup one year ago he played, quite literally, half of every playoff game and did so at a level that only a handful of other players are capable of.

Without him they are not only lacking that presence, they have had to see players that are in the lineup get over-extended into roles they are not really cut out for or used to playing. Instead of having Letang play the most minutes — and the most meaningful minutes — their ice-time leader this postseason has been 36-year-old Ron Hainsey. With all due respect to Hainsey, a fine NHL defenseman for 13 seasons, he is not Kris Letang.

The Penguins’ ability to exit their zone has been a constant issue this postseason. They are unable to make plays through the neutral zone. The offense tends to fizzle out quickly on the rare occasion they do get into the offensive zone. It has shown on the shot chart where the Penguins have been bleeding an almost unheard of number of shots against and have been the worst possession team in the playoffs.

It is not the way they won the Stanley Cup one year ago, and it has put a ton of pressure on their goaltender to be at his best every single night.

“Obviously I think our team is at its best when its in the offensive zone,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan following Monday’s game.

“Three games ago you guys were praising our team for our counter attack. The reality is we are trying to keep our eye on the right ball. We know how we play. There are areas we have addressed almost daily, certainly game in and game out, where we know we can be better as a group and we work on that. Tonight is no different. It did not go the way we wanted it to go. We have to have a short memory, we have to go back to work tomorrow, we have to go back to Game 7.”

When they are not on the power play or getting an opportunity on a counter-attack, they are simply not creating much in the way of offense.

That all starts with the defense.

So far, the Capitals have feasted on that with a dominating territorial edge that they are finally starting to be rewarded for. There is little reason to believe they will not continue to have that edge in Game 7 because they have had it for pretty much every minute of the previous six games.

This isn’t to say that the Capitals are guaranteed to win their third game in a row (they are not), or that the Penguins have no chance on Wednesday (they do).

But that chance is going to rest almost entirely on Fleury being able to do something he has already done multiple times this postseason for the Penguins: Steal a game for them.

Penguins resolve put to the test as they try to avoid blowing 3-1 series lead

By Adam GretzMay 8, 2017, 11:36 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — It’s always said that the fourth win in a playoff series is the hardest one to get.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are finding out right now just how hard it can be after missing yet another opportunity to close out the Washington Capitals on Monday night, dropping a 5-2 decision that was not anywhere near as close as the final score would indicate.

That drubbing at the hands of the Presidents’ Trophy winners came just two days after the Capitals erased a third-period deficit by scoring three third period goals to keep the series going.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan pointed out the obvious after Monday’s game by saying his team “was not good enough,” while promising his team will be “determined” for Game 7 on Wednesday night in Washington.

“This league is going to test your resilience,” said Sullivan.

“It is going to test your resolve. You have to find ways to re-energize. We can’t let this one affect us. It wasn’t the way we want to play. I think all of our guys understand that. We are certainly not going to dwell on it, I can promise you that. We’re gonna go back to work tomorrow, we are going to reset our mindset, and we are going to be a determined group for Game 7.”

They are going to need to be more than determined if they are going to finish the job and avoid blowing a 3-1 series lead. They are simply going to have to find a level they have not yet found against the Capitals.

The Capitals have carried the play for most of the series and only seem to be getting stronger the longer the series goes. Monday’s game was by far their most dominant performance of the playoffs as they completely suffocated the Penguins’ offensive attack, limiting them to just 18 shots on goals for the game.

The Penguins didn’t reach double-digits in shots until the third period.

Sullivan talked about his team’s inability to dictate the terms of the game.

“We didn’t dictate the terms out there like we’ve talked about. We have got to do a better job holding on to pucks, we have to spend time in the offensive zone, we need a cooperative effort, we have got to stay together. As a result we are not dictating the terms consistently enough out there. I think the shot clock is an indication of that,” he said.

“We did it at times but, it wasn’t consistent enough. It’s something we have been talking about the whole series. As I said to our players after the game, there is a reason it’s a seven game series, it is the first team to win four games. Nothing has changed. We still have to win a hockey game. Our challenge is a little more difficult, but I know this group is capable of it.”

Sullivan: Sidney Crosby wasn’t evaluated for a concussion after head-first crash

By Cam TuckerMay 8, 2017, 11:08 PM EDT

Sidney Crosby wasn’t evaluated for a concussion during Monday’s Game 6 between the Penguins and Capitals, despite a dangerous head-first crash into the end boards in the first period.

That is according to multiple reports quoting coach Mike Sullivan, after the Penguins were crushed 5-2 by the Capitals, which forces a seventh and deciding game in this second round series.

The Penguins captain and the face of the entire NHL has a history of concussions, including his most recent one suffered exactly one week ago when he was cross checked in the head during Game 3.

On Monday, Crosby took a stick to the face in the first few minutes of the opening period. He went to the bench and received repairs but stayed in the game. Later in the period, Crosby went crashing into the boards after he came into contact with the left pad of Braden Holtby while chasing a puck near the Washington net.

And yet, he remained on the ice to finish his shift and, despite slowly getting back to his skates, he stayed in the game — a development that raised plenty of criticism on social media for the league’s concussion protocol.

Although, there seems to be somewhat conflicting messages between Sullivan and Crosby.

Capitals crush Penguins to force Game 7

By Cam TuckerMay 8, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT

The Washington Capitals were 20 minutes away from elimination in Game 5 of their second-round series with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Two days later, the Capitals have forced a Game 7 against their rivals, on home ice back in Washington, too.

The Capitals’ disappointing playoff history has been a favorite narrative in this series, especially given the opponent, but now they have a chance to exorcise past memories with a comeback from a three-games-to-one deficit.

They were dominant against an otherwise listless Penguins team on Monday, leaving Pittsburgh with a 5-2 victory to even the series. Game 7 is scheduled for Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC sports app). Make sure to plan your schedules accordingly.

It’s bad when a team like the Penguins, even though they have been outshot by a large margin already in this series, can only manufacture nine shots — nine shots! — on Braden Holtby through 40 minutes of play.

T.J. Oshie opened the scoring with a power play blast in the first period, and Andre Burakovsky — he has come alive after slumping through a large portion of the playoffs prior to Saturday’s Game 5 — found room on the short-side against Marc-Andre Fleury to increase the lead. But the dagger came just 16 seconds into the third period, as Nicklas Backstrom put Washington up by three.

It was 5-0 for Washington a few minutes later.

Fleury, who had been rock solid through four games in this series and these playoffs in general, has now given up eight goals in his last four periods. Although, you can’t pin Pittsburgh’s offensive struggles on the goalie.

For the Penguins, there are a few concerns heading into the deciding contest. Generating more offense would be a start, although that’s difficult to do with a defense that is struggling, particularly without Kris Letang or Trevor Daley in the lineup.

There should also be concern for Sidney Crosby.

The Penguins captain took a stick to the face early in the first period, stayed in the game, and then later went crashing dangerously head-first into the boards. Despite struggling back to his skates, Crosby remained on the ice for that shift and remained in the game, which raised plenty of eyebrows, given his concussion history that includes just such an injury suffered exactly one week ago on a cross check to the head.

An anxious few minutes for the Capitals, too. Evgeny Kuznetsov was hurt on an open-ice collision a minute into the third period. He briefly went down the tunnel but soon re-appeared on the bench.